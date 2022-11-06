Midterms 2022 live: Three presidents descend on critical Pennsylvania

Rozina Sabur
·7 min read
Barack Obama and Joe Biden held a rally for Pennsylvania's Democratic candidates, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia - Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency

Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Joe Biden all descended on Pennsylvania, a state that may determine which party controls the US Senate, in a last dash for their candidates ahead of the midterms.

Mr Trump was campaigning for Republican Mehmet Oz, who is taking on Democrat John Fetterman for the open seat.

He said: "If you want to stop the destruction of our country, and save the American dream, then on Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave."

While Mr Trump was attacking Mr Biden over inflation, violent crime and illegal immigration at a mass gathering near Pittsburgh, the current president and his Democratic predecessor were holding  a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania around the same time.

Mr Biden told supporters: "The outcome [of the midterms] is going to shape our country for decades to come, and the power to shape that outcome is in your hands.

"It's a choice, a choice between two vastly different visions of America."

At the same event Mr Obama said: "Fundamental rights, reason and decency are on the ballot. "Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high."

Follow below for the latest updates.

04:39 PM

First Lady heads to Texas

First lady Jill Biden will attend get-out-the-vote events for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in Texas on Sunday, while Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago, whose suburbs host a pair of competitive House races.

For Democrats, the Sunday rallies - held in areas that are traditionally friendly to the party - are a last-minute opportunity to minimise losses on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, the momentum has shifted toward the Republicans, Democratic strategists acknowledge, as voters' concerns about inflation and crime have proven more durable than concerns about abortion. Democrats' early lead in several Senate races, including contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, have shrunk or evaporated completely in recent weeks.

Top Democrats have emphasised their work to lower prescription drug prices and portrayed their opponents as a threat to Social Security in recent rallies, while Republicans have questioned the firmness of their opponents' support for law enforcement and criticized their handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also playing against Democrats is Mr Biden's unpopularity. Only 40 per cent of Americans approve of the president's job performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, which has led Biden to hold back from campaigning in some swing states.

04:14 PM

Biden and Trump to headline duelling rallies

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will headline rallies in New York and Florida respectively today, in a bid to fire up their core supporters, just two days before a closely contested midterm race in which Republicans are pushing to flip both chambers of Congress.

Mr Biden is travelling to Westchester County, normally safe Democratic territory, where Republicans are nonetheless threatening to make gains, thanks in part to relentless messaging painting their opponents as soft on crime and inflation.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, will appear in Miami alongside both the state's US senators and several US representatives.

Florida, in particular, could serve as an important battleground in any nominating contest, as its Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is viewed by strategists as a formidable contender for the Republican nomination, should he throw his hat in the ring.

That has made Mr DeSantis an increasingly frequent target of Trump, who referred to the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a Saturday evening event.

03:41 PM

Three presidents descend on critical Pennsylvania

Three days ahead of the midterms, Barack Obama and Joe Biden also descended on Pennsylvania, where Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz is taking on Democrat John Fetterman in a race that may determine which party controls the US Senate.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden held a rally for Pennsylvania's Democratic candidates, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia - Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency

While Mr Trump was attacking Mr Biden over inflation, violent crime and illegal immigration at a mass gathering near Pittsburgh, the current president and his Democratic predecessor were holding a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania around the same time. 

Mr Biden told supporters: "The outcome [of the midterms] is going to shape our country for decades to come, and the power to shape that outcome is in your hands.

"It's a choice, a choice between two vastly different visions of America."

At the same event Mr Obama said: "Fundamental rights, reason and decency are on the ballot. "Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high."

03:03 PM

New Yorkers eye Republican governor as rise in crime tops voters’ concerns

Democrat stronghold New York could be on the cusp of electing a Republican governor as fears over rising crime have opened up a potential path of victory for the opposition, our New York correspondent, Josie Ensor, reports.

Kathy Hochul's double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin has fallen to single digits in recent weeks as he hammers her over hot-button issues like crime.

The development even prompted Ms Hochul to describe herself last week as the "underdog" in the race.

A loss would be troublesome for Joe Biden's party. The bluer-than-blue state has only elected two Republican governors in the past 70 years.

Ms Hochul had largely toiled in obscurity until taking up the mantle as New York state's first female governor last summer.

The 64-year-old has spent the last few months focusing her campaign on abortion rights and the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol, and in doing so failed, critics say, to read the mood of the electorate.

Mr Zeldin, 43, a former attorney and congressman from Long Island, meanwhile, has been holding daily press conferences outside subway stations to highlight the scourge of violent crime. "People are walking these streets like they're in a combat zone," he said outside a Bronx stop.

02:43 PM

Trump nicknames 2024 rival 'Ron DeSanctimonious'

Donald Trump coined a new nickname for his 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, branding him "Ron DeSanctimonious" as he appeared to turn on his former close ally, our US Editor Nick Allen reports from Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump used a rally to highlight polls showing him well ahead of the Florida governor, and former Vice President Mike Pence, in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee in two years time.

The former president usually reserves belittling monikers for politicians he is formally running against. Past ones have included "Crooked Hillary" Clinton, "Low energy Jeb" Bush, "Lyin’ Ted" Cruz, "Little Marco" Rubio, and "Sleepy Joe" Biden.

At the event in Pennsylvania, Mr Trump spoke for over two hours as he campaigned for the Republican Senate candidate, TV doctor Mehmet Oz, ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

At one point he showed a poll for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 on two giant screens.

He said: "Trump at 71 per cent. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 per cent. Mike Pence at seven...Oh, Mike's doing better than I thought."

Today, Mr Trump is due to hold a rally in Florida with Marco Rubio, who is running for re-election to the Senate there.

In further evidence of a split with Mr DeSantis, the Republican governor of the state was not invited

Read our full report from on the ground in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

01:54 PM

Good afternoon

Rozina Sabur, The Telegraph's Washington Editor, guiding you through the latest in the US midterm elections.

Just two days before election day, here are the top stories so far today:

  • Donald Trump coined a new nickname for his 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, branding him "Ron DeSanctimonious" as he appeared to turn on his former close ally.

  • Barack Obama warned "more people could get hurt" due to the "dangerous" political climate in America as the last three US presidents - Mr Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden - converged on Pennsylvania, which could determine who controls the US Senate.

  • Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, potential 2024 rivals, are holding competing events in Florida today.

  • Meanwhile Joe Biden is heading to New York to campaign in a last-ditch effort to boost the Democrats in a deep blue state where Republicans have closed in.

