Midtown Sacramento vegan burger joint to double in size. What’s new?

Jacqueline Pinedo
·1 min read

Burger Patch will soon expand its midtown Sacramento location.

The vegan burger joint, at 2301 K St., is knocking down a wall that will double the restaurant’s indoor space, according to a Friday news release.

The expansion will add over 20 indoor seats, more self-checkout kiosks and a new pickup indoor counter, according to the news release. It will be ready in early 2024.

Burger Patch is open seven days a week. On Sunday through Thursday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to midnight. Fridays and Saturdays, it’s open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The menu includes a selection of 100% vegan burgers and shakes. A burger will range from $7.49 to $13.49. Shakes start at $4.99, but can cost as much as $8.99.

