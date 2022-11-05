Midterms 2022 live: 'GOP obsessed with getting Trump's approval', says Barack Obama

Josie Ensor
·8 min read
Former US President Barack Obama speaks on the midterm campaign trial - AFP
Barack Obama said today's Republican Party is only obsessed with "owning the Libs" and seeking Donald Trump's approval, as the former president claimed the GOP had changed from the days of Abraham Lincoln.

Mr Obama spoke on Saturday from swing-state Pennsylvania in support of Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country.

Mr Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who represents his party's best chance to flip a Republican-held Senate seat on Tuesday. Obama and Fetterman will appear alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later in the day in Philadelphia.

Mr Obama said from a rally in Pittsburgh that Pennsylvania "deserve better than trying to get a quick buck", referring to celebrity surgeon Dr Mehmet Oz and his line of miracle weight loss supplements.

Polls show a close contest between Donald Trump's preferred Senate candidate, Dr Oz, and Joe Biden's choice, Mr Fetterman, in the race to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey.

05:46 PM

Trump descends on Pittsburgh hours after Obama

Donald Trump is set to gin up support for his hand-picked Republican Senate nominee, Dr Oz, and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano at a rally in Latrobe, southeast of Pittsburgh.

Scott Flaherty, a 53-year-old mechanic from Pittsburgh who was heading to the Trump rally, said he is tired of Democrats calling Republicans extreme. He considers Mr Trump, Dr Oz and Mr Mastriano mainstream.

"Extreme is paying $5 for gas. Extreme is shutting our school districts," Mr Flaherty said.

As Mr Trump has in a steady stream of rallies since leaving office, the former president is also working to maintain his own profile as he contemplates launching a third straight run for the White House after the midterms, according to advisers.

That could set the stage for a Biden-Trump rematch, though some Democrats say heavy losses for Mr Biden's party on Tuesday could increase pressure on the president to step aside and let someone else carry the party's mantle in 2024.

The Fetterman-Oz Senate race is one of three critical contests, along with Georgia and Nevada, that will determine whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate, and with it the power to confirm Biden's nominees to posts ranging from his Cabinet to the Supreme Court.

04:03 PM

Democrat Joe Manchin tears into Biden's 'disgusting' call to shut down coal mines

West Virginia's Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has torn into President Joe Biden's claim that he wants to shut down coal mines across the country to replace them with wind and solar plants,

The moderate called the remarks "outrageous and divorced from reality" and said: "Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden."

The statement from Mr Manchin on Saturday suggesting Mr Biden changes his position "depending on the audience and politics of the day" comes just three days before the midterms, with the Democrats trying to avoid heavy losses to Republicans.

Sen. Joe Manchin speaks during a news conference - AP
"Being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help and power this country is offensive and disgusting," Mr Manchin added.

"The President owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology and it is a time he learn a lesson that his words matter and have consequences."

03:06 PM

More than 38,771,000 early votes have already been cast

This according to the US Elections Project.

Contentious elections in Georgia have seen over 1.8 million votes – around 400,000 more than at this time in 2018. During the primary season, many states also saw increased participation, including North Carolina (up 50 per cent), Arizona (21 per cent) and Maryland (19 per cent), all hinting that constituents want their voices heard now more than ever.

It’s a continuation of record-breaking turnout in recent years. The nonpartisan data center USAFacts reports that midterm turnout reached a 40-year high in 2018 at 49 per cent of the total voting-age population, a dramatic uptick of over 10 percentage points from 2014.

02:50 PM

Walker and Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia

One candidate in Georgia's Senate contest warns that "spiritual warfare" has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a "warrior for God." But it isn't the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

It's Republican Herschel Walker, the sports icon who openly questions the religious practices of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who calls himself "a pastor in the Senate" and declares voting the civil equivalent of prayer.

Both men feature faith as part of their public identities in a state where religion has always been a dominant cultural influence. But they do it in distinct ways, jousting in moral terms on matters from abortion, race and criminal justice to each other's personal lives and behavior.

Their approaches offer a striking contrast between political opponents who were raised in the Black church in the Deep South in the wake of the civil rights movement.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker&nbsp; - AP
02:11 PM

Long lines for Obama in Pittsburg

John Fetterman, the Democrat Senate hopeful for Pennsylvania, has shared on his Twitter account a video of the line long of Obama fans queueing up to see him.

" Obama in demand as Biden struggles to energize crowds", a Washington Post headline today reads.

The former president is the ace up the Democrats' sleeve, offering the sort of star power Joe Biden lacks.

A single clip of Obama on the stump on Saturday accusing Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson of protecting his wealthy associates while putting Social Security in jeopardy notched more than 12 million views.

01:54 PM

Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims, CNN says

CNN's factchecking team has looked over the speeches President Joe Biden has made on the campaign trials in recent weeks and found several half-truths and some lies.

Just one they found:

In an economic speech in New York last week, Mr Biden said, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 – down from over $5 when I took office.”

The president's claim that the most common gas price when he took office was more than $5 is not even close to accurate. The most common price for a gallon of regular gas on the day he was inaugurated, January 20, 2021, was $2.39, according to data provided to CNN by Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. In other words, Mr Biden made it sound like gas prices had fallen significantly during his presidency when they had actually increased significantly.

01:41 PM

Explainer on what to expect in next few days

My colleague in Washington, Nick Allen, has compiled this rather helpful explainer on all the questions you may have on the November 8 midterms and why they are so important in the US political diary.

He explains that all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, are being contested.

About one third of the 100 seats in the Senate, the upper chamber, are also up for election.

Senators are elected to six-year terms on a rolling basis. That means, every two years, one third of the senators come up for re-election. Each of the 50 states has two senators.

In addition, many states have aligned their local elections to take place at the same time. That means there are races taking place for the governorships of 36 states, plus everything down to the proverbial dog catcher.

01:12 PM

Big names head to must-win state of Pennsylvania

The biggest names in Democratic and Republican politics -- Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump -- head to Pennsylvania tonight hoping to tip the balance in a closely contested midterm race that could determine control of the US Senate.

Former President Obama caps a five-state tour aimed at stemming his party's losses in Tuesday's congressional elections with appearances in Pittsburgh alongside Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman before heading to Philadelphia, where he will take the stage at Temple University with President Biden.

Former President Trump, meanwhile, will be ginning up support for his hand-picked Republican Senate nominee, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano at a rally in Latrobe, southeast of Pittsburgh.

President Donald Trump arrives during a campaign event in Sioux City - Getty
01:06 PM

Biden says Musk bought website that 'spews lies'

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois., on Friday night, Mr Biden said he was 'worried' about Musk's October 27 purchase of Twitter.

Mr Biden said at a fundraiser: "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

Mr Musk, who fired 3,700 people on Friday - half of Twitter's workforce - was unrepentant amid the torrent of criticism.

Owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. Elon Musk arrives at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Manhattan, New York City&nbsp; - Reuters
