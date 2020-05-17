It Might Be Better To Avoid A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget (publ)'s (STO:ATRE) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget (publ) (STO:ATRE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of May.

A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget's next dividend payment will be kr0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr0.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of SEK14.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 206% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 24% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget has seen its dividend decline 11% per annum on average over the past six years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. Additionally, A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget.

Although, if you're still interested in A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example - A3 Allmänna IT- och telekomaktiebolaget has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

