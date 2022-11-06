Midterms 2022 live: Trump 'talked out' of announcing 2024 bid last night by advisers

Barack Obama and Joe Biden held a rally for Pennsylvania's Democratic candidates, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia - Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency

Donald Trump considered announcing a 2024 run during his high-profile rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night but reconsidered after advisers warned it would overshadow the midterm elections, according to reports.

It was widely expected the former president would hold off on a much anticipated official declaration until after election day on Tuesday.

However, Mr Trump considered using his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday night as a "backdrop" to declaring his 2024 run, despite fears it could jeopardise his candidates, NBC News reported.

The 76-year-old was in the critical state to rally for the Republican senate candidate Mehmet Oz, a race that could determine control of the US Senate.

Mr Trump's advisers "urged him not to" declare his presidential bid, the network reported, warning it could divert attention from the candidates on the ballot on Tuesday.

Ultimately, Mr Trump agreed, according to a source familiar with the discussion.

Mr Trump still teased the prospect of an imminent announcement, telling the crowd: "I promise you in the very next...very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be so happy.

"One of the reasons I don't want to do that [declare for 2024] right now...because I'd like to do it...you know what, and I really mean it, I'd like to have the focus on Dr Oz... Because we have to win, alright?”

Mr Trump is said to be "itching" to declare his presidential bid and could do so within days of the midterms, in which Republicans are forecast to seize both chambers of Congress.

Republican chair says candidates will accept midterm results

Republican candidates in the upcoming US midterms will accept the results regardless of whether they win or lose, the party's chairwoman insisted on Sunday, as Donald Trump's camp faces scrutiny over election denialism.

Ronna McDaniel told CNN Republicans "want to make sure it's run fair and transparently and then we'll let the process play out, and then we'll accept the results."

Asked directly whether every Republican candidate will accept the results even if they lose, Ms McDaniel responded: "They will."

The comments appeared at odds with Mr Trump, towards whom Ms McDaniel has always been extremely loyal. The former president has yet to concede his loss 2 Mr Biden two years ago and has been doubling down on voting conspiracy theories in the run-up to the midterms.

Several hundred Republicans seeking office next week have endorsed Mr Trump's disputed claims of fraud in 2020 - and a number are casting doubt on the upcoming result as well, in contrast with McDaniel's comments.

Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, for example has refused to say whether she would accept the results in the event that she loses.

Republican senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, seeking re-election against Democrat Mandela Barnes, has also declined to say whether he would accept the results. "We'll see what happens," he said.

The presence of Republican election deniers on the ballot - more than 300 according to analysts - has fueled fears of a chaotic and drawn-out aftermath to the vote.

What do the polls predict?

Here's the forecast from polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight

First Lady heads to Texas

First lady Jill Biden will attend get-out-the-vote events for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in Texas on Sunday, while Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago, whose suburbs host a pair of competitive House races.

For Democrats, the Sunday rallies - held in areas that are traditionally friendly to the party - are a last-minute opportunity to minimise losses on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, the momentum has shifted toward the Republicans, Democratic strategists acknowledge, as voters' concerns about inflation and crime have proven more durable than concerns about abortion. Democrats' early lead in several Senate races, including contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, have shrunk or evaporated completely in recent weeks.

Top Democrats have emphasised their work to lower prescription drug prices and portrayed their opponents as a threat to Social Security in recent rallies, while Republicans have questioned the firmness of their opponents' support for law enforcement and criticized their handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also playing against Democrats is Mr Biden's unpopularity. Only 40 per cent of Americans approve of the president's job performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, which has led Biden to hold back from campaigning in some swing states.

Biden and Trump to headline duelling rallies

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will headline rallies in New York and Florida respectively today, in a bid to fire up their core supporters, just two days before a closely contested midterm race in which Republicans are pushing to flip both chambers of Congress.

Mr Biden is travelling to Westchester County, normally safe Democratic territory, where Republicans are nonetheless threatening to make gains, thanks in part to relentless messaging painting their opponents as soft on crime and inflation.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, will appear in Miami alongside both the state's US senators and several US representatives.

Florida, in particular, could serve as an important battleground in any nominating contest, as its Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is viewed by strategists as a formidable contender for the Republican nomination, should he throw his hat in the ring.

That has made Mr DeSantis an increasingly frequent target of Trump, who referred to the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a Saturday evening event.

Three presidents descend on critical Pennsylvania

Three days ahead of the midterms, Barack Obama and Joe Biden also descended on Pennsylvania, where Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz is taking on Democrat John Fetterman in a race that may determine which party controls the US Senate.

While Mr Trump was attacking Mr Biden over inflation, violent crime and illegal immigration at a mass gathering near Pittsburgh, the current president and his Democratic predecessor were holding a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania around the same time.

Mr Biden told supporters: "The outcome [of the midterms] is going to shape our country for decades to come, and the power to shape that outcome is in your hands.

"It's a choice, a choice between two vastly different visions of America."

At the same event Mr Obama said: "Fundamental rights, reason and decency are on the ballot. "Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high."

New Yorkers eye Republican governor as rise in crime tops voters’ concerns

Democrat stronghold New York could be on the cusp of electing a Republican governor as fears over rising crime have opened up a potential path of victory for the opposition, our New York correspondent, Josie Ensor, reports.

Kathy Hochul's double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin has fallen to single digits in recent weeks as he hammers her over hot-button issues like crime.

The development even prompted Ms Hochul to describe herself last week as the "underdog" in the race.

A loss would be troublesome for Joe Biden's party. The bluer-than-blue state has only elected two Republican governors in the past 70 years.

Ms Hochul had largely toiled in obscurity until taking up the mantle as New York state's first female governor last summer.

The 64-year-old has spent the last few months focusing her campaign on abortion rights and the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol, and in doing so failed, critics say, to read the mood of the electorate.

Mr Zeldin, 43, a former attorney and congressman from Long Island, meanwhile, has been holding daily press conferences outside subway stations to highlight the scourge of violent crime. "People are walking these streets like they're in a combat zone," he said outside a Bronx stop.

Trump nicknames 2024 rival 'Ron DeSanctimonious'

Donald Trump coined a new nickname for his 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, branding him "Ron DeSanctimonious" as he appeared to turn on his former close ally, our US Editor Nick Allen reports from Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump used a rally to highlight polls showing him well ahead of the Florida governor, and former Vice President Mike Pence, in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee in two years time.

The former president usually reserves belittling monikers for politicians he is formally running against. Past ones have included "Crooked Hillary" Clinton, "Low energy Jeb" Bush, "Lyin’ Ted" Cruz, "Little Marco" Rubio, and "Sleepy Joe" Biden.

At the event in Pennsylvania, Mr Trump spoke for over two hours as he campaigned for the Republican Senate candidate, TV doctor Mehmet Oz, ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

At one point he showed a poll for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 on two giant screens.

He said: "Trump at 71 per cent. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 per cent. Mike Pence at seven...Oh, Mike's doing better than I thought."

Today, Mr Trump is due to hold a rally in Florida with Marco Rubio, who is running for re-election to the Senate there.

In further evidence of a split with Mr DeSantis, the Republican governor of the state was not invited

Read our full report from on the ground in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Good afternoon

Rozina Sabur, The Telegraph's Washington Editor, guiding you through the latest in the US midterm elections.

Just two days before election day, here are the top stories so far today: