Midterm primary elections in Pennsylvania, NC, Oregon, Kentucky, Idaho: Live updates

The biggest and most publicized primary action of the 2022 mid-term election year so far takes place Tuesday with contests in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon.

Most of the attention is on the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, where Dr. Mehmet Oz battles conservative commentator Kathy Barnette and businessman David McCormick. Oz has the backing of former President Donald Trump, but Barnette has surged in recent polls.

People are also keeping an eye on North Carolina. Scandal-plagued U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., faces primary challengers who include state senator Chuck Edwards, who has the backing of prominent Republicans in the Tar Heel State.

Party feuds mark races in Idaho – the Republican governor faces the Republican lieutenant governor – and Oregon, where two well-funded Democrats face off for nomination in a newly created congressional district.

Some highlights:

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary a contrast in styles

The Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat pits a pair of politicians building different kinds of support.

Pittsburgh-area Rep. Conor Lamb has built a wave of support among his party’s elected officials in Pennsylvania. The state’s Democratic Party backed him in the primary alongside throngs of elected Democrats.

But Lamb has trailed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman substantially in the public polling done on the race. A former steel town mayor, Fetterman unseated an incumbent in 2018 to become the state’s lieutenant governor.

Fetterman has largely eschewed endorsements from the state’s top Democrats while rising to the top of the polls. He has fended off attacks from Lamb and other candidates in the race that he is extreme.

The other candidates in the race all have polled in the single-digits.

– Rick Rouan

Who is John Fetterman?

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s storied rise through politics may reach a new milestone today as he enters the Democratic Senate primary a heavy favorite. The 6 foot 9 inch Fetterman whose preference for collared work shirts over suits first drew national attention for his role as mayor of Braddock, a hollowed-out steel town he is credited with reviving. What to know about Fetterman.

Story continues

Who is John Fetterman?: Pennsylvania's unconventional lieutenant governor running for Senate

John Fetterman arrives at the Holy Hound Tap Room in downtown York, Pa., Thursday, May. 12, 2022.

Who is Conor Lamb?

Voters have picked Democratic House Rep. Conor Lamb over a Republican opponent three times. Lamb flipped a Republican House seat blue in a 2018 special election. His experience in Congress and prior election victories in Pennsylvania have made him the preferred candidate of major organizations like the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Democratic Party. Still, Lamb has lagged in the polls behind Fetterman and will need to defy expectations to become his party’s nominee. What to know about Lamb.

ELECTION HIGHLIGHTS: Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, Madison Cawthorn in NC, plus Idaho and more

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C.

Cawthorn faces primary challenger backed by Tillis in crowded field

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has run afoul of his party's leadership during his first term in Congress, now faces a jumbled primary field that includes a candidate with the backing of one of North Carolina's top Republicans.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed Cawthorn's most well-funded primary opponent, state Sen. Chuck Edwards, in March. The endorsement came shortly after Cawthorn was scolded by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy over Cawthorn's claim on a podcast that members of Congress were engaging in cocaine-fueled orgies.

At 26, Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress. He has faced criticism for trying to bring a gun through airport security and for charges of driving with a revoked license.

– Rick Rouan

More: N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a 'thug'

North Carolina primaries set up general election battleground for Senate control

The candidates who emerge from North Carolina's major party primaries for U.S. Senate will be on the frontline in the fight for control over the upper chamber.

Former President Donald Trump is backing Rep. Ted Budd, who has surged ahead of former Gov. Pat McCrory, former Rep. Mark Walker and a host of other candidates in Republican primary polls.

The winner is likely to face former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, who is running in a large field of Democrats. Beasley has been amassing a war chest to help propel her in the primary and general elections.

Trump narrowly edged out President Joe Biden in North Carolina in the 2020 election. The Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball both rate the seat as "leans Republican."

- Rick Rouan

KENTUCKY'S PRIMARY: What's new and what to watch for in Kentucky's 2022 primary election

Voters drop off ballots ahead of the election at Marion County Health and Human Services in Salem, Ore. on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Governor's races in Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho

Three states — Pennsylvania, Oregon and Idaho — will on Tuesday select their party's candidates for governor.

In Pennsylvania, just one Democrat is seeking to take the spot of incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Leading the Republican primary is state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whose efforts to overturn the 2020 election in favor of Trump and ties to QAnon have raised concerns both in and outside the party. He currently leads the nine-person field by an average of 10 points, according to Real Clear Politics' latest polling.

Oregon's gubernatorial race is a crowded field. An astonishing 15 Democrats and 19 Republicans are running to replace incumbent Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who is term-limited. A gubernatorial race hasn't been this unsettled since 2002, when three viable candidates each from both sides of the aisle battled it out in the two primaries, the Salem Statesman-Journal reported.

And in Idaho, a bitter civil war stirs between sitting Gov. Brad Little and sitting Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who will face off in the state's Republican primary Tuesday. The governor and lieutenant governor of Idaho don't run for office on a joint ticket, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. On the Democratic ballot is only Stephen Heidt, an English as a Second Language teacher at Idaho’s state prisons who filed his candidacy the day before the state deadline, the Idaho State Journal reported.

– Ella Lee

Midterms: Election workers faced new threats after 2020 election. Experts fear it will drive them away

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Primaries in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oregon: Live updates