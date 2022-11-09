Midterm elections 2022 results: Polling stations close as signs are ominous for Joe Biden - live updates

Joe Biden campaigning this week - Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Polling stations have begun to close across America and the early signs are bad news for Joe Biden.

Exit polls from CNN show that the country has turned against its President, with 73 per cent of voters dissatisfied or angry about "the way things are going" in the US.

One of the early results shows Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right congresswoman from Georgia has won her seat comfortably. So has Senator Tim Scott, in South Carolina.

The Telegraph's Josie Ensor is in Pennsylvania tonight, while Rozina Sabur is in Georgia bringing all the latest from two of the most closely contested races.

Nick Allen is watching results in Virginia, and this live blog is being anchored from Washington DC.

Follow latest updates

01:08 AM

CNN predicts Republican wins in Senate races

CNN is out of the traps early and predicting big wins for Republicans in a number of Senate races.

Marco Rubio is well ahead of Val Demings in Florida.

Katie Britt has been declared the winner over Will Boyd by CNN in Alabama.

Republican US Senate candidate Katie Britt - Photo/Butch Dill

In Oklahoma, incumbent Senator James Lankford looks to be keeping his seat after a challenge from Madison Horn.

And in Oklahoma's special election, Markwayne Mullin has defeated Kendra Horn, CNN says.

They also say that Ron DeSantis is well ahead of Charlie Crist in the Florida Governor race.

12:59 AM

Former CIA agent in key race told Telegraph she ran because of Donald Trump

The Telegraph interviewed Abigail Spanberger in 2018 when she first won Virginia's 7th district, Nick Allen writes. Before that the seat had been Republican for 50 years.

The former undercover CIA agent described how she had settled down in a Virginia suburb to raise her three children.

Story continues

But then, Donald Trump's 2016 election victory spurred her to run for Congress. She told the Telegraph: "I felt like I had moved past my time of CIA excitement. "But in 2016 there was so much division and anger in our political system.

"Trump brought it to a fever pitch. It motivated me to get back involved. Let's focus on bringing back decency and civility."

Four years later Ms Spanbegrer now finds herself in a fight for her political life in one of the most watched battles in the country.

12:47 AM

Keep an eye on Virginia

Everyone is watching two key close House races in Virginia, Nick Allen writes.

The two districts are expected to be early results and will give a good indication of the eventual makeup of the House of Representatives.

They are Virginia's 2nd and 7th districts, both of which are just outside Washington DC. Both are held by Democrats and top of the Republican target list.

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) during a press conference - Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The second district is near the world's largest Navy base and both candidates - Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans - are Navy veterans.

In the seventh district Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, is trying to cling on against Republican Yesli Vega, a former police officer.

Analysts have predicted that if Republicans take Virginia's second district, they will win control of the House. If they also take Virginia's seventh district, then Republicans will be in for a very good night.

12:31 AM

'Polls don't vote, people do!'

The mood is buoyant at Democrat Raphael Warnock's results watch party from the Marriott hotel in downtown Atlanta, Rozina Sabur writes.

With polls closed, a litany of spiritual leaders have come on stage to share their support for Mr Warnock, a longtime pastor in the city.

Pollsters have forecast the possibility that neither Mr Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker secure the majority needed to win the state.

In such a scenario, the race will head to a runoff in early December.

One pastor tells the crowd: "This is a celebration. This is a victory party. We didn't come here for a runoff." He added: "Polls don't vote, people do! Don't let these polls change your mind". The crowd cheered: "Yes! Yes!"

12:27 AM

First races called

Right as polls closed in South Carolina and Vermont, AP made its first calls in US Senate races. Republican Tim Scott won re-election in South Carolina, while Democrat Peter Welch was elected from Vermont.

Tim Scott is cheery this evening in South Carolina - AP Photo/Mic Smith

In defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Gerald Malloy, Welch - who has served in the House of Representatives for 16 years - becomes the junior senator from Vermont while independent Bernie Sanders becomes the state's senior senator. Longtime US Senator Patrick Leahy is retiring after serving 48 years, AP's Wilson Ring reports.

12:23 AM

Good morning and welcome to the live blog

It has just gone 7pm on America's East Coast, where polling stations are closing in this year's crucial midterm elections.

All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 Governorships up for grabs.

I'm Jamie Johnson, US Correspondent for The Telegraph, bringing you all the major news and results through the night.

We've moved onto a new blog as the UK heads into Wednesday. You can follow what has already happened today here.