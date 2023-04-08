Mifepristone: US abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings

Protesters at the Supreme Court

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas has ordered a hold on longstanding approval of a widely used abortion drug, mifepristone.

The pill has been allowed for over 20 years, and is used in most abortions.

But just an hour later, an Obama-picked judge in Washington state issued a competing injunction, ordering no change be made to its availability.

The duelling court orders make it likely that the issue will escalate to the US Supreme Court.

In a 67-page opinion, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas suspended his own ruling for seven days to allow the government time to appeal.

His decision could limit access to the drug for millions of women. It comes after the Supreme Court removed constitutional protections for abortion last year, triggering a wave of state-by-state bans.

Latest updates and reaction

Abortion pills explained in 60 seconds

A lawsuit filed by an anti-abortion group in Texas, the Alliance Defending Freedom, argued that the drug's safety was never properly studied.

In his ruling, Judge Kacsmaryk said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the drug had violated federal rules that allow for accelerated approval of certain drugs.

The FDA spent four years reviewing mifepristone before it was approved in 2000.

Legal analysts said the ruling threatened to upend the entire foundation of America's drug regulatory system.

The Alliance Defending Freedom called the Texas ruling "a significant victory" for women and doctors.

Jeanne Mancini, president of another anti-abortion group, March for Life, hailed it as "a major step forward for women and girls".

But an hour after the Texas ruling, another federal judge, this one in Washington state, issued a competing 31-page injunction on a separate case, ordering the FDA to keep the drug on the market in the Democratic-run states that brought the lawsuit.

Story continues

Mifepristone, part of a two-drug regimen that induces abortions, effectively stops the pregnancy, while the second drug, misoprostol, empties the uterus.

It was first approved for the termination of pregnancy up until seven weeks gestation.

In 2016, its approved use was extended to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Mifepristone is also used to treat women who have suffered miscarriages and Cushing syndrome, a hormone-related condition.

The FDA, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists (ACOG) and other mainstream medical organisations say both mifepristone and misoprostol are safe for use.

The FDA has reported a total of 26 deaths associated with the drug since it was approved - a rate of about 0.65 deaths per 100,000 by-pill abortions.

For comparison, the death rate associated with habitual aspirin use is about 15.3 deaths per 100,000 aspirin users.

Last week, the Democratic governor of Washington state announced that a three-year supply of mifepristone had been stockpiled by state officials in the event that it became unavailable nationwide.

Days later the Republican governor of neighbouring Idaho signed a new law making "abortion trafficking" illegal. The law makes it a crime for adults to help children leave the state to obtain an abortion without a parent's consent.