Midterm elections 2022 results: Republicans urge Trump to delay 2024 announcement

Midterm elections night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach - REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Republicans have urged Donald Trump to delay his announcement that he will run for president in 2024 after the Republicans failed to make a predicted “red wave” in the midterm elections.

The former president was implored to “look at realities on the ground” amid setbacks for the GOP that have raised questions about Trump's appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him.

Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary for Trump, added that he would be wise to wait until the Georgia runoff.

“I think he needs to put it on pause,” she said.

Jason Miller, a former Trump advisor who spent the night with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, also suggested he delay.

“Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now,” Mr Miller said. “I’m not alone when I say President Trump’s best moves are to put all his efforts to get Herschel Walker elected.”

With counting still underway, the Democrats have won a stronger-than-anticipated performance, although Control of the Senate and House is still yet to be decided and they could lose both.

08:53 AM

Ron DeSantis says 'we will never surrender to the woke mob'

Ron DeSantis drew on Winston Churchill as he hailed his landslide re-election as Florida's governor a "win for the ages".

Mr DeSantis, the likeliest Republican rival to Mr Trump in 2024, has bolstered a potential White House bid by increasing his margin of victory in the critical battleground state.

The 44-year-old has earned the moniker "America's governor" from Republicans impressed by his "anti-woke" crusade and his opposition to lockdowns.

Mr DeSantis built on the theme in his victory speech in Tampa on Tuesday night, echoing Sir Winston's rhetorical flourishes as he railed against liberals.

He said: "We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob."

08:36 AM

Trump calls elections 'big victory'

Donald Trump has insisted publicly that he was happy with the results of the election so far.

"While in certain ways yesterday's election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory - 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General - Who has ever done better than that?" he wrote on his Truth Social network Wednesday afternoon.

His spokesman Taylor Budowich also touted Trump's endorsement record, and said, "As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to champion his America First agenda that won overwhelmingly at the ballot box last night."

08:18 AM

Ron DeSantis overtakes Trump as presidential favourite

Ron DeSantis staked his claim to be the next president of the United States with a landslide victory in Florida that reverberated all the way to Washington.

In a barnstorming victory speech broadcast across the US, the Republican governor effectively fired the starting gun for the race to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP

The front page of the New York Post ran the headline “DeFUTURE” and called Mr DeSantis the Republican Party’s “young star,” with some party strategists making him the new frontrunner.

Mr DeSantis gave a clear warning to Donald Trump, not mentioning him by name, but vowing that “I have only begun to fight” and “I look forward to the road ahead”.

07:48 AM

Trump 'lost' Republicans four elections

A longtime friend of Donald Trump has blamed the former president for "losing" four elections for the Republicans.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is considering his own run for president in 2024, said Republicans "have a fundamental decision to make."

"We lost in '18. We lost in '20. We lost in '21 in Georgia. And now in '22 we're going to net lose governorships, we're not going to pick up the number of seats in the House that we thought and we may not win the Senate despite a president who has a 40 per cent job approval," he said. "There's only one person to blame for that and that's Donald Trump."

New Jersey Governor Christie - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

He blamed Trump for elevating deeply flawed candidates, who won their primaries but struggled in the general election.

'The only animating factor (for him) in determining an endorsement is, 'Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen or don't you?'" Mr Christie said.

"It's not, 'Can you raise money?' It's not, 'Do you have an articulatable vision for the future of your state or your district?' It's not evidence of past success in communicating to voters. It is a completely self-centered determination."