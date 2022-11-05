Midterms 2022 live: Election is 'very winnable' for Democrats, says Speaker Pelosi

Josie Ensor
·3 min read
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home in San Francisco, Friday - AP
The midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and "very winnable" for the Democrats despite some polls suggesting Republicans are in the lead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.

"People say to me, 'What can I do to make you feel better?' I say: 'Vote!"' Mrs Pelosi said in a video call on Friday, her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband.

She thanked those on a video call for the outpouring of support for Paul Pelosi, 82, who suffered a fractured skull and other injuries after an intruder broke into their San Francisco home late last week and bludgeoned him with a hammer in what authorities say was an intentional and political attack.

"What we are doing is not only to win an election, but this is to strengthen our democracy," Mrs Pelosi said. "There is no question that our democracy is on the ballot."

The speaker's comments come as Democrats are facing a stiff fight for control of Congress in the midterm elections Tuesday, as energized Republicans are working to flip the House and Senate and end Democratic hold on Washington.

01:12 PM

Big names head to must-win state of Pennsylvania

The biggest names in Democratic and Republican politics -- Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump -- head to Pennsylvania tonight hoping to tip the balance in a closely contested midterm race that could determine control of the US Senate.

Former President Obama caps a five-state tour aimed at stemming his party's losses in Tuesday's congressional elections with appearances in Pittsburgh alongside Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman before heading to Philadelphia, where he will take the stage at Temple University with President Biden.

Former President Trump, meanwhile, will be ginning up support for his hand-picked Republican Senate nominee, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano at a rally in Latrobe, southeast of Pittsburgh.

President Donald Trump arrives during a campaign event in Sioux City - Getty
01:06 PM

Biden says Musk bought website that 'spews lies'

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois., on Friday night, Mr Biden said he was 'worried' about Musk's October 27 purchase of Twitter.

Mr Biden said at a fundraiser: "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

Mr Musk, who fired 3,700 people on Friday - half of Twitter's workforce - was unrepentant amid the torrent of criticism.

Owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. Elon Musk arrives at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Manhattan, New York City&nbsp; - Reuters
