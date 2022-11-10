Midterm elections 2022 results: Republicans urge Trump to delay 2024 announcement

Verity Bowman
·4 min read
Midterm elections night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach - REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Midterm elections night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach - REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Republicans have urged Donald Trump to delay his announcement that he will run for president in 2024 after the Republicans failed to make a predicted “red wave” in the midterm elections.

The former president was implored to “look at realities on the ground” amid setbacks for the GOP that have raised questions about Trump's appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him.

Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary for Trump, added that he would be wise to wait until the Georgia runoff.

“I think he needs to put it on pause,” she said.

Jason Miller, a former Trump advisor who spent the night with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, also suggested he delay.

“Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now,” Mr Miller said. “I’m not alone when I say President Trump’s best moves are to put all his efforts to get Herschel Walker elected.”

With counting still underway, the Democrats have won a stronger-than-anticipated performance, although Control of the Senate and House is still yet to be decided and they could lose both.

Follow the latest updates.

08:53 AM

Ron DeSantis says 'we will never surrender to the woke mob'

Ron DeSantis drew on Winston Churchill as he hailed his landslide re-election as Florida's governor a "win for the ages".

Mr DeSantis, the likeliest Republican rival to Mr Trump in 2024, has bolstered a potential White House bid by increasing his margin of victory in the critical battleground state.

The 44-year-old has earned the moniker "America's governor" from Republicans impressed by his "anti-woke" crusade and his opposition to lockdowns.

Mr DeSantis built on the theme in his victory speech in Tampa on Tuesday night, echoing Sir Winston's rhetorical flourishes as he railed against liberals.

He said: "We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob."

08:36 AM

Trump calls elections 'big victory'

Donald Trump has insisted publicly that he was happy with the results of the election so far.

"While in certain ways yesterday's election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory - 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General - Who has ever done better than that?" he wrote on his Truth Social network Wednesday afternoon.

His spokesman Taylor Budowich also touted Trump's endorsement record, and said, "As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to champion his America First agenda that won overwhelmingly at the ballot box last night."

08:18 AM

Ron DeSantis overtakes Trump as presidential favourite

Ron DeSantis staked his claim to be the next president of the United States with a landslide victory in Florida that reverberated all the way to Washington.

In a barnstorming victory speech broadcast across the US, the Republican governor effectively fired the starting gun for the race to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP
Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP

The front page of the New York Post ran the headline “DeFUTURE” and called Mr DeSantis the Republican Party’s “young star,” with some party strategists making him the new frontrunner.

Mr DeSantis gave a clear warning to Donald Trump, not mentioning him by name, but vowing that “I have only begun to fight” and “I look forward to the road ahead”.

Read more about the politician here.

07:48 AM

Trump 'lost' Republicans four elections

A longtime friend of Donald Trump has blamed the former president for "losing" four elections for the Republicans.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is considering his own run for president in 2024, said Republicans "have a fundamental decision to make."

"We lost in '18. We lost in '20. We lost in '21 in Georgia. And now in '22 we're going to net lose governorships, we're not going to pick up the number of seats in the House that we thought and we may not win the Senate despite a president who has a 40 per cent job approval," he said. "There's only one person to blame for that and that's Donald Trump."

New Jersey Governor Christie - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New Jersey Governor Christie - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

He blamed Trump for elevating deeply flawed candidates, who won their primaries but struggled in the general election.

'The only animating factor (for him) in determining an endorsement is, 'Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen or don't you?'" Mr Christie said.

"It's not, 'Can you raise money?' It's not, 'Do you have an articulatable vision for the future of your state or your district?' It's not evidence of past success in communicating to voters. It is a completely self-centered determination."

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Boutin, Laoun capture World Cup short track gold in Salt Lake City

    Canada's Kim Boutin and Maxime Laoun captured gold on the opening day of the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, with both speed skaters winning their respective 500-metre races on Saturday. Laoun posted a time of 40.946 seconds to claim the first individual distance World Cup medal of his career, nearly topping his personal best. The 26-year-old from Montreal persevered to win the exciting men's final. South Korea's Lee June-Seo led early before a wobble on the second lap, allowing La