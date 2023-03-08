Miesha Tate returns to bantamweight, meets Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC event on June 3

Miesha Tate is returning to her original home and will take on a rising contender in June.

Tate (19-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC) is set to meet Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event on June 3, which doesn’t currently have an announced location or venue. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie after an initial report by Dama de Ferro MMA. Silva also announced the matchup Wednesday on social media.

After falling short in her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy, Tate will move back up to bantamweight. The former Strikeforce and UFC champion is 1-2 since returning from an almost five-year layoff, scoring a TKO of Marion Reneau, followed by back-to-back decision losses to Ketlen Vieira and Murphy.

Related

UFC Fight Night 219 post-event facts: Mayra Bueno Silva gets a first-time octagon finish Photos: Miesha Tate through the years Miesha Tate opts against UFC retirement, plans to see sports psychologist before return

Silva is coming off a Performance of the Night kneebar submission of Lina Lansberg at UFC Fight Night 219 in a matchup Tate had her eyes on. The Brazilian entered the UFC’s bantamweight rankings after three straight finishes, two by submission.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie