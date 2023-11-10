Midtown Sacramento vegan burger joint to double in size. What’s new?

Burger Patch will soon expand its midtown Sacramento location.

The vegan burger joint, at 2301 K St., is knocking down a wall that will double the restaurant’s indoor space, according to a Friday news release.

The expansion will add over 20 indoor seats, more self-checkout kiosks and a new pickup indoor counter, according to the news release. It will be ready in early 2024.

Burger Patch is open seven days a week. On Sunday through Thursday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to midnight. Fridays and Saturdays, it’s open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The menu includes a selection of 100% vegan burgers and shakes. A burger will range from $7.49 to $13.49. Shakes start at $4.99, but can cost as much as $8.99.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.