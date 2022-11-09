Midterm elections 2022 results live: John Fetterman flips key state of Pennsylvania for Democrats

John Fetterman waves during his 2022 midterm elections night party in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - REUTERS/Quinn Gablicki

The Democrats have flipped a crucial Senate seat in Pennsylvania, with John Fetterman defeating Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in a significant and surprise result.

His win means the Democrats have taken a seat from the Republicans and could maintain control of the US Senate, in what would be a stunning victory for Joe Biden.

Mr Fetterman suffered a serious stroke only a few months ago and struggled during the pair's only debate. Dr Oz consistently said he wasn't fit for office.

Speaking in Pittsburgh, Mr Fetterman said: "I'm not really sure what to say right now. I'm still humble, thank you so much. It's like 1:30 in the morning and you're still here hanging in.

"We launched this campaign almost two years ago and we had our slogan: every county every vote - and that's exactly what happened. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue but we did what we needed to do. And that's why I'll be the next US Senator from Pennsylvania. Thank you so much."

Fetterman enjoyed the support of Barack Obama and Mr Biden on stage just a few days ago, and will take over the post vacated by retiring Republican Pat Toomey.

Elsewhere, there were early victories for Republican favourites Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marco Rubio and Tim Scott.

The 'red wave' is yet to fully emerge though, with stoic Democrat performances from Kathy Hochul in New York, among others.

The Telegraph's Josie Ensor is in Pennsylvania , while Rozina Sabur is in Georgia bringing all the latest from two of the most closely contested races.

Nick Allen and Jamie Johnson are in Washington DC.

Story continues

Follow latest updates

07:04 AM

Nancy Pelosi hails Democrat's performance

Nancy Pelosi has released a statement hailing the Democrat's performance in the elections.

"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country. "As states continue to tabulate the final results, every vote must be counted as cast. "Many thanks to our grassroots volunteers for enabling every voter to have their say in our Democracy."

06:56 AM

AP confirms Fetterman win

The Associated Press has called Democrat John Fetterman as the winner of the election for Senate in Pennsylvania.

The Telegraph follows the Associated Press for official race calls.

06:55 AM

Tony Evers wins second term as Wisconsin governor, CNN reports

Democratic governor Tony Evers has won a second term in office as Wisconsin’s governor, according to CNN.

The result has not yet been confirmed by Associated Press, which the Telegraph follows for official race calls.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers - AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Mr Evers has vetoed many Republican proposals in the state legislature.

Republicans had banked on gaining a supermajority.

06:40 AM

Reporters leave Dr Oz's election night party

Reporters began filing out early from Dr Oz’s election night party in Newtown, Pennsylvania, after early polling appeared to show a sensational win by Democratic rival John Fetterman, Josie Ensor reports.

The Trump-backed celebrity doctor briefly appeared on stage with his family before saying he would not contest the results of the Senate race once they were confirmed.

Mehmet Oz, US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, center, waves while speaking during an election night rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania - Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg

Mr Fetterman suffered a serious stroke only a few months ago. His win means the Democrats have taken a seat from the Republicans, a huge victory here tonight.

06:31 AM

John Fetterman gives a victory speech

Senator-elect John Fetterman has given his victory speech to “Back in Black".

Wiping away tears, Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-PA) takes the stage at his victory speech to “Back in Black.” pic.twitter.com/raVlahIHL8 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

06:12 AM

Final polls of the night close

Alaska's polls have closed, meaning the final polls of the night are finished.

Voters in the state are choosing their representatives in the House and Senate, as well as their governor.

05:56 AM

Biden hangs up the phone for the night

The President has completed congratulatory calls to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Representative Marcy Kaptur, Representative Mikie Sherrill, Representative Josh Gottheimer, and Representative-elect Greg Landsman, the White House has said.

He's done making calls for this evening.

Mr Biden will go to bed much happier than he was expecting tonight, as the ominous red wave has so far failed to materialise.

His party could, however, still lose control of the House and Senate, which would make the next two years of his Presidency much more difficult.

05:50 AM

'Just hang in there' Democrats tell Georgia

One of the Democrats most vulnerable senators, Raphael Warnock, has taken the stage, Rozina Sabur writes from his results night party in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Just hang in there,” he told the crowd, as both the Democrat and his Republican rival Herschel Walker hovered around 49 per cent.

US Senator Raphael Warnock thanks supporters for being at his election night party in Atlanta - JOHN AMIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“We always knew this race would be close”, he added. One woman in the crowd shot back: “We don’t know why!” The audience laughed in apparent agreement. Mr Warnock indicated he would be back to speak later, saying: "I'll say more later so I'm going to try to defy Baptist preacher gravity and not talk too long.

"If you can just hang in here for just a little while longer, we'll come back and say some more. "But in the meantime, I'm going to say what I say to my church every Sunday: keep the faith, keep looking up."

05:43 AM

Democrat Joy in New Hampshire

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won a second term in office in a race that Republican strategists had targeted as ripe for flipping.

New Hampshire has a mixed political history, with both Republicans and Democrats capturing the governor's office in recent years.

Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan Holds Election Night Gathering In Manchester, New Hampshire - Sophie Park/Getty Images

Currently, Democrats control both Senate seats and all four seats in the House of Representatives, and New Hampshire has gone Democratic in the last five presidential elections. But the state legislature and the governor's office are in Republican hands.

Hassan defeated Donald Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and embraced the discredited belief that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

05:34 AM

Biden makes congratulatory calls

President Joe Biden has made several "congratulatory" calls to fellow Democrats tonight.

The White House said Mr Biden has already reached out to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

05:29 AM

Winning at a cost

The 2022 elections are on track to cost $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.

For perspective: The contests will nearly double the cost of the 2010 midterm elections, more than double the 2014 midterms and are on pace to roughly equal the 2022 gross domestic product of Mongolia

05:23 AM

Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins in Ohio

Donald Trump made Ohio the last stop on his rally tour on Monday night, coming out in support of J.D. Vance and teasing his own 2024 run.

Vance has beaten Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the campaign for an Ohio Senate seat.

The seat is currently held by Rob Portman, a Republican who is retiring.

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump together on Monday night - REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

05:16 AM

North Dakota Republican defeats former Miss America

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong won re-election to a third term, defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a race that was shaken up by Mund's late entry as an independent.

Armstrong ran unopposed in the Republican primary in June and was poised for an easy win in the highly conservative state against a little-known Democrat, Mark Haugen, who opposes abortion rights. Then, Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Haugen soon dropped out, citing pressure from his own party. That cleared the field for Mund, who drew media attention but ran her race on a shoestring budget without any significant funding from abortion rights groups.

Former Miss America Cara Mund was defeated - REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mund, 28, drew attention at the Miss America pageant in 2017 by saying Trump was wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords, which seek to rein in greenhouse gas emissions. She stood by those remarks even as Republicans played them up during this year's campaign.

She also rejected Republicans' efforts to paint her as a Democrat in all but name, portraying herself as an outsider beholden to neither party. She also said she would likely caucus with Republicans if elected.

05:08 AM

Abbott wins third term as Texas governor, beats O'Rourke

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has decisively won a third term, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersised red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

The victory underlined Abbott's durability. Despite record spending in the race that topped more than $200 million combined, O'Rourke was in danger of losing by double-digits just four years after his narrow US Senate loss that was the closest by a Texas Democrat in decades.

Greg Abbott shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives to speak during an election night party - AP Photo/David J. Phillip

"Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message," Abbott said during a victory speech in the southern border city of McAllen.

Abbott, 64, strengthened his position as a potential 2024 presidential contender and secured his place as the state's second-longest serving governor.

04:41 AM

What is being served at watch parties?

In Utah, supporters of Senator Mike Lee are drinking non-alcoholic ginger beers. Lee served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which teaches abstinence from alcohol.

At Senator John Kennedy's election watch party, his featured cocktail was named the "Old Fashioned Weed Killer," an ode to his catchphrase "I'll never stop fighting . I'd rather drink weed killer,"

Senator John Kennedy, joined by his wife, Becky, addresses supporters during his election night party - Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP

John Fetterman's campaign party in Pittsburgh had crudites on offer to guests. That's an apparent reference to a much-mocked effort by his rival for Pennsylvania's Senate seat, Mehmet Oz, to spotlight inflation by shopping for raw vegetables cut up and served as an hors d'oeuvre.

04:32 AM

New York Democrat Kathy Hochul projected to win over pro-life Lee Zeldin

It had been in question for a few weeks, but incumbent Ms Hochul pulled it out the bag on the night in blue-than-blue New York, Josie Ensor reports.

"I'm deeply honoured," she tweeted.

Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday - AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Ms Hochul’s victory – marking the first woman elected New York’s governor – came after Republican Mr Zeldin’s relentless anti-crime message boosted his poll numbers, which at one point showed him trailing by 24 percentage points, and sparked panic among Democrats.

She was leading 59.6 per cent to Mr Zeldin's 40.3 per cent with over 54 per cent of the vote counted.

04:21 AM

Georgia's Democrats brace for a runoff

Georgia's senior senator, Democrat Jon Ossoff, has come on stage to rally the crowd at the Warnock watch party, Rozina Sabur reports from Atlanta.

With polls showing neither Raphael Warnock nor his Republican challenger Herschel Walker touching 50 per cent so far, Mr Ossoff appears upbeat that Democrats can carry the race. But Mr Ossoff appears to suggest the odds are this race will go to a runoff on December 6. "

Whether we win it all tonight or we fight on until December we will send senator Rev Warnock back to the Senate again," he told the crowd who clapped their hands and cheered. Mr Ossoff knows just how gruelling a runoff race can be. He was in the same position, alongside Raphael Warnock, last January. It was these races that handed Democrats the Senate, and Mr Ossoff is eager to remind Georgia's Democratic voters that the chamber's control may fall to them again.

"The whole nation looked to Georgia. The whole nation turned its eyes on you," he said. He added: "The state of Georgia, and y'all know this, our complicated history. The heart of the old confederacy.

The cradle of the civil rights movement, sent to the US senate the young Jewish son of an immigrant and a black pastor who holds Dr King's pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church. That's what y'all did." There were huge cheers from the large crowd as Mr Ossoff urged them to keep fighting on.

04:12 AM

89-year-old Iowa Republican elected to 8th US Senate term

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Michael Franken and putting himself in position to be the Senate's most senior member.

Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral after a race that had been seen as more competitive than the typically easy victories the veteran Republican had achieved since first being elected to the Senate in 1980.

Franken had cast Grassley, 89, as an entrenched politician who has served too long and contributed to Washington partisanship. Although Grassley's approval in Iowa has declined in the past decades, he won while portraying his lengthy career as an asset and by portraying Franken as too liberal for Iowa.

Chuck Grassley at a rally for Donald Trump last Thursday - AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

As a retired three-star admiral, Franken, 64, of Sioux City, would have been the highest-ranking military officer elected to the Senate.

Grassley had cruised to six crushing victories since he beat Democratic Sen. John Culver by eight percentage points in 1980, never winning by fewer than 20 percentage points.

04:05 AM

Noem wins re-election in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win re-election, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024.

The Republican governor eased past state Representative Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network.

Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference - AP Photo/John Raoux

Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if re-elected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her fundraising haul was a historic amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.

Noem's campaign centred largely on her handling of the state's economy as well as her record of forgoing most government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after deriding those government mandates.

03:58 AM

Josh Shapiro beats Trump candidate in Pennsylvania

Democrat Josh Shapiro has just been projected to become the next Pennsylvania governor, writes Josie Ensor.

Mr Shapiro has long-eyed the Governor’s Mansion, and ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. He has been widely expected to defeat Doug Mastriano, a pro-Trump, far-right conservative who campaigned on election denial and Christian nationalism.

It’s one of the most consequential gubernatorial races in the country. Whoever won here could determine the direction of abortion access and voting rights in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Attorney General Josh Shapiro - AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Throughout his campaign, Mr Shapiro touted his record as attorney general and pledged to protect abortion rights in the state, which were front-and-centre in the campaign because the party that controls the governor’s mansion will play an outsize role in the future of abortion policy in the state.

Just after 10:30 pm ET, Mr Shapiro held a lead of more than 13 points over Mastriano - some 400,000 votes.

Jewish Mr Shapiro, 49, has drawn comparisons to Barack Obama for his oration style.

03:50 AM

Dems make progress in four key races

Although still in the early stages of vote counting, there is some positive news for Democrats, who look to be in the lead in four key Governor races.

In Michigan, with 30 per cent of the votes counted, Gretchen Whitmer is leading Tudor Dixon.

In Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro looks to have defeated Trump-backed Doug Mastriano with 62 per cent of the votes counted.

In Arizona, Katie Hobbs is on 57 per cent to Kari Lake's 42.9 per cent, with half the votes counted.

And in New York, Incumbent Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul looks to be holding off her strong Republican challenger Lee Zeldin with 42 per cent of the votes counted.

03:45 AM

Biden working from home

The President has just tweeted this picture of him in the White House this evening. He may not look so cheery when the full picture emerges.

Just got off the phone with some of tonight’s winners — including some folks I saw on the road this year.



If you’re in line to vote, remember to stay in line! pic.twitter.com/43CF4rSFrP — President Biden (@POTUS) November 9, 2022

03:40 AM

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds re-elected over Democrat DeJear

Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state's economy to defeat Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term a year later, but her run for re-election never seemed in doubt as she has raised nearly $7.5 million and campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Polling for months had shown that Reynolds was strongly favoured over DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner who even after months of campaigning had low name recognition. That likely was due in part to DeJear's inability to air TV ads until recently because of the relatively small $1.3 million she has raised for her campaign.

03:34 AM

NBC calls Texas governor's race for Republican Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott was first elected in 2014 to the position that Republicans have held in the state since 1995.

He has also previously served as Attorney General of Texas, a Texas Supreme Court justice and a state district judge in Harris County.

The governor’s race highlighted issues like school safety, gun laws, border security and abortion.

Mr Abbott also doubled down on the current Texas ban on nearly all abortions.

He won considerable support over the summer for his "bussing" of illegal migrants from the Texas border town of San Antonio to Democrat-run cities in the Northeast.

A Texas Governor Greg Abbott sign - AFP

03:23 AM

Democrat Abigail Spanberger clings on in key bellwether race in Virginia

The closely watched early results of two key seats in Virginia suggest Republicans will take back the House, but that it won't be a blow out, Nick Allen writes.

In Virginia's second district, which Republicans had to win, their candidate Jen Kiggans toppled Democrat Elaine Luria. But in Virginia's seventh district, which was a top target for Republicans, the Democrat former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger clung on narrowly.

Ms Spangerer, a moderate Democrat, had been critical of the left-wing of the party. Democrat strategists feared that if she had lost, they faced a terrible night.

03:20 AM

Texas town hit by school shooting pulls right

The Uvalde primary shooting in May - the deadliest in US history - sparked calls for gun reform and a change in top state leadership. Tonight, with 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Uvalde county voters are resoundingly supporting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over Beto O'Rourke, 57-41 per cent.

Mr Abbott has called for teachers to be armed and schools to be guarded, while Mr O'Rourke has pushed for tighter gun controls.

Beto O'Rourke, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, addresses supporters at a campaign stop in Dallas, - AP

03:00 AM

Split ballots could help Democrats hold Georgia's senate seat

Rozina Sabur reports from Atlanta: The first tranche of results from Georgia appears to confirm what pundits had speculated - Republicans unenthused by Herschel Walker could split their ballots by voting Democrat in the state’s senate race and Republican in the governor’s race.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faces Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, a rematch of the state's last governor's race.

Mr Kemp faced sustained attacks from Donald Trump over his refusal to pursue his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, but he survived a Republican Party challenge.

Strategists had speculated that some Georgia Republicans would split their tickets between Mr Kemp and Mr Warnock. Early returns suggest some are doing just that.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams following a televised debate, in Atlanta - AP

In the first results Mr Kemp was around four points higher than his Republican colleague Mr Walker. Meanwhile, Mr Warnock was outpacing Ms Abrams by around three points.

Speaking to The Telegraph earlier, one Kemp-Warnock voter, Tony, a 34-year-old shift worker explained his rationale for splitting his vote. “I think Kemp’s done a good job as governor,” he said. “But Walker can’t even speak in full sentences. He’s an embarrassment to the party”.

It is still early but if this trend holds, Democrats hope they can avoid a runoff for the senate here.

02:55 AM

Left-wing darling AOC cruises to re-election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive firebrand that represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, easily cruised to victory Tuesday night, defeating her Republican challenger Tina Forte.

The race was called early for the Democrat with 52 per cent of the votes tallied. Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 33, had garnered 71.5 per cent of the vote compared to 26.6 per cent for Ms Forte.

02:53 AM

A lot of firsts in this year's midterms

Democrat Maura Healey will be the first out lesbian governor in US history, CNN projects, winning an open-seat race for the governorship of Massachusetts. Ms Healey, the current attorney general of Massachusetts, will also be the commonwealth’s first elected female governor.

Governor-elect Maura Healey arrives ahead of delivering a victory speech at the Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, - Shutterstock

Republican Markwayne Mullin will be the first Native American senator from Oklahoma in almost 100 years, CNN projects, winning the special election to succeed GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is resigning in January. Mullin, a member of the Cherokee Nation, currently represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Democrat Robert Owen, also a member of the Cherokee Nation, represented Oklahoma in the Senate from 1907 to 1925.

02:46 AM

Promising early signs for Pennslyvania's Democrats, but early doors

The exit poll data from Pennsylvania, which we humbly remind you again is the best chance the Democrats have of picking up a Senate seat from the Republicans, is looking more positive for the former's candidate John Fetterman than for the latter's, Dr Mehmet Oz.

On the question, “which one of these issues mattered most to your vote?” This is how Pennsylvanians responded:

Abortion 36%

Inflation 28%

Crime 11%

Gun policy 10%

Immigration 8%

Mr Fetterman, who has been dubbed “Fetterwoman” for his pro-choice platform, has really hammered Dr Oz on the issue of abortion and particularly on a comment he made about the decision being up to “a woman, her doctor, and local politicians," Josie Ensor in Newtown writes.

John and Gisele Fetterman Cast Ballots in Braddock, PA, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 48 per cent said Mr Fetterman’s health was an issue, compared to 49 per cent who did not think it was. The lieutenant governor struggled at the debate last month with Dr Oz after suffering a serious stroke in May and having to rely on closed captioning.

A higher percentage of voters, however, said it was a problem that until recently Dr Oz’s main residence was in neighbouring New Jersey, not Pennsylvania.

A reminder that the latest polls show the two candidates virtually neck-and-neck after Mr Fetterman enjoyed a double-digit lead through the summer.

02:38 AM

Schumer wins in New York, but waiting on other results

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer has been elected to a fifth term, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he'll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

At an election night gathering for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, awaiting news on her own campaign results, Schumer promised the crowd, "I will keep this fight up for as long as it takes to win."

Chuck Schumer celebrates his result in New York - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

On social media, he said, "Representing New York in the US Senate is the honour of a lifetime. Thank you, New York, for putting your faith in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to serve and deliver for you!"

While Schumer's race lacked suspense, he'll likely be on the edge of his seat throughout the night, closely monitoring race returns elsewhere that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

If Republicans win, Schumer's tenure as majority leader will come to an end.

02:25 AM

McMaster to be South Carolina's longest-serving executive

If South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster serves his full second term, which he has won tonight, he will be the longest-serving executive in state history with a 10-year tenure.

McMaster, 75, finished the final two years of Nikki Haley's term before being re-elected twice.

Henry McMaster - AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

He defeated Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic congressman. Democrats have steadily lost ground in the state, having race in 16 years. A Democrat has not won the governor's race since 1998.

02:04 AM

History made in Governor races

Two gubernatorial firsts tonight: In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore becomes the state's first Black governor. And in Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey's win makes her the state's first elected woman and openly gay governor.

Moore is a bestselling author in his first run for public office.

Healey is currently Massachusetts' attorney general and has broken a peculiar jinx in the state. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general sought the governor's office and all failed.

01:50 AM

Sarah Huckabee Sanders first woman to be Arkansas Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, is the first woman elected Arkansas governor.

She defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones to nab the seat that her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her former role as White House Press Secretary - SAUL LOEB / AFP

01:26 AM

Rand Paul keeps his senate seat

Incumbent US Senator Rand Paul has defeated challenger Charles Booker, a progressive Democrat, to secure a third term from Kentucky.

Booker, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, previously sought to challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020, but lost a close race in the Democratic primary.

Sen. Rand Paul raises his arms up after casting his vote with his wife Kelley at Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Bowling Green, Kentucky - AP Photo/Michael Clubb

Paul, 59, capitalised on his massive fundraising advantage to run a series of TV ads, while Booker, 38, relied mostly on social media and grassroots campaigning. Paul paid little public attention to Booker, refusing to debate his challenger.

Democrats haven't won a Senate election in Kentucky since 1992, when then-incumbent Wendell Ford won his last election.

01:18 AM

Gen-Z's first Congress member

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first Gen Z member to win a seat in Congress, winning a Florida House seat.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida - Maxwell Alejandro Frost/Handout via REUTERS

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organiser seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

He ran against Calvin Wimbish, a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a "Christian, conservative, constitutionalist" candidate for office.

01:08 AM

CNN predicts Republican wins in Senate races

CNN is out of the traps early and predicting big wins for Republicans in a number of Senate races.

Marco Rubio is well ahead of Val Demings in Florida.

Katie Britt has been declared the winner over Will Boyd by CNN in Alabama.

Republican US Senate candidate Katie Britt - Photo/Butch Dill

In Oklahoma, incumbent Senator James Lankford looks to be keeping his seat after a challenge from Madison Horn.

And in Oklahoma's special election, Markwayne Mullin has defeated Kendra Horn, CNN says.

They also say that Ron DeSantis is well ahead of Charlie Crist in the Florida Governor race.

12:59 AM

Former CIA agent in key race told Telegraph she ran because of Donald Trump

The Telegraph interviewed Abigail Spanberger in 2018 when she first won Virginia's 7th district, Nick Allen writes. Before that the seat had been Republican for 50 years.

The former undercover CIA agent described how she had settled down in a Virginia suburb to raise her three children.

But then, Donald Trump's 2016 election victory spurred her to run for Congress. She told the Telegraph: "I felt like I had moved past my time of CIA excitement. "But in 2016 there was so much division and anger in our political system.

"Trump brought it to a fever pitch. It motivated me to get back involved. Let's focus on bringing back decency and civility."

Four years later Ms Spanbegrer now finds herself in a fight for her political life in one of the most watched battles in the country.

12:47 AM

Keep an eye on Virginia

Everyone is watching two key close House races in Virginia, Nick Allen writes.

The two districts are expected to be early results and will give a good indication of the eventual makeup of the House of Representatives.

They are Virginia's 2nd and 7th districts, both of which are just outside Washington DC. Both are held by Democrats and top of the Republican target list.

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) during a press conference - Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The second district is near the world's largest Navy base and both candidates - Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans - are Navy veterans.

In the seventh district Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, is trying to cling on against Republican Yesli Vega, a former police officer.

Analysts have predicted that if Republicans take Virginia's second district, they will win control of the House. If they also take Virginia's seventh district, then Republicans will be in for a very good night.

12:31 AM

'Polls don't vote, people do!'

The mood is buoyant at Democrat Raphael Warnock's results watch party from the Marriott hotel in downtown Atlanta, Rozina Sabur writes.

With polls closed, a litany of spiritual leaders have come on stage to share their support for Mr Warnock, a longtime pastor in the city.

Pollsters have forecast the possibility that neither Mr Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker secure the majority needed to win the state.

In such a scenario, the race will head to a runoff in early December.

One pastor tells the crowd: "This is a celebration. This is a victory party. We didn't come here for a runoff." He added: "Polls don't vote, people do! Don't let these polls change your mind". The crowd cheered: "Yes! Yes!"

12:27 AM

First races called

Right as polls closed in South Carolina and Vermont, AP made its first calls in US Senate races. Republican Tim Scott won re-election in South Carolina, while Democrat Peter Welch was elected from Vermont.

Tim Scott is cheery this evening in South Carolina - AP Photo/Mic Smith

In defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Gerald Malloy, Welch - who has served in the House of Representatives for 16 years - becomes the junior senator from Vermont while independent Bernie Sanders becomes the state's senior senator. Longtime US Senator Patrick Leahy is retiring after serving 48 years, AP's Wilson Ring reports.

12:23 AM

Good morning and welcome to the live blog

It has just gone 7pm on America's East Coast, where polling stations are closing in this year's crucial midterm elections.

All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 Governorships up for grabs.

I'm Jamie Johnson, US Correspondent for The Telegraph, bringing you all the major news and results through the night.

We've moved onto a new blog as the UK heads into Wednesday. You can follow what has already happened today here.