Midwest Transplant Network to Host Floragraph Finishing Event Ahead of 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade Float

Artwork will honor area organ donor during nationally televised New Year’s Day celebration

Kansas City, KS., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 8, 2021, at 6 p.m., Midwest Transplant Network (MTN) will host a public finishing ceremony for a floragraph honoring an area organ donor at Grand Street Cafe’s Plaza location. The floragraph will be part of the 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade® float. Viewers can see the float during the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® parade that will take place in Pasadena, California, and air nationally on New Year’s Day. MTN invites members of the media to attend this event.

All Rose Parade floats must be covered with flowers or other natural materials, such as leaves, seeds or bark. The Donate Life Rose Parade float each year features numerous “floragraphs,” which replicate photographs but are made entirely of organic materials, remembering donors from around the country.

MTN’s contribution to the 2022 float, “Courage to Hope,” will honor Christopher Hutson Jr of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, who in 2017 was killed by an enraged driver just two weeks after he celebrated his 19th birthday. Hutson is survived by his parents and two younger brothers. His gifts of organ donation allowed him to save seven lives.

“Courage to Hope” will represent the hope that organ, eye and tissue donation offers to donor families, who in the midst of losing a loved one see the chance to believe their loved ones’ gifts will help save others. At the same time, those waiting to receive a lifesaving organ have the dream and the courage to hope that a donor will become available, to restore their health and change their lives. They can now achieve their life’s goals, all thanks to their donors.

“Since 2004, Donate Life’s inspiring Rose Parade float entries have affirmed organ, eye and tissue donation as a social responsibility,” said Bob Miller, President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. “The Tournament of Roses is honored to provide a far-reaching platform for donor families, living donors and transplant recipients to inspire millions of people throughout the nation and world to save and heal lives as donors.”

About Midwest Transplant Network

Midwest Transplant Network has been connecting lives through organ donation since 1973. As the federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) for Kansas and the western two-thirds of Missouri, Midwest Transplant Network provides services including organ procurement; surgical tissue and eye recovery; laboratory testing and 24-hour rapid response for referrals from hospital partners. Midwest Transplant Network ranks among the top 10% of the country’s OPOs, which reflects the organization’s quality, professionalism and excellence in partnerships throughout the region. For more information, visit mwtn.org.

