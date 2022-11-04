Midterms 2022 latest: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets Trump supporters to boo Paul Pelosi at Iowa rally

India McTaggart
Former President Trump Holds Rally With Iowa Candidates In Sioux City
Former President Trump Holds Rally With Iowa Candidates In Sioux City - Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene got Donald Trump supporters to boo Paul Pelosi at an Iowa rally the former US president held last night.

The Georgia lawmaker also slammed US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband for not having a gun to shoot the suspect that attacked him with a hammer after breaking into the couple's San Francisco home six days ago.

"The only crime victim you hear about from Democrats and the media is Paul Pelosi," she told the rally in Sioux City, prompting an outpouring of booing from the crowd.

"Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported, and Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker," she added.

Her comments came as Mr Pelosi was released from hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and other injuries sustained during the attack last week.

The 82-year-old "remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence" back at home, the Speaker said in a statement issued by her office.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a far-right Republican congresswoman from Georgia serving her first term in the US House of Representatives.

She is a 48-year-old self-described "Christian nationalist" whose political role model is Donald Trump. She entered politics in 2019, having previously co-owned her family’s construction company.

With little to no strategic planning, she won a conservative district in Georgia in the middle of 2020 and has shot to prominence ever since.

Ms Greene appeared alongside the former US president Trump yesterday when she spoke at his rally in Sioux City, Iowa, ahead of the midterm elections next week.

On Thursday the Georgia lawmaker also vowed to put an end to American funding for Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion if the GOP retakes Congress in next week’s midterm elections.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene - Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Iran foreign minister tells Biden to stop 'hypocritical behaviour'

Responding to President Joe Biden's vow to "free Iran", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday: "Mr. Biden, stop your hypocritical behaviour".

"The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran, while at the same time it is trying to reach a nuclear agreement," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet.

Key midterms candidates to watch who could sway the balance of power

Ron DeSantis, who is fighting to remain governor in Florida, has been hailed as the future of the Republicans and perhaps his party's greatest chance of victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The 44-year-old has harnessed anger over issues such as race, religion, gender and sexuality, in a way that few others in the party have managed to since Donald Trump.

A lot is riding on John Fetterman, who until last week looked set to claw the Senate seat from Pennsylvania's retiring Republican senator.

Mr Fetterman, the state’s straight-talking, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor, was the obvious choice for the Democrats. He has been pitched as the antidote to help the party speak to the white working class.

However, Mr Fetterman suffered a serious stroke in May just days before the Democratic primary and has been recovering from auditory processing issues since, meaning he struggled in his one and only debate against his Republican rival, Dr Mehmet Oz, last week.

The 50-year-old Democrat Beto O'Rourke has incredible star power. He draws in a considerable amount of fundraising money from voters - nearly $80million so far this year in his bid to become governor of Texas.

However, he is running against the popular Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in a very red state.

Read more by Rozina Sabur: Who to watch for in next week's midterm elections

Paul Pelosi released from hospital last night

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was released from the San Francisco hospital last night.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for injuries suffered when he was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder at the couple's home six days ago.

The 82-year-old, a real estate and venture capital executive, "remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence" back at home, the speaker said in a statement issued by her office.

The latest update on his condition came as USimmigration officials said that the man charged with the hammer attack, Paul Wayne DePape, 42, is a Canadian citizen who has been in the United States illegally 14 years after he entered as a visitor.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said it had issued a "detainer" notice with San Francisco authorities seeking custody of DePape once criminal proceedings against him are completed.

DePape, who has been jailed without bond, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official. He could a maximum sentence of 13 years to life in prison if convicted.

The San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul
The San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul - Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Donald Trump: 'Get ready'

Donald Trump is poised to launch a third run for the White House this month if Republicans win control of Congress in the midterm elections, according to advisers.

The former US president could use positive Republican results on Nov 8 as a launchpad for his 2024 campaign, and may declare in the following weeks.

A senior Trump adviser said: “I think like a moth to a flame Trump will run in 2024. I think that he wants to run, and announcing before Thanksgiving [on Nov 24] gives him a great advantage over his opponents, and he understands that.”

At a rally in Iowa on Thursday night, Mr Trump said he would "very very, very probably" run.

He told a cheering crowd: "In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably.

"That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready."

Read more from Nick Allen:  Donald Trump: I will 'very, very, very probably' run for president in 2024

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally yesterday
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally yesterday - Charlie Neibergall/AP

Good morning - what you need to know today

Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of the upcoming US Midterms election on November 8.

We will bring you the latest updates on the major races to watch out for as well as any breaking news from the US campaign trail.

Here are the things you need to know to start your day:

  • Donald Trump is poised to launch a third run for the White House this month if Republicans win control of Congress in the midterm elections, according to advisers. The former president would use positive Republican results as a launchpad for his 2024 campaign, potentially declaring before the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 24

  • Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has predicted that Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber of Congress, but admitted "it's tight".

  • David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul last week, was in the US illegally and may face deportation.

  • Paul Pelosi, the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released from the San Francisco hospital last night, six days after being attacked in the couple’s California home.

  • President Joe Biden travelled to the western US on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing ahead of the election.

Finally, here are some links to our latest midterm elections coverage:

Former president Donald Trump arrives during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport last night
Former president Donald Trump arrives during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport last night - Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

