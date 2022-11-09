Midterm elections 2022 results: Ron DeSantis wins Florida, as Republicans take early lead - live updates

Jamie Johnson
·9 min read
Ron DeSantis has been re-elected as Florida's governor - REUTERS/Marco Bello
Ron DeSantis has won re-election as Florida's governor in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions.

Mr DeSantis' win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation's largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the "woke agenda" of liberals.

Polling stations have begun to close across America and the early signs are bad news for Joe Biden.

Exit polls from CNN show that the country has turned against its President, with 73 per cent of voters dissatisfied or angry about "the way things are going" in the US.

One of the early results shows Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right congresswoman from Georgia has won her seat comfortably. So has Senator Tim Scott, in South Carolina.

The Telegraph's Josie Ensor is in Pennsylvania tonight, while Rozina Sabur is in Georgia bringing all the latest from two of the most closely contested races.

Nick Allen is in Washington DC, where this live blog is being anchored.

Follow latest updates

02:38 AM

Schumer wins in New York, but waiting on other results

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer has been elected to a fifth term, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he'll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

At an election night gathering for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, awaiting news on her own campaign results, Schumer promised the crowd, "I will keep this fight up for as long as it takes to win."

Chuck Schumer celebrates his result in New York - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
On social media, he said, "Representing New York in the US Senate is the honour of a lifetime. Thank you, New York, for putting your faith in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to serve and deliver for you!"

While Schumer's race lacked suspense, he'll likely be on the edge of his seat throughout the night, closely monitoring race returns elsewhere that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

If Republicans win, Schumer's tenure as majority leader will come to an end.

02:25 AM

McMaster to be South Carolina's longest-serving executive

If South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster serves his full second term, which he has won tonight, he will be the longest-serving executive in state history with a 10-year tenure.

McMaster, 75, finished the final two years of Nikki Haley's term before being re-elected twice.

Henry McMaster - AP Photo/Meg Kinnard
He defeated Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic congressman. Democrats have steadily lost ground in the state, having race in 16 years. A Democrat has not won the governor's race since 1998.

02:04 AM

History made in Governor races

Two gubernatorial firsts tonight: In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore becomes the state's first Black governor. And in Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey's win makes her the state's first elected woman and openly gay governor.

Moore is a bestselling author in his first run for public office.

Healey is currently Massachusetts' attorney general and has broken a peculiar jinx in the state. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general sought the governor's office and all failed.

01:50 AM

Sarah Huckabee Sanders first woman to be Arkansas Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, is the first woman elected Arkansas governor.

She defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones to nab the seat that her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her former role as White House Press Secretary - SAUL LOEB / AFP
01:26 AM

Rand Paul keeps his senate seat

Incumbent US Senator Rand Paul has defeated challenger Charles Booker, a progressive Democrat, to secure a third term from Kentucky.

Booker, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, previously sought to challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020, but lost a close race in the Democratic primary.

Sen. Rand Paul raises his arms up after casting his vote with his wife Kelley at Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Bowling Green, Kentucky - AP Photo/Michael Clubb
Paul, 59, capitalised on his massive fundraising advantage to run a series of TV ads, while Booker, 38, relied mostly on social media and grassroots campaigning. Paul paid little public attention to Booker, refusing to debate his challenger.

Democrats haven't won a Senate election in Kentucky since 1992, when then-incumbent Wendell Ford won his last election.

01:18 AM

Gen-Z's first Congress member

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first Gen Z member to win a seat in Congress, winning a Florida House seat.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida - Maxwell Alejandro Frost/Handout via REUTERS
Frost is a former March For Our Lives organiser seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

He ran against Calvin Wimbish, a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a "Christian, conservative, constitutionalist" candidate for office.

01:08 AM

CNN predicts Republican wins in Senate races

CNN is out of the traps early and predicting big wins for Republicans in a number of Senate races.

Marco Rubio is well ahead of Val Demings in Florida.

Katie Britt has been declared the winner over Will Boyd by CNN in Alabama.

Republican US Senate candidate Katie Britt&nbsp; - Photo/Butch Dill
In Oklahoma, incumbent Senator James Lankford looks to be keeping his seat after a challenge from Madison Horn.

And in Oklahoma's special election, Markwayne Mullin has defeated Kendra Horn, CNN says.

They also say that Ron DeSantis is well ahead of Charlie Crist in the Florida Governor race.

12:59 AM

Former CIA agent in key race told Telegraph she ran because of Donald Trump

The Telegraph interviewed Abigail Spanberger in 2018 when she first won Virginia's 7th district, Nick Allen writes. Before that the seat had been Republican for 50 years.

The former undercover CIA agent described how she had settled down in a Virginia suburb to raise her three children.

But then, Donald Trump's 2016 election victory spurred her to run for Congress. She told the Telegraph: "I felt like I had moved past my time of CIA excitement. "But in 2016 there was so much division and anger in our political system.

"Trump brought it to a fever pitch. It motivated me to get back involved. Let's focus on bringing back decency and civility."

Four years later Ms Spanbegrer now finds herself in a fight for her political life in one of the most watched battles in the country.

12:47 AM

Keep an eye on Virginia

Everyone is watching two key close House races in Virginia, Nick Allen writes.

The two districts are expected to be early results and will give a good indication of the eventual makeup of the House of Representatives.

They are Virginia's 2nd and 7th districts, both of which are just outside Washington DC. Both are held by Democrats and top of the Republican target list.

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) during a press conference&nbsp; - Samuel Corum/Getty Images
The second district is near the world's largest Navy base and both candidates - Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans - are Navy veterans.

In the seventh district Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, is trying to cling on against Republican Yesli Vega, a former police officer.

Analysts have predicted that if Republicans take Virginia's second district, they will win control of the House. If they also take Virginia's seventh district, then Republicans will be in for a very good night.

12:31 AM

'Polls don't vote, people do!'

The mood is buoyant at Democrat Raphael Warnock's results watch party from the Marriott hotel in downtown Atlanta, Rozina Sabur writes.

With polls closed, a litany of spiritual leaders have come on stage to share their support for Mr Warnock, a longtime pastor in the city.

Pollsters have forecast the possibility that neither Mr Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker secure the majority needed to win the state.

In such a scenario, the race will head to a runoff in early December.

One pastor tells the crowd: "This is a celebration. This is a victory party. We didn't come here for a runoff." He added: "Polls don't vote, people do! Don't let these polls change your mind". The crowd cheered: "Yes! Yes!"

12:27 AM

First races called

Right as polls closed in South Carolina and Vermont, AP made its first calls in US Senate races. Republican Tim Scott won re-election in South Carolina, while Democrat Peter Welch was elected from Vermont.

Tim Scott is cheery this evening in South Carolina - AP Photo/Mic Smith
In defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Gerald Malloy, Welch - who has served in the House of Representatives for 16 years - becomes the junior senator from Vermont while independent Bernie Sanders becomes the state's senior senator. Longtime US Senator Patrick Leahy is retiring after serving 48 years, AP's Wilson Ring reports.

12:23 AM

Good morning and welcome to the live blog

It has just gone 7pm on America's East Coast, where polling stations are closing in this year's crucial midterm elections.

All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 Governorships up for grabs.

I'm Jamie Johnson, US Correspondent for The Telegraph, bringing you all the major news and results through the night.

We've moved onto a new blog as the UK heads into Wednesday. You can follow what has already happened today here.

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday. Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close. Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday. “Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of game