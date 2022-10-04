Midwives urged to vote to strike for pay rise as ‘only resort left’

Pregnancy

Midwives have been urged to vote to strike, with union leaders telling them it may be their “only resort left” to secure a pay rise.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), said staff “cannot and will not” let below-inflation pay rises continue amid difficult working conditions.

Speaking at the RCM conference in Newport, Wales, she said: “I know that the decision to vote for industrial action is not something you take lightly. Although strikes are always a last resort, it might be the only resort left to us if we are to bring those in power to the table.”

Midwives needed to “hold hands and stick together”, she added.

Last month, the union announced members would be formally balloted on strikes after a consultation found three quarters were in favour of industrial action.

A ballot in Scotland is already open and due to close at the end of October, while dates for England and Wales are due to be announced “shortly”, Walton confirmed. If strikes go ahead, they could be later this winter or early in the new year.

‘You deserve to be properly valued, properly paid’

She added: “With inflation currently running at about 10 per cent… [a pay rise of] 4 or 5 per cent is not enough.

“Midwives and midwifery support workers deserve better, much better. You deserve to be properly valued, properly paid and you deserve a decent deal. While the Government in Westminster removes the cap on bankers’ bonuses, we, alongside other health professionals, often are forced to go cap in hand for the most basic of things - a proper day’s pay for a proper day’s work.”

In July, the Government announced it would give all nurses and midwives in England and Wales a pay increase of £1,400 to their full-time equivalent salary – a nine per cent rise for the lowest paid staff but around four per cent for most midwives. Scotland has awarded midwives a five per cent rise.

The RCM said two-thirds of the pay increase would be swallowed up by rising energy bills, while the rest would go on tax.

The union staged a four-hour strike in 2014 – the first in its 133-year history – after the Government announced a blanket one per cent pay rise.

It has now recommended members vote in favour of both a strike and other industrial action which stops short of a strike – such as working to rule and refusing to do overtime.

The RCM said if any strike were to go ahead, the safety of women and babies would be prioritised.