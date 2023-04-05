Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of June to £0.105. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Midwich Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 88% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 88.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Midwich Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Midwich Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was £0.0306, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 30% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Midwich Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Midwich Group's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On Midwich Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Midwich Group will make a great income stock. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Midwich Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

