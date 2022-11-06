Midterms 2022 live: Joe Biden attacked for embellishing economic record by NYT

Joe Biden criticised by the newspaper that endorsed him - Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Joe Biden has been fiercely attacked for embellishing his economic record in a report by the New York Times.

The US president was accused by the newspaper of boasting of economic achievements that have no basis in reality.

Mr Biden, the report said, has in recent months claimed that the US has the fastest-growing economy in the world, his student debt forgiveness programme passed Congress by just a vote or two, and that key retirement benefits became "more generous thanks to his leadership".

"None of that was accurate," the report stated.

In a withering assessment, the newspaper added: "The president, who has long been seen as embellishing the truth, has recently overstated his influence on the economy, or omitted key facts."

The report by the liberal newspaper stunned many Republicans and Democrats.

The New York Times endorsed Mr Biden's candidacy against Donald Trump in 2020 and has typically held back from the scathing criticisms it made of the president's predecessor.

The piece noted that Mr Biden's economic exaggerations "generally pale in comparison to the tales spun by his predecessor, President Donald J. Trump", but many Republicans cheered the piece, which comes just two days before Election Day.

03:03 PM

New Yorkers eye Republican governor as rise in crime tops voters’ concerns

Democrat stronghold New York could be on the cusp of electing a Republican governor as fears over rising crime have opened up a potential path of victory for the opposition, our New York correspondent, Josie Ensor, reports.

Kathy Hochul's double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin has fallen to single digits in recent weeks as he hammers her over hot-button issues like crime.

The development even prompted Ms Hochul to describe herself last week as the "underdog" in the race.

A loss would be troublesome for Joe Biden's party. The bluer-than-blue state has only elected two Republican governors in the past 70 years.

Ms Hochul had largely toiled in obscurity until taking up the mantle as New York state's first female governor last summer.

The 64-year-old has spent the last few months focusing her campaign on abortion rights and the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol, and in doing so failed, critics say, to read the mood of the electorate.

Mr Zeldin, 43, a former attorney and congressman from Long Island, meanwhile, has been holding daily press conferences outside subway stations to highlight the scourge of violent crime. "People are walking these streets like they're in a combat zone," he said outside a Bronx stop.

02:43 PM

Trump nicknames 2024 rival 'Ron DeSanctimonious'

Donald Trump coined a new nickname for his 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, branding him "Ron DeSanctimonious" as he appeared to turn on his former close ally, our US Editor Nick Allen reports from Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump used a rally to highlight polls showing him well ahead of the Florida governor, and former Vice President Mike Pence, in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee in two years time.

The former president usually reserves belittling monikers for politicians he is formally running against. Past ones have included "Crooked Hillary" Clinton, "Low energy Jeb" Bush, "Lyin’ Ted" Cruz, "Little Marco" Rubio, and "Sleepy Joe" Biden.

At the event in Pennsylvania, Mr Trump spoke for over two hours as he campaigned for the Republican Senate candidate, TV doctor Mehmet Oz, ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

At one point he showed a poll for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 on two giant screens.

He said: "Trump at 71 per cent. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 per cent. Mike Pence at seven...Oh, Mike's doing better than I thought."

Today, Mr Trump is due to hold a rally in Florida with Marco Rubio, who is running for re-election to the Senate there.

In further evidence of a split with Mr DeSantis, the Republican governor of the state was not invited

Read our full report from on the ground in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

01:54 PM

Rozina Sabur, The Telegraph's Washington Editor, guiding you through the latest in the US midterm elections.

Just two days before election day, here are the top stories so far today: