Midterm elections 2022 results: 'Trump in a dress' Kari Lake insists on Arizona win despite 'imbeciles'

Verity Bowman
·8 min read
Midterm elections night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach - REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Arizona Republican Kari Lake has said that voters are “tired of shoddy elections run by imbeciles” as the state waits for its results to be announced.

Ms Lake, one of Donald Trump's most high-profile election-denier candidates, is neck and neck with Democrat Katie Hobbs in the race for governor.

Arizona is a battleground state that could determine which party controls Congress, but it could take several days before it is clear who won some of the closer contests.

Ms Lake said that officials in Maricopa County, the state's most populous, are “the most incompetent in the country” and are “dragging their feet delivering what everybody wants to know”.

She believes the remaining voters are going to “swing very heavily” Republican.

“We will be victorious at the end of the day,” she added.

Ms Lake has also previously refused to say she would accept the results in her own race should she lose.

12:07 PM

Election-deniers falter

Voters shunned the most hardline 2020 election deniers.

The America First Secretary of State Coalition is a group that is most extreme in rejecting Joe Biden’s presidential victory and there were worries that if they swept the board they could potentially thwart democratic elections, particularly those in swing states.

But voters didn’t back them. In New Mexico, Audrey Trujillo lost, and Kristina Karamo missed out in Michigan.

Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania also failed in his bid.

Coalition members are lagging behind in Arizona and Indiana, although these races there haven’t been called yet.

11:30 AM

Trump swipes at 'fake news media'

Donald Trump made a swipe at "fake news media" during a midterm elections results event.

11:01 AM

‘Trumpty Dumpty’

The New York Post's front page this morning led with a photo of an egg-like Donald Trump sitting on a wall, headlined: ‘Trumpty Dumpty’.

The newspaper added: “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a  great fall - can all the GOP’s members put the party back together again?”

It comes the day after the Post declared Florida's Ron DeSantis “DeFuture” of the Republican party.

The statements are a blow to Donald Trump, who once considered the paper his favourite, ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid.

10:34 AM

What the midterms tell us about the future of America

The midterms are in full swing, but what do they tell us about the future of America? Here we break down key things spotted in the election:

  • The so-called red wave of Republican victories some pollsters predicted has failed to materialise.

  • Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, was one of the biggest winners of Tuesday night.

  • Voters shunned the most hardline 2020 election deniers, many of them backed by Mr Trump.

  • A Gen Z “youthquake” appears to have boosted the Democrats, with support among 18 to 24-year-olds surging in key races relative to the 2020 presidential election.

  • Independent voters have also played a big role in boosting the Democrats.

Read more about each trend here.

10:05 AM

Independent voters boost Democrats

Independent voters have played a big role in boosting the Democrats.

According to exit polls, independent voters favoured Democrats 49 per cent to 47 per cent.

This is unusual for a midterm election: In the last four elections, the opposition party has won independents by double digits.

Now, the Republicans could lose this group by a significant margin.

Some have attributed the rise to a push by the left wing to enshrine abortion rights after the striking down of Roe v Wade.

09:37 AM

Gen Z 'youthquake' boosts Democrats

A Gen Z “youthquake” appears to have boosted the Democrats, with support among 18 to 24-year-olds surging in key races relative to the 2020 presidential election.

High support among younger voters can be seen most starkly in the results of the Pennsylvania Senate race, where Democrats have gained a seat from the Republicans.

Mr Fetterman was backed by 72 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds, a CNN exit poll suggests. This is a huge increase on the 2020 presidential race, where CNN’s exit poll showed support of 59 per cent among that age group for Mr Biden.

Supporters of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman - AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
In New Hampshire, 76 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds backed incumbent Maggie Hassan, who had feared that she could lose her seat to Republican challenger Don Bolduc.

Perhaps most significantly, these midterms saw the first Gen Z member of Congress elected: Maxwell Frost, aged 25, who will now represent Florida’s 10th district in the House.

09:18 AM

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charge

A man already in custody in last month's attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

The charges against David DePape stem from the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosis' San Francisco home are the same as but supersede those in an earlier federal complaint that was filed on October 31.

When officers' responded to Paul Pelosi's 911 call, they found Paul Pelosi and DePape fighting over a hammer, according to the six_page indictment. When an officer directed DePape to drop the hammer he responded, "ummm nope," before forcefully swinging it at Paul Pelosi, the indictment said.

The exchange lasted about 15 seconds, and left Pelosi and DePape lying on the floor with blood swelling around Paul Pelosi's head, the indictment said.

DePape, 42, of Richmond, a San Francisco suburb, was arrested inside the Pelosi residence. When Paul Pelosi called 911, he told officers that he was sleeping when a man he had never seen before entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi.

Officers later found that a glass door to the back porch had been broken. They recovered a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties.

08:53 AM

Ron DeSantis says 'we will never surrender to the woke mob'

Ron DeSantis drew on Winston Churchill as he hailed his landslide re-election as Florida's governor a "win for the ages".

Mr DeSantis, the likeliest Republican rival to Mr Trump in 2024, has bolstered a potential White House bid by increasing his margin of victory in the critical battleground state.

The 44-year-old has earned the moniker "America's governor" from Republicans impressed by his "anti-woke" crusade and his opposition to lockdowns.

Mr DeSantis built on the theme in his victory speech in Tampa on Tuesday night, echoing Sir Winston's rhetorical flourishes as he railed against liberals.

He said: "We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob."

08:36 AM

Trump calls elections 'big victory'

Donald Trump has insisted publicly that he was happy with the results of the election so far.

"While in certain ways yesterday's election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory - 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General - Who has ever done better than that?" he wrote on his Truth Social network Wednesday afternoon.

His spokesman Taylor Budowich also touted Trump's endorsement record, and said, "As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to champion his America First agenda that won overwhelmingly at the ballot box last night."

08:18 AM

Ron DeSantis overtakes Trump as presidential favourite

Ron DeSantis staked his claim to be the next president of the United States with a landslide victory in Florida that reverberated all the way to Washington.

In a barnstorming victory speech broadcast across the US, the Republican governor effectively fired the starting gun for the race to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP
The front page of the New York Post ran the headline “DeFUTURE” and called Mr DeSantis the Republican Party’s “young star,” with some party strategists making him the new frontrunner.

Mr DeSantis gave a clear warning to Donald Trump, not mentioning him by name, but vowing that “I have only begun to fight” and “I look forward to the road ahead”.

Read more about the politician here.

07:48 AM

Trump 'lost' Republicans four elections

A longtime friend of Donald Trump has blamed the former president for "losing" four elections for the Republicans.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is considering his own run for president in 2024, said Republicans "have a fundamental decision to make."

"We lost in '18. We lost in '20. We lost in '21 in Georgia. And now in '22 we're going to net lose governorships, we're not going to pick up the number of seats in the House that we thought and we may not win the Senate despite a president who has a 40 per cent job approval," he said. "There's only one person to blame for that and that's Donald Trump."

New Jersey Governor Christie - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
He blamed Trump for elevating deeply flawed candidates, who won their primaries but struggled in the general election.

'The only animating factor (for him) in determining an endorsement is, 'Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen or don't you?'" Mr Christie said.

"It's not, 'Can you raise money?' It's not, 'Do you have an articulatable vision for the future of your state or your district?' It's not evidence of past success in communicating to voters. It is a completely self-centered determination."

