Midterm elections 2022 results live: Joe Biden praises Republican election-deniers for accepting losses

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee to thank campaign workers - AFP

President Joe Biden, buoyed by his party’s success in the midterms, said on Thursday he has not plans to reverse track on his economic plan, boasting: “we’re on the right path”.

Inflation and the economy dominated voters’ concerns on Election Day on Tuesday, yet they did not culminate in the political drubbing of Mr Biden and the Democrats that many had anticipated.

Mr Biden says the cooling inflation numbers just published were a sign of economic strength in America.

"My economic plan is showing results," Mr Biden said in a statement released on Thursday.

Republicans sought to blame the 79-year-old president and his economic policies for rampant inflation and urged voters to punish his party at the polls.

Economists agree that the pandemic stimulus and other spending bills Mr Biden signed over the past two years have added to inflation, however there is no evidence that his policies alone have driven increases in prices for everyday necessities such as food and petrol.

“We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years,” Mr Biden said. “I don’t have to change any of the policies that have already passed.”

Follow the latest updates.

08:46 PM

Joe Biden: Democracy met the test

"This was the first national election since January 6th and there were a lot of concerns about whether democracy would meet the test," the president said of the insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021. "It did. It did"

08:44 PM

Biden: pro-lifers underestimated the power of women

“Women in America, they made their voices heard, man," Mr Biden says in a national address on the midterm results. "Guess what? Y’all showed up. Those who don’t support the right for women to choose don’t have a clue about the power of women in America”

Story continues

08:36 PM

Joe Biden: There was no red wave

“Thank you, thank you. Thank you for fighting like the devil," Joe Biden told attendees at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee to thank campaign workers. "All those election deniers, so far none of them has said they won when they lost.

"It was a good night for democracy and a strong night for Democrats. You kept hearing how it was going to be a disaster for Democrats, historic losses, a red wave. It didn’t happen.”

Someone in the crowd shouts, "You did it, Joe!" to which Vice President Kamala Harris responds:



"You did it, Joe! Couldn't help myself." pic.twitter.com/7RLyoYcBHl — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2022

08:32 PM

Kamala Harris: We did it Joe!

Addressing the nation alongside President Joe Biden, the Vice President just repeated the phrase she used when they won the 2020 election: "We did it, Joe!."

"Our democracy is in tact, and when it’s in tact, this is what it looks like," Kamala Harris said. "Democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. When we fight, we win."

Joe Biden to address the nation about the 2022 midterm elections

08:20 PM

Nevada count could continue until Saturday

Control of the US Congress hung in the balance Thursday as ballot-counting dragged on.

The final makeup of the Senate now hangs on three seats: Arizona and Nevada, where the counting of votes could take several more days, and Georgia, where there will be a December 6 runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former American football star Herschel Walker.

In Nevada, a local official said the count could continue until .... Saturday.

Joe Gloria, registrar of Nevada’s most-populous county Clark, said the outcome of the race is expected to hinge on votes from its residents, who tend to lean Democratic.

Gloria on today's numbers:



He notes that Clark reported results from about 14k mail ballots last night.



He says there are still more than 50k ballots that must be counted in Clark.



"Majority of mail should be counted in Clark County by Saturday." — Sean Golonka (@s_golonka) November 10, 2022

07:16 PM

'Buckle up', Trump aide tells NBC as he confirms Tuesday announcement

A senior Trump adviser just confirmed to NBC that Donald Trump will still be making his "big announcement" on Tuesday - widely thought to be another run for president.

He said: “The media, the corporate elites, and political establishment has all moved in unison against Donald Trump at their own peril. It’s like they want to recreate 2015-2016. Let them. We are doing it again. Buckle up”

06:51 PM

Warnock: we've got unfinished business

Raphael Warnock, the Democratic senator running for re-election in Georgia, has just amde his first appearance since election night when state officials said that a run-off will be held after neither he or ex-NFL star Herschel Walker attracted more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Mr Warnock stood beneath a mural of the late Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis and urged voters to "get it done!"

"You have to admit that I did warn y’all that we would be spending Thanksgiving together, and here we are," Mr Warnock said. "We’ve got some unfinished business."

Supporters chanted "one more time! One more time!"

Georgia has become one of the most expensive races in the country.

This is the second run-off for Mr Warnoc, 53. He faced off for a second time against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler, eventually winning the Senate seat.

06:18 PM

Fates of 'star losers' Beto o'Rourke and Stacey Abrams uncertain

Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling upsets in Georgia and Texas.

But they flopped four years later in governor's races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double-digits.

The wipeouts have dimmed the bright future that Democrats once saw for two young sensations who openly explored national ambitions, pushed Republicans to the brink on tough turf and captivated liberal donors nationwide _ but are now a combined 0-5 the last three election cycles despite no shortage of money, overflowing crowds or fawning media attention.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wipes her eye during a concession speech - Getty

"Democrats owe a huge debt of gratitude to both Stacey Abrams and Beto," said Tom Perez, who was chairman of the Democratic National Committee when the duo burst on the scene in 2018.

Neither Abrams, 48, or O'Rourke, 50, have said whether they will run again.

05:36 PM

Georgia’s Democratic senator Raphael Warnock plans to address press

Georgia’s Democratic senator Raphael Warnock plans to address the press after his race for re-election against Republican Herschel Walker went to a runoff.

Mr Warnock announced he will speak at 1pm in Atlanta.

With 99 per cent of the vote counted, Warnock leads Walker 49.6 per cent to 48.3 per cent, or by roughly 49,000 votes. NBC News has projected that neither will top the 50 per cent required by state law to win on the first ballot.

Georgia in 2020 held two Senate contests that went to runoffs, both of which Democrats, including Warnock, won, giving the party a razor-thin majority.

If neither party sweeps both Arizona and Nevada, a Georgia runoff would once again determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years.

The two men will face off again on December 6.

US Senator Raphael Warnock thanks supporters for being at his election night party in Atlanta - Shutterstock

04:26 PM

Trump says claims he 'shouted' at Melania over Dr Oz loss 'fake news'

Over on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump is fuming about a recent story that he was angered over his wife Melania's supposed decision for him to publicly back losing Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz.

There is a Fake Story being promulgated by third rate reporter Maggie Hagaman of the Failing New York Times, that I am blaming our great former First Lady, Melania, and Sean Hannity, that I was angry with their pushing me to Endorse Dr. Oz. First of all Oz is a wonderful guy who really worked hard and was a very good candidate, but he WAS LONG IN THE RACE before I ever Endorsed him, they had NOTHING to do with it, he was not a “denier” (his mistake!), & I was not at all ANGRY. Fake News! I’d like to apologize to Melania and Sean Hannity for all of the Fake News and fictional stories (made up out of thin air, with no sources despite them claiming there are!), being dumped on you by reporters and “News” Organizations who know these stories are not true. The Fake News Media is “Crazed” and totally out of control.

04:20 PM

Fate of MAGA postergirl Lauren Boebert hangs in balance

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.

Ms Boebert, a controversial lawmaker who has been linked to QAnon, has drawn headlines throughout her two years in Congress for supporting Donald Trump’s election fraud claims and refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, among other things.

A self-described born-again Christian, Boebert has said that she is "tired of this separation of church and state junk" and argued for greater church power and influence in government decision-making.

The margin in the Colorado district is so narrow it could lead to a recount.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, - Bloomberg

04:12 PM

Biden touts economic plan

US president Joe Biden says the cooling inflation numbers are a sign his administration is making progress on its efforts to bring costs down.

"My economic plan is showing results," Mr Biden says in a statement on Thursday.

He says that with inflation slightly dropping, Americans are getting a "much-needed" break at the grocery store ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Fresh off a better-than-expected midterm election for the Democrats, Mr Biden says he "will work with anyone - Democrat or Republican - on ideas to provide more breathing room to middle-class and working families".

President Joe Biden smiles as he wrings up a post-election press conference a day after the US midterm elections - AFP

03:51 PM

Second Murdoch paper joins in Trump ribbing

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has joined the billionaire's sister paper The New York Post in attacking a candidate they both at one time supported.

“Since his unlikely victory in 2016 against the widely disliked Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has a perfect record of electoral defeat," the editorial board writes under the headline Trump is the Republican Party's Biggest Loser.

Since his unlikely victory in 2016 against the widely disliked Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has a perfect record of electoral defeat. The GOP was pounded in the 2018 midterms owing to his low approval rating. Mr. Trump himself lost in 2020. He then sabotaged Georgia’s 2021 runoffs by blaming party leaders for not somehow overturning his defeat. That gave Democrats control of the Senate, letting President Biden pump up inflation with a $1.9 trillion Covid bill, appoint a liberal Supreme Court Justice, and pass a $700 billion climate spending hash. Now Mr. Trump has botched the 2022 elections, and it could hand Democrats the Senate for two more years. Mr. Trump had policy successes as President, including tax cuts and deregulation, but he has led Republicans into one political fiasco after another.

02:50 PM

Kari Lake insists on Arizona win despite 'imbeciles'

Arizona Republican Kari Lake has said that voters are “tired of shoddy elections run by imbeciles” as the state waits for its results to be announced.

Ms Lake, one of Donald Trump's most high-profile election-denier candidates, is neck and neck with Democrat Katie Hobbs in the race for governor.

Arizona is a battleground state that could determine which party controls Congress, but it could take several days before it is clear who won some of the closer contests.

Republican candidate for governor of Arizona Kari Lake - ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ms Lake said that officials in Maricopa County, the state's most populous, are “the most incompetent in the country” and are “dragging their feet delivering what everybody wants to know”.

She believes the remaining voters are going to “swing very heavily” Republican.

“We will be victorious at the end of the day,” she added.

Ms Lake has also previously refused to say she would accept the results in her own race should she lose.

02:36 PM

Pennsylvania voters re-elect Democrat state representative - even though he died last month

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died of cancer last month was re-elected by a huge margin, as it was too late to take his name off the ballot papers.

Tony DeLuca, a Democrat who represented a Pittsburgh suburb in the lower house of the state legislature, died of lymphoma on October 9 at the age of 85.

Allegheny County workers scan mail-in and absentee ballots at the Allegheny County Election Division Elections warehouse in Pittsburgh - AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Mr DeLuca represented the 32nd legislative district of Pennsylvania for 39 years, and served as the Democratic chairman of the state House of Representatives insurance committee for the last 20 years.

He was an outspoken advocate for cancer awareness and increased funding for local cancer research, spurred on by his two previous battles with lymphoma and his late wife’s diagnosis with breast cancer, the Guardian reported.

It was too late to get his name taken off the ballot in Tuesday's nationwide US legislative elections, and the results showed that he retained his seat with 86 per cent of the votes in his race, with 98 per cent of the ballots counted.

02:08 PM

Democrats at COP27 worry Republican election gains will hurt climate agenda

US Democratic lawmakers at the UN climate summit in Egypt expressed concern on Thursday that Republican gains in the elections could spell trouble for America's efforts to fight climate change.

The administration of President Joe Biden is hoping the US, the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, can be a world leader in slashing emissions but has faced political opposition from Republicans who argue his environmental policies are unwarranted.

Kathy Castor, the Chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, told an audience at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday that if Republicans take control of Congress it could reduce the chances for additional legislative action to fight global warming.

"It's quite likely if for some reason the GOP ekes out control of the House of Representatives, they will nix the Climate Committee," she said during a panel discussion. "They have not really been partners in tackling the climate crisis."

Speaking on the same panel, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticised lawmakers who disagree global warming is a real problem and said Democrats and Republicans would have to work together to combat climate change.

"We have to get over that," Ms Pelosi said of lawmakers who have claimed climate change is a hoax. "I place my confidence in their children who hopefully will teach their parents that this is urgent, long overdue. But again, how we will address it is to get working together," she said.

01:42 PM

Arizona's urban-rural split divides politics

A political urban-rural divide was evident among Arizona voters.

Democrats Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly each drew support from nearly two-thirds of urban voters, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in Arizona.

Election workers handle ballots for the US midterm election, in the presence of observers from both Democrat and Republican parties, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona - OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images

Suburban voters split about evenly between the two Democratic candidates and their GOP rivals, Kari Lake and Blake Masters. Small-town and rural voters were more likely to favour Lake and Masters.

In the Senate race, suburban men and women were divided in their candidate preferences. Suburban men clearly favoured Masters, suburban women Kelly.

In the race for governor, suburban men overwhelmingly backed Lake, while suburban women slightly favoured Hobbs

01:09 PM

The latest from Arizona

In Arizona, the Democrats are still clinging on to a small but shrinking lead over their Republican rivals in the races for Senate and governor.

As of yet, the races are too tight to call and some 600,000 ballots still need to be counted, equalling around a quarter of the votes cast.

Slower than average vote counts are a usual occurrence for elections in Arizona, where a significant number of votes are cast by post and many wait until the last moment to return them.

When only mail ballots were reported early on election night, the Democrats led, but this has dwindled as more Republican ballots have been counted.

As of Thursday morning, the race for attorney general was tied, while the races for Senate, secretary of state and governor are being led by the Democrats.

It could be several days before the results become clear.

12:39 PM

Current results

12:07 PM

Election-deniers falter

Voters shunned the most hardline 2020 election deniers.

The America First Secretary of State Coalition is a group that is most extreme in rejecting Joe Biden’s presidential victory and there were worries that if they swept the board they could potentially thwart democratic elections, particularly those in swing states.

But voters didn’t back them. In New Mexico, Audrey Trujillo lost, and Kristina Karamo missed out in Michigan.

Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania also failed in his bid.

Coalition members are lagging behind in Arizona and Indiana, although these races there haven’t been called yet.

11:30 AM

Trump swipes at 'fake news media'

Donald Trump made a swipe at "fake news media" during a midterm elections results event.

11:01 AM

‘Trumpty Dumpty’

The New York Post's front page this morning led with a photo of an egg-like Donald Trump sitting on a wall, headlined: ‘Trumpty Dumpty’.

The newspaper added: “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall - can all the GOP’s members put the party back together again?”

It comes the day after the Post declared Florida's Ron DeSantis “DeFuture” of the Republican party.

The statements are a blow to Donald Trump, who once considered the paper his favourite, ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid.

10:34 AM

What the midterms tell us about the future of America

The midterms are in full swing, but what do they tell us about the future of America? Here we break down key things spotted in the election:

The so-called red wave of Republican victories some pollsters predicted has failed to materialise.

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, was one of the biggest winners of Tuesday night.

Voters shunned the most hardline 2020 election deniers, many of them backed by Mr Trump.

A Gen Z “youthquake” appears to have boosted the Democrats, with support among 18 to 24-year-olds surging in key races relative to the 2020 presidential election.

Independent voters have also played a big role in boosting the Democrats.

Read more about each trend here.

10:05 AM

Independent voters boost Democrats

Independent voters have played a big role in boosting the Democrats.

According to exit polls, independent voters favoured Democrats 49 per cent to 47 per cent.

This is unusual for a midterm election: In the last four elections, the opposition party has won independents by double digits.

Now, the Republicans could lose this group by a significant margin.

Some have attributed the rise to a push by the left wing to enshrine abortion rights after the striking down of Roe v Wade.

09:37 AM

Gen Z 'youthquake' boosts Democrats

A Gen Z “youthquake” appears to have boosted the Democrats, with support among 18 to 24-year-olds surging in key races relative to the 2020 presidential election.

High support among younger voters can be seen most starkly in the results of the Pennsylvania Senate race, where Democrats have gained a seat from the Republicans.

Mr Fetterman was backed by 72 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds, a CNN exit poll suggests. This is a huge increase on the 2020 presidential race, where CNN’s exit poll showed support of 59 per cent among that age group for Mr Biden.

Supporters of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman - AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

In New Hampshire, 76 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds backed incumbent Maggie Hassan, who had feared that she could lose her seat to Republican challenger Don Bolduc.

Perhaps most significantly, these midterms saw the first Gen Z member of Congress elected: Maxwell Frost, aged 25, who will now represent Florida’s 10th district in the House.

09:18 AM

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charge

A man already in custody in last month's attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

The charges against David DePape stem from the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosis' San Francisco home are the same as but supersede those in an earlier federal complaint that was filed on October 31.

When officers' responded to Paul Pelosi's 911 call, they found Paul Pelosi and DePape fighting over a hammer, according to the six_page indictment. When an officer directed DePape to drop the hammer he responded, "ummm nope," before forcefully swinging it at Paul Pelosi, the indictment said.

The exchange lasted about 15 seconds, and left Pelosi and DePape lying on the floor with blood swelling around Paul Pelosi's head, the indictment said.

DePape, 42, of Richmond, a San Francisco suburb, was arrested inside the Pelosi residence. When Paul Pelosi called 911, he told officers that he was sleeping when a man he had never seen before entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi.

Officers later found that a glass door to the back porch had been broken. They recovered a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties.

08:53 AM

Ron DeSantis says 'we will never surrender to the woke mob'

Ron DeSantis drew on Winston Churchill as he hailed his landslide re-election as Florida's governor a "win for the ages".

Mr DeSantis, the likeliest Republican rival to Mr Trump in 2024, has bolstered a potential White House bid by increasing his margin of victory in the critical battleground state.

The 44-year-old has earned the moniker "America's governor" from Republicans impressed by his "anti-woke" crusade and his opposition to lockdowns.

Mr DeSantis built on the theme in his victory speech in Tampa on Tuesday night, echoing Sir Winston's rhetorical flourishes as he railed against liberals.

He said: "We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob."

08:36 AM

Trump calls elections 'big victory'

Donald Trump has insisted publicly that he was happy with the results of the election so far.

"While in certain ways yesterday's election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory - 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General - Who has ever done better than that?" he wrote on his Truth Social network Wednesday afternoon.

His spokesman Taylor Budowich also touted Trump's endorsement record, and said, "As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to champion his America First agenda that won overwhelmingly at the ballot box last night."

08:18 AM

Ron DeSantis overtakes Trump as presidential favourite

Ron DeSantis staked his claim to be the next president of the United States with a landslide victory in Florida that reverberated all the way to Washington.

In a barnstorming victory speech broadcast across the US, the Republican governor effectively fired the starting gun for the race to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP

The front page of the New York Post ran the headline “DeFUTURE” and called Mr DeSantis the Republican Party’s “young star,” with some party strategists making him the new frontrunner.

Mr DeSantis gave a clear warning to Donald Trump, not mentioning him by name, but vowing that “I have only begun to fight” and “I look forward to the road ahead”.

Read more about the politician here.

07:48 AM

Trump 'lost' Republicans four elections

A longtime friend of Donald Trump has blamed the former president for "losing" four elections for the Republicans.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is considering his own run for president in 2024, said Republicans "have a fundamental decision to make."

"We lost in '18. We lost in '20. We lost in '21 in Georgia. And now in '22 we're going to net lose governorships, we're not going to pick up the number of seats in the House that we thought and we may not win the Senate despite a president who has a 40 per cent job approval," he said. "There's only one person to blame for that and that's Donald Trump."

New Jersey Governor Christie - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

He blamed Trump for elevating deeply flawed candidates, who won their primaries but struggled in the general election.

'The only animating factor (for him) in determining an endorsement is, 'Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen or don't you?'" Mr Christie said.

"It's not, 'Can you raise money?' It's not, 'Do you have an articulatable vision for the future of your state or your district?' It's not evidence of past success in communicating to voters. It is a completely self-centered determination."