Midterm elections latest: Supreme Court temporarily blocks release of Trump's tax records

Rozina Sabur
·11 min read
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are visiting Florida this week for a last-minute campaign push - Pool AP&nbsp;
  • Supreme Court pauses fight over Trump's tax returns

  • Rumours of DeSantis and Trump rivalry fanned with Florida trip

  • Biden heads to Florida one week before election day

The US Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a Congressional committee from gaining access to Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the long-running fight over the records.

The legal fight began in 2019, when the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee sued Mr Trump to force disclosure of the tax returns.

The committee's request was upheld by a lower court last week and Mr Trump has now taken the matter to the Supreme Court, arguing the demand is politically-motivated and the release would make the Presidency vulnerable to invasive demands from political opponents.

The Supreme Court's Chief Justice, John Roberts, has temporarily blocked the release and ordered the Committee to respond to Mr Trump's bid by Nov. 10, two days after the midterm elections.

It comes as Joe Biden heads to Florida today to warn voters of Republicans' "very different vision" for America, hitting out at the GOP over proposals to alter America's social welfare net.

Mr Trump is also heading to the Sunshine State this week, with a rally for Republican senator Marco Rubio on Sunday.

But the notable absent of the state's Republican governor Ron DeSantis has further fuelled speculation of a rivalry with between the governor and the former president.

Follow below for latest updates.

06:43 PM

Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

The court left no legal impediments in the way of Mr Graham's appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17.

But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Mr Graham still could raise objections to some questions.

06:18 PM

Dr Oz mocked for suggesting Pennsylvania has a coastline

The Republican candidate in Pennsylvania appeared to suggest the landlocked state has a coastline in comments that were quickly ridiculed by critics.

Mehmet Oz, a former celebrity TV doctor running in the critical seat, told Fox News: “Pennsylvania is way is too important.

“And listen, this is important, we do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast, until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat. There’s been a Republican senator in Pennsylvania most of my life, I’m gonna keep one here as well.”

Pennsylvania does now have an Atlantic coast line, but neighbouring New Jersey, Dr Oz's longtime home, does

The comments will do little to help Dr Oz, who has already been accused of not being a real Pennsylvanian.

Dr Oz's Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, has repeatedly pointed to the Republican's long ties to New Jersey, even using the celebrity video service Cameo to get a character from "Jersey Shore" to accuse Dr Oz of moving "to Pennsylvania to look for a new job”.

05:42 PM

Boost for Republicans in critical Arizona Senate race

One of the critical Senate races this year has just got more interesting after the third candidate in the race dropped out.

Libertarian Marc Victor has pulled out of the race in Arizona, urging his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters instead.

Mr Victor's endorsement could help the Republicans further narrow the gap with the incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly in one of the most closely watched races in the country.

The endorsement came after overtures to Mr Victor from Masters campaign aides. A 25-minute discussion between the two candidates was later shared online.

"After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate," Mr Victor said.

Some Republicans had worried that Mr Victor would act as a spoiler, drawing votes from right-leaning voters who might have supported Mr Masters in a head-to-head matchup against Mr Kelly.

The impact will be blunted, however, because the decision comes so close to the election that Victor's name will still appear on all ballots. Hundreds of thousands of people have already voted, and many more have mail ballots in hand.

04:50 PM

Former presidents rally for Democrats

The Democrats are rolling out their biggest guns for the final week of campaigning before Tuesday's election.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will both hold rallies in the next few days.

Mr Obama has already travelled to the key state of Georgia, as well as Michigan and Wisconsin to boost candidates.

Still one of the Democrats' most popular figures, he is using his star power to encourage the party's supporters to turn out at a time when many are less than enthused with the current occupant of the White House.

Mr Obama is scheduled to appear in Nevada for Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the Democrat's most vulnerable senators, later today.

It has also just been announced that he will rally with Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Pennsylvania had been considered the Democrats' best hopes of picking up a seat in the 50-50 split Senate, but some polls have given Mr Fetterman's Republican rival Dr Mehmet Oz a slight lead after their recent debate.

Mr Obama is also slated to campaign for Democrats with Mr Biden in Philadelphia on Saturday.

While Mr Obama is visiting Pittsburgh, another former president, Donald Trump, will hold a rally nearby on Saturday night to campaign for Dr Oz and the Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano.

Meanwhile Mr Clinton will rally in New York tomorrow for Democrat Josh Riley, who is running against Republican Marcus Molinaro for the state's 19th District House seat.

04:08 PM

What do the latest polls suggest and what are the implications for Biden and Trump?

The outcome of next Tuesday's elections will have a profound impact on the direction of the United States for the next two years.

Our US Editor Nick Allen has a handy refresher on what is at stake, the key races to watch and what the polls predict.

It also has some insights into what the election will mean for Joe Biden, Donald Trump and 2024.

You can read it here.

04:04 PM

Pennsylvania Democrat and stroke survivor says it was 'important to show up'

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman has defended his performance in a debate against his Republican rival for the state's senate open seat, Dr Mehmet Oz.

Democrats worried Mr Fetterman's performance, just months after he suffered a major stroke, had damaged the party's chances of holding the Senate, currently split 50-50 with Republicans.

But in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Mr Fetterman said he “thought it was important that I show up”.

“I just always understood that it wasn’t going to be easy," he said. "I am five months into recovery from that, but I thought it was important that I show up and I did it.

"At the end of the day, we did, I think, make some important points,” he added, citing the issue of abortion.

The Democrat's campaign has been keen to highlight a clip in which Dr Oz said “local political leaders” should be involved with women and their doctors when making decisions about abortion.

Mr Fetterman also played down concerns over his ability to serve in the Senate in the CNN interview, saying he and his doctors believe he is going to “continue to get and feel better and better.”

02:57 PM

Supreme Court pauses fight over Trump tax returns

The Supreme Court's Chief Justice, John Roberts, has temporarily blocked a Congressional committee from gaining access to Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the long-running fight over the records.

The legal fight began in 2019, when the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee sued Mr Trump to force disclosure of the tax returns.

He was the first president in four decades not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his company, the Trump Organization.

The committee said they need Mr Trump's tax returns to see if the IRS is properly auditing presidential returns and to assess whether new legislation is needed.

Mr Trump's lawyers have called that explanation "pretextual" and "disingenuous," saying the real aim is to unearth politically damaging information about Trump, who is considering another run for the presidency in 2024.

The committee's request was upheld by a lower court last week and Mr Trump has now taken the matter to the Supreme Court.

Allowing the lower court decision to stand would "undermine the separation of powers and render the office of the Presidency vulnerable to invasive information demands from political opponents in the legislative branch," Mr Trump's lawyers wrote.

Chief Justice Robers has ordered the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee to respond to Mr Trump's bid by Nov. 10, two days after the midterm elections.

02:44 PM

Trump fuels DeSantis divide with Florida trip

Donald Trump is also in the Sunshine State this week, with an appearance at a rally for Republican senator Marco Rubio on Sunday.

Donald Trump helped Ron DeSantis become governor but now the pair are considered 2024 rivals - Carlos Barria&nbsp;/Reuters
Donald Trump helped Ron DeSantis become governor but now the pair are considered 2024 rivals - Carlos Barria /Reuters

But one Republican won' be there: Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr DeSantis is seeking re-election as governor next week but is widely believed to be mulling a run for president in 2024.

The 44-year-old saw his national profile soar after his anti-lockdown approach to the pandemic, and is widely considered the best-placed Republican to challenge Mr Trump for the presidential nomination in 2024.

According to Politico, Mr DeSantis was not invited to Mr Trump's rally in Florida, yet another example of the growing rift between the potential 2024 rivals.

Mr DeSantis is expected to comfortably win re-election next week, but Mr Trump's rally in his backyard will deprive him of media attention in the final stretch before election day.

02:32 PM

Joe Biden heads to Florida one week before election day

Joe Biden is heading to Florida today to campaign for Democratic candidates in an increasingly red state.

The US president is expected to warn of Republicans' "very different vision" for America, hitting out at the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and other changes to America's social welfare.

Mr Biden is also scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Charlie Christ, the Democrat challenging Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr Biden's visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing not just in the governor's race, but in the state's Senate race, may appear counterintuitive just one week before election day.

Yet Biden allies say it exemplifies the president's efforts to go where he can be helpful.

Florida Democrats are hoping Biden can help boost base turnout, but also to drive a message that vulnerable Democrats can amplify nationwide.

Mr Biden has avoided appearing with some of the Democrats' most embattled candidates, including Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, but his aides insist he can be helpful from afar by talking about GOP policies they believe voters find objectionable.

Mr Biden is also set to campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In Florida today, he is expected to warn of the "ultra-MAGA" agenda Democrats are running against.

The White House said Biden would emphasise other GOP proposals that affect older Americans, including raising the retirement age and repealing Medicare's ability to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers and the $2,000-a-year cap on out-of-pocket drug costs included in Democrats' August health care and climate law.

12:48 PM

Good afternoon

Rozina Sabur here, The Telegraph's Washington Editor, guiding you through the latest in the US midterm elections.

Today marks exactly a week before Election Day in the US, which will decide both control of Congress and Joe Biden's mandate for the next two years.

The US president is heading to Florida today, but first we'll get you up to speed with the top stories from overnight and this morning:

Pelosi attacker wanted to 'break kneecaps' of House Speaker, say police

The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told police he wanted to hold her hostage and "break her kneecaps", authorities said, as he was charged with federal crimes.

David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early on Friday morning and asked him where his wife was.

Joe Biden raises prospect of windfall tax on oil companies 

Joe Biden raised the possibility of a windfall tax on energy companies last night, calling their "record profits" a "windfall of war".

His plan follows huge profits from the likes of oil giant Exxon Mobil, which last week posted a quarterly profit of more than $19bn.

Mr Biden has criticised the companies for not slashing petrol prices before - an issue that is hurting the president's public approval rating.

