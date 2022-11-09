Midterm elections 2022 results: Joe Biden tells voters who don't want him to run again 'watch me'

Joe Biden was all smiles at a White House Press conference this evening - REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US President Joe Biden says he intends to run for re-election in 2024, but won't make a final decision until early next year after consulting his family over the Christmas period.

In a bullish press conference after a stronger-than-anticipated Democrat showing in the midterm elections, Mr Biden was asked for his message to voters who don't want to see him run again.

"Watch me," came the response.

In further comments during a press conference at the White House, he said: "I am a great respecter of fate, and it is ultimately a family decision."

In his first public comments since election results started rolling in, Mr Biden praised young voters for stopping the predicted 'red wave' and hailed the midterm elections as "a good day for America and a good day for democracy."

Control of the Senate and House is still yet to be decided and the Democrats could lose both, but Mr Biden struck an optimistic tone, saying he was happy to work with his Republican colleagues no matter what the final results are.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump has spoken out on the midterm election results, calling them “somewhat disappointing”.

In a post on his Truth Social page, the former president said however that "from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory," pointing to the likely Republican win in the House.

He also argued that Don Bolduc, the Republican candidate in New Hampshire's Senate race, lost because he walked back his skepticism of the 2020 election results.

"Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!" Mr Trump said.

11:46 PM

Abortion rights support helps Kansas Governor win

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly narrowly won re-election in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular, while her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to supporters at a watch party

Kelly argued Wednesday that her victory over Republican challenger, three-term Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed that voters wanted "no turning backward" after the state's finances greatly improved on her watch.

She also attributed part of her victory to Kansans' support for abortion rights, which they affirmed in August by decisively rejecting a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution.

11:33 PM

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before.

Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for US Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favour, as they did in 2020.

Kari Lake

It could take several days before it's clear who won some of the closer contests.

Trump-backed Kari Lake is taking on Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently ahead by just 4,000 votes in the Governor's race with 73 per cent of votes counted.

Blake Masters is behind Mark Kelly in the Senate race by 83,000 votes, with 73 per cent of votes counted.

11:13 PM

Results still coming in

Republican Tom Kean Jr has defeated incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski in New Jersey 's 7th District.

Mr Kean's victory comes two years after he narrowly lost to Mr Malinowski and more than two decades after he first sought election to Congress.

Mr Malinowski was vying for a third term amid serious headwinds: high inflation, sagging approval ratings for Joe Biden and a redrawn district that favoured Republicans.

10:53 PM

Trump swipes at DeSantis

There will be plenty of attention on Florida now, with Donald Trump expected to announce a run for the White House next Tuesday.

That will pile the pressure on the state's Governor Ron DeSantis, who many Republicans want to run.

In an early swipe this week, Mr Trump called the potential challenger "Ron DeSanctimonious," but has just upped the ante even further.

In a new post on his Truth Social network Mr Trump said: "Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking."

10:34 PM

What we learnt

The key takeaways from President Biden's press conference:

He still intends to run in 2024 - if his family agrees.

A DeSantis vs Trump match up would be 'fun to watch.'

Elon Musk's relationships with other countries 'should be looked at.'

US economy will have a soft landing and avert recession.

President Joe Biden gestures as he leaves the podium

10:13 PM

Biden exits

With that, the President is finished.

10:12 PM

Optimism about economy

Mr Biden said he believes the US economy would have a soft landing and avert recession.

He says he is also confident his administration can reduce inflation, but could not guarantee it.

"I am optimistic because we continue to grow, and at a rational pace. We're not anywhere near a recession right now, in terms of the growth, but I think we can have what most economists call a soft landing," Mr Biden said.

10:09 PM

Biden on Trump and DeSantis

The President is asked about Ron DeSantis's resounding victory in Florida last night and his potential 2024 run against Donald Trump to be the Republican candidate.

"It'll be fun watching them take on each other," he said.

Donald Trump looks on as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in 2019

10:05 PM

Ukraine not getting all they want

"We have not given Ukraine a blank cheque.

"There's a lot of things Ukraine wants that we didn't do. They wanted American planes in the skies to guarantee air safety above Ukraine. We're not going to engage with Russian planes and have world war three."

10:03 PM

'Musk should be looked at'

Mr Biden is asked about Elon Musk working with other countries, including the Saudis.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and / or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate - I'm not suggesting that, I'm saying it's worth looking at. That's all I'll say."

09:56 PM

Russia having 'real problems'

Mr Biden said Russia's order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having "real problems" with its military.

He told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited until after the US congressional election to announce the withdrawal. "It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military," he said.

He said the withdrawal would allow both sides to recalibrate their positions over the winter, but it remained to be seen whether Ukraine was prepared to compromise with Russia

09:51 PM

Congressional investigations are 'comedy'

Asked about potential congressional investigations if Republicans take the House, Mr Biden replies: "I think the American public wants us to move on and get things done for them."

"The American public will look on all that for what it is - a comedy."

09:47 PM

Biden announces intention to run in 2024

"Our intention is to run again. That was the intention no matter what the result was," Mr Biden says.

My intention is to run again but I am a great respecter of fate. This is a family decision, I think they support me, but I don't feel in a hurry whatsoever, no matter what my predecessor does.

"Early next year we will make that judgement.

"My plan is to do it."

Mr Biden in the State Dining Room at the White House

09:42 PM

What if Jan 6 happened in UK?

Mr Biden is asked a question when asked about America's standing on the world stage.

He asks what people would have thought if January 6 had happened in the UK? If people stormed the Palace of Westminster and police officers were killed.

"You'd think England was really in trouble. You'd think democracy was on the edge if that happened in Great Britain.

"Nothing like this has happened since the civil war.

"They want to know if the United States is stable. Are we the same democracy we have always been?"

09:40 PM

Mr Biden hits out at 'super mega MAGA Republicans'

Mr Biden is talking about the tone in the country and says the "Super Mega MAGA Republicans are in the minority of the party."

"The vast majority of Republicans are decent people. I have worked with a lot of these folks in the Senate and the House for a long time and they're honest and straightforward."

09:28 PM

President closes and takes questions

"It has never been a good bet to bet against America. We just need to remember who the hell we are. We're the United States of America."

Biden now taking questions from 10 reporters.

09:27 PM

Biden looks to the future

"The future of America is too promising to be trapped in endless political warfare. We need to be looking to the future, not fixated on the past. That future is as bright as can be.

"I have never been more optimistic for America's future as I am today."

09:26 PM

Biden reaches across the aisle

"Regardless of what the final totals show, I am prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," says Mr Biden.

He wants to bring Republicans in after his upcoming trip to the G20 in Indonesia to discuss America's standing.

"I'm open to any good ideas."

On Ukraine, he says: "I hope we'll continue a bipartisan approach to confronting Russian aggression in Ukraine."

Joe Biden at the White House

09:23 PM

Biden says 'we're just getting started'

Joe Biden is keen to keep up the momentum, with infrastructure projects and clean energy initiatives.

"I don't know where it's written that we can't be the manufacturing capital of the world.

But he also strikes a conciliatory tone, saying: "The voters were also clear that they're still frustrated. I get it."

09:18 PM

Biden arrives

"Well, we had an election yesterday and I think it was a good day for democracy and a good day for America," he starts.

"Democracy is who we are. The heart and soul of our democracy did their job and fulfilled their duty. That's a testament to the American people.

"While the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, that didn't happen. I know you were miffed by my optimism, but the Democrats had a strong night.

"We had the best midterms for Governors since 1986."

09:11 PM

While we wait....

This is Joe Biden last night, calling successful Democrat candidates across the country, joined by his German Shepherd, Commander.

09:00 PM

Joe Biden due to speak shortly

US President Joe Biden isn't quite on a victory lap, but he'll certainly be cheerier than expected.

He is due to speak from the State Dining Room at the White House, where he will answer questions from the gathered media.

The Democrats haven't fallen victim to the much-anticipated 'red wave' but they could still lose the House and Senate. The key state of Georgia is heading to a run-off, so control of the Senate may not be established for another month.

08:30 PM

Arizona officials say no criminality in voting machine problems

Officials in an Arizona county at the center of unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud have said there was no criminality involved in isolated problems with voting machines.

Accusations of rigging took off on social media platforms and were amplified by former president Donald Trump, after Maricopa County reported a minority of tabulation machines were not working during Tuesday's vote.

"With regard to comments like 'criminal' or 'rigged,' there's absolutely no basis for that statement," Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, told reporters.

Mr Trump's supporters, including Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, insist without evidence that Joe Biden's 10,000 vote majority there - which saw Mr Trump swept from power in 2020 - must have been the result of criminality.

Multiple inquiries have turned up no proof of wrongdoing.

Kari Lake speaks at an election night event in Scottsdale

08:10 PM

Midterm milestones

There have been plenty of milestones in the election results so far. Among them:

The number of women serving as governors will hit double digits for the first time in 2023, with at least 12 women set to lead states

Maura Healey, a Massachusetts Democrat, became the first openly gay woman to be elected to the office of governor

Democrat Wes Moore will be Maryland's first Black governor, and is only the third Black candidate in the US to be elected governor

Florida is sending the first member of Gen Z to Congress - 25-year-old Maxwell Frost

07:49 PM

Trump 'livid' and 'screaming' over Republican performance

Former US President Donald Trump is "livid” and “screaming at everyone” after the Republican party's disappointing midterm election results, according to CNN, which cited a Trump adviser as the source.

Predictions that the vote would be a rejection of Joe Biden's presidency by the American people and that Republicans would win back control of both the House and the Senate are failing to materialise.

The adviser said the poor results were in part down to "bad candidates," including many of Trump’s handpicked contenders in key battleground states.

07:44 PM

Democrats likely to have full control of Michigan Capitol for first time in decades

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer enters her second term with Democrats likely to control all levels of power in the state Capitol for the first time since the 1980s and backed by a dramatic show of voters' support for keystone Democratic issues including abortion and voting rights.

Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a former political commentator endorsed by Donald Trump, struggled until late in the campaign to compete with Whitmer's multimillion-dollar campaign fund.

Democrats also declared that they had won majorities in the state House and Senate, the first time since 1983 that both the Legislature and governor will be led by Democrats.

The state's U.S. House delegation, however, is expected to remain balanced among Republicans and Democrats.

07:38 PM

Trump should put his campaign declaration on hold, says former press secretary

Donald Trump's White House press secretary turned Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany says he should put his presidential campaign declaration on hold and stay out of campaigning in an anticipated Georgia run-off.

Trump had teased a campaign declaration on November 15th, but McEnany told Fox News: "If I'm advising any contender... no one announces 2024 until we get through December 6”, when Georgia is expected to vote in a run-off.

Asked if Trump should campaign for the Republican candidate in Georgia, McEnany replied: “I think we’ve got to make strategic calculations. Governor DeSantis, I think he should be welcomed to the state, given what happened last night. You’ve got to look at the realities on the ground.”

Ron DeSantis is Trump’s main rival for the 2024 Republican candidacy and won a landslide midterms victory in Florida.

07:10 PM

US House race in Maine goes to runoff

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine's secretary of state has confirmed.

Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support.

Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that included ranked-choice voting. Golden did not clear 50 per cent of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.

That means the second choices of those who voted for third-place finisher Bond will be redistributed. Results are expected by the end of the day next Tuesday.

06:48 PM

Democrat rising star Mandela Barnes misses out in Wisconsin

The Democrat's rising star Mandela Barnes missed out on election in Wisconsin, according to AP, which called the race in favour of his opponent, Ron Johnson.

Barnes had been bidding to make history as Wisconsin's first Black senator.

The win for Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump's biggest backers, keeps a seat for the Republicans, after Trump narrowly lost the state to President Joe Biden two years ago.

The race was one of a handful of tight Senate contests across the country that could determine which party holds majority control.

Despite his victory, Johnson said he had expected the Republicans to do better in the midterms.

"I'm surprised in Wisconsin my race was this close, I am," he said.

06:26 PM

Key US Senate race in Georgia may go to runoff

The US Senate contest in Georgia that could determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress is headed for a December runoff, media projections are suggesting.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, a Black pastor at a historic church, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, a former American football star backed by Donald Trump, will battle for the seat on December 6th, according to CNN and NBC projections.

Neither candidate has earned the simple majority of votes needed by law to win outright, the projections say.

The race is crucial to the future control of Congress, which was hanging in the balance on Wednesday as several key races were yet to be decided.

At this point in counting, according to AP race calls, the Republicans have 49 of the 100 Senate seats, with the Democrats on 48.

06:10 PM

Maloney 'took an arrow' for the Democrats, says Pelosi

Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Sean Patrick Maloney for earning a "Pyrrhic victory" in a private conference call, CNN reports.

Despite becoming the first DCCC chair to lose his seat since 1980, Pelosi said Maloney successfully absorbed a lot of Republican cash that would have otherwise been spent campaigning in other districts, according to a source who was on the call.

He "took an arrow for us," she reportedly said.

Maloney conceded defeat earlier on Wednesday, saying his opponent Mike Lawler won "fair and square."

“I don’t like to lose, but my opponent won this race. He won it fair and square. That means something. The right thing to do is say the other guy won and wish him well," he said.

05:40 PM

The current state of play

Razor-thin margins around the US mean control of Congress is still undetermined.

In the House of Representatives, the Associated Press has so far declared 203 Republican seats versus 175 for the Democrats. Either party needs 218 seats to win a majority in the House.

In the Senate, where about a third of the 100 seats were up for election, the chamber stands at 48-48, per AP race calls.

But some key races haven't yet been called as officials continue to tally votes; and in some places runoff contests are either pending or probable.

The Democrats have shown surprising strength, defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party to key defeats.

But with votes still being counted, the Republicans could still emerge with control of both chambers of Congress.

05:32 PM

Joe Biden to speak at 9pm GMT

US President Joe Biden will hold a press conference at 9pm UK time, it has been announced.

05:19 PM

Abortion rights supporters win in all four states where access was on the ballot

Abortion rights supporters have won in the four states where access was on the ballot.

Voters enshrined the right to abortion into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as California and Vermont - and also defeated an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky.

The Kentucky result repudiated the state's Republican-led Legislature, which has imposed a near-total ban on abortion and put the proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot.

In all, it was a dramatic illustration of how the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion has galvanised voters who support women's right to choose.

Two women hug as they celebrate the result of the Michigan abortion rights vote

04:54 PM

'Stop the Steal' attendee Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat

Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Senator Brad Pfaff, flipping a Wisconsin congressional seat and boosting the Republicans' chances of grabbing control of the House.

Van Orden's victory lands him a spot in the House less than two years after attending then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6th - but he denied taking any part in the riot at the Capitol that followed.

Pfaff tried to persuade voters that Van Orden's presence in Washington should have been disqualifying.

"I make a promise to you: I will be the hardest-working Congressman you have ever had in this district," Van Orden said on Wednesday morning. "I look forward to working with anyone who will put the Mission first, and the Mission is America."

04:36 PM

CNN projects Republican win in key Wisconsin Senate race

CNN is projecting that the Republican's Ron Johnson will win re-election in Wisconsin in what it describes as "one of the nation’s most important Senate races."

Johnson is up against the Democrat's Mandela Barnes, a rising star of the party.

If confirmed, it will bolster the Republican party's hopes of winning control of the Senate, the race for which is currently neck and neck.

04:16 PM

Confirmed: Sean Patrick Maloney has lost his seat

The Democrat's Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), has conceded defeat in his re-election bid to Republican Mike Lawler, a spokesman for the Maloney campaign confirmed to NBC News.

Maloney's Republican opponents say it is decades since a chair of the DCCC - the fundraising arm of the House Democrats’ campaign - has lost.

Maloney has served in Congress since 2013 but was running in a new district as part of a redrawn congressional map for New York.

"What a remarkable twist that on a night when the [Democrats] surprise on the high side, the chair of their campaign committee is one of the casualties," political commentator David Axelrod wrote on Twitter.

03:56 PM

Democrat's Sean Patrick Maloney 'concedes'

Media reports suggest Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has conceded in the race for the New York 17th congressional district. There has not yet been official confirmation but a press conference is expected shortly. His defeat would mark a big symbolic victory for the Republicans.

03:14 PM

'Maybe the people are happier than I thought'

Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski said he was surprised by his loss and the overall performance of Republicans after being defeated by Democrat Ned Lamont for Connecticut governor,

"I don't know, I thought it'd be a bigger night for Republicans both nationally and in the state last night. But for whatever reason, it wasn't," he said on a morning radio show, later adding: "This one's hard to figure. Maybe the people are happier than I thought. I hope they are."

Mr Lamont won re-election, defeating Mr Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living.

Mr Stefanowski conceded the race on Wednesday morning, urging Mr Lamont to support people who voted for him as well as those who didn't.

"Politics has become too divisive and the great people of Connecticut deserve better," he said in a statement.

02:34 PM

US midterms offer wave of optimism at COP 27

Activists at the UN climate summit in Egypt were hopeful that the results of the US midterms would enable President Joe Biden - who is due to arrive at the summit on Friday - to take bolder action against global warming.

Delegates said they were pleased to see candidates who campaigned on climate change gain seats in Congress.

"A lot of climate champions did win across states, governorships, legislatures, and more," said Frances Colon, climate policy director at the Center for American Progress.

"What we expect is that they will turn these winds into more climate action," she said.

Campaigners said they were optimistic that Biden's $370 billion green energy legislation would not be thwarted even if Republicans take one or both houses of Congress.

01:55 PM

New York Post: Ron DeSantis is 'DeFuture'

The New York Post's front page this morning led with a headline declaring Florida's Ron DeSantis “DeFuture” of the Republican party.

It comes as an apparent blow to Donald Trump, who once considered the paper his favourite, ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid.

01:39 PM

How many seats are left in the House?

The Republicans could still gain control of the House.

01:25 PM

John Fetterman celebrates turning 'red counties blue'

During an embarrassing stumble over his words on stage a mere fortnight ago, Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman told reminded voters he had only recently had a stroke.

"It knocked me down. And I’m going to keep coming back up," he said.

Few might have believed him then. But Mr Fetterman did just that with a stunning victory in Pennsylvania, flipping a critical seat that might just keep control of the Senate in Democrats' hands.

John Fetterman

His defeat of Donald Trump-backed TV doctor Mehmet Oz epitomised a night in which the Democrats confounded expectations of a "red wave" seizing Congress.

Read more from Rozina Sabur here.

01:14 PM

Trump aide says former president is costing Republican votes

A former aide to Donald Trump has said that the way the election night went proves that he is costing the Republicans valuable seats.

Mr Trump hindered the party by “boosting poor quality candidates,” Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary, added.

"You have record inflation, increased fears over crime, the worst border crisis in history, an unpopular president and Republican performance was still underwhelming. “And that was in large part due to the candidates that Trump backed. “They weren't up to quality. I think this is lessons learned for Republicans that A, Trump is not a national winner, and, B, candidate quality matters."

12:44 PM

Current results

Here are the current standings as of 7.15 am EST.

12:25 PM

Election-deniers falter

Voters shunned the most hardline 2020 election deniers.

The America First Secretary of State Coalition is a group that is most extreme in rejecting Joe Biden’s presidential victory and there were worries that if they swept the board they could potentially thwart democratic elections, particularly those in swing states.

But voters didn’t back them. In New Mexico, Audrey Trujillo lost, and Kristina Karamo missed out in Michigan.

Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania also failed in his bid.

Coalition members are lagging behind in Arizona and Indiana, although these races there haven’t been called yet.

12:01 PM

Independent voters boost Democrats

Independent voters have played a big role in boosting the Democrats.

According to exit polls, independent voters favoured Democrats 49 per cent to 47 per cent.

This is unusual for a midterm election: In the last four elections, the opposition party has won independents by double digits.

Now, the Republicans could lose this group by a significant margin.

Some have attributed the rise to a push by the left wing to enshrine abortion rights after the striking down of Roe v Wade.

11:29 AM

Gen Z 'youthquake' boosts Democrats

A Gen Z “youthquake” appears to have boosted the Democrats, with support among 18 to 24-year-olds surging in key races relative to the 2020 presidential election.

High support among younger voters can be seen most starkly in the results of the Pennsylvania Senate race, where Democrats have gained a seat from the Republicans.

Mr Fetterman was backed by 72 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds, a CNN exit poll suggests. This is a huge increase on the 2020 presidential race, where CNN’s exit poll showed support of 59 per cent among that age group for Mr Biden.

Supporters of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

In New Hampshire, 76 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds backed incumbent Maggie Hassan, who had feared that she could lose her seat to Republican challenger Don Bolduc.

Perhaps most significantly, these midterms saw the first Gen Z member of Congress elected: Maxwell Frost, aged 25, who will now represent Florida’s 10th district in the House.

11:09 AM

Ron DeSantis deals major blow to Donald Trump's 2024 election hopes

Ron DeSantis received a major boost to his White House ambitions with a landslide midterms victory in Florida while candidates backed by his main rival Donald Trump suffered a string of disappointments.

Early midterm election results show the Republican Party failing to win as many seats as expected across the US. But Mr DeSantis bucked the trend with a personal victory that cemented Republican dominance in what was once a swing state.

Ron DeSantis walks onstage

"We have rewritten the political map," he said as he hailed his emphatic "win for the ages".

The victory for DeSantis coupled with a poor night for Mr Trump raises questions for Republican Party over who is best placed to lead them into the 2024 presidential elections.

Read more from Rozina Sabur here.

10:51 AM

Kremlin says ties with US will remain 'bad' after midterm elections

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Moscow's ties with Washington were likely to remain at rock bottom regardless of the results of the elections, with relations at a historic low over the conflict in Ukraine.

"These elections won't have any significant impact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies, adding: "Our existing ties are bad and they will remain bad."

Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine and provided weapons and financial backing, could be constrained in his support for Ukraine if Republicans win majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Appealing to Americans earlier this week, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain "united" until there was peace in Ukraine.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now," he said in an address.

The US has committed multiple security packages to Ukraine and piled numerous sanctions on Moscow after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

10:30 AM

House results could take days or longer

Although Republicans are still favourites to seize the House, the final results could take days or longer until there’s enough information.

A total of 22 seats stand between the Republicans and victory, with many of these in western states that are slow to count.

10:09 AM

In pictures: The results roll in

Results are rolling in as the night progresses.

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children on stage after speaking to supporters at an election night party after winning his race

Democrat Wes Moore speaks on the phone with Gov. Larry Hogan after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8

09:48 AM

Trump rival Ron DeSantis says 'we will never surrender to the woke mob'

Ron DeSantis drew on Winston Churchill as he hailed his landslide re-election as Florida's governor a "win for the ages".

Mr DeSantis, the likeliest Republican rival to Mr Trump in 2024, has bolstered a potential White House bid by increasing his margin of victory in the critical battleground state.

The 44-year-old has earned the moniker "America's governor" from Republicans impressed by his "anti-woke" crusade and his opposition to lockdowns.

Mr DeSantis built on the theme in his victory speech in Tampa on Tuesday night, echoing Sir Winston's rhetorical flourishes as he railed against liberals.

He said: "We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob."

09:26 AM

Voters in Michigan back abortion rights

Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution Tuesday, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.

The ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The decision in June has led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it before the voters. It puts a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion that had been blocked in court but could have been revived. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.

On Michigan State University's campus, junior Devin Roberts said students seemed "fired up" and that he had seen lines of voters spilling out of the school's polling places throughout the day. The ballot measure was one of the main drivers of the high turnout, he said.

"There's a lot of energy for Prop 3 on campus right now, whether you agree with abortion or not," Mr Roberts said. "I think students want to have the same rights that their parents had when they were younger."

09:06 AM

Trump makes dig at press in midterm election result event

A predicted Republican "red wave" appeared to have become a ripple as Democrats clung on in key races in the US midterm elections. Democrats flipped a key senate seat while a number of Trump-backed candidates appeared to be heading for defeat.

Republicans still looked set to overturn a narrow Democrat majority in the House of Representatives, but projections of a big win appeared not to have materialised.

The fate of the US Senate, which is currently split 50-50 still hung in the balance with several races too close to call.

There had been predictions that the vote would be a wholesale rejection of Joe Biden's presidency by the American people, and that Republicans would easily win back control of both chambers in Congress.

But, as early results came in, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure."

08:44 AM

The race as it stands

It is 3.44 am in on the east coast of the United States as the race continues, with most of the night’s Senate races called, but the final outcome teeters on a knife edge.

Right now, the Republicans have 47 seats while the Democrats hold 48.

The race has come down to the four tightest fights of the year:

Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock are neck and neck in Georgia, with the race too close to call so far.

If the race sees a loss for the Democrats, the party would need to seize both Nevada and Arizona to maintain control of the Senate.

Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters are also engaged in a tight race in Arizona, with the result again too tight to call.

In the outcome of a loss in either Nevada or Arizona, the Democrats would need to take Wisconsin from the Republicans.

08:29 AM

Georgia on course for a runoff

The fate of the US Senate appears on course to come down to Georgia yet again, Rozina Sabur writes from Atlanta.

Just two years ago, Raphael Warnock delivered a stunning upset to become the state's first African American senator in a special election following a runoff.

Now it appears he faces the same prospect again, with tallies suggesting both he and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker have failed to secure the majority Georgia law requires.

At a results night party in downtown Atlanta, Mr Warnock addressed a group of tired but enthusiastic supporters in the early hours.

"Here's where we are. We are not sure if this journey is over tonight or if there's still a little work yet to do," he said.

"But here's what we know. We know that when they're finished counting the votes from today's election, we are going to have received more votes than my opponent."

The crowd cheered and shouted: "Yes sir!"

If neither candidate passes the 50 per cent threshold, the race will hold a runoff on Dec 6.

08:12 AM

Key Trump election denier Kari Lake heading for defeat in Arizona

Donald Trump's most high-profile election denier candidate, Kari Lake, appeared on course to lose her race to become Arizona governor along with dozens of other election deniers.

In a number of crucial races, Mr Trump's endorsed candidates appeared poised to lose, overwhelmingly rejecting the questions raised about the integrity of the election process.

Ms Lake, a rising Republican star, has boosted her profile by promulgating Mr Trump's disputed claim the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

She called for officials in charge of the 2020 election to be jailed and said that, had she been governor, she would not have certified Joe Biden's win in Arizona.

She has also previously refused to say she would accept the results in her own race should she lose. She further fuelled claims of corruption as she took to the stage in Phoenix as early tallies showed her heavily tailing Democrat Katie Hobbs.

07:59 AM

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri

Missouri voters have approved a ballot measures legalising recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunging most records of past arrests and convictions.

Approval of the new constitutional amendment comes just four years after Missouri voters legalised medical marijuana. The latest initiative will allow those licensed to sell medical marijuana to quickly convert to general sales.

Records involving previous nonviolent marijuana offences will automatically be expunged, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. The initiative also allows people currently incarcerated for most nonviolent marijuana offenses to have their convictions overturned and be set free.

Revenue from a state tax on marijuana sales will fund the expungement process, veterans services, drug addiction treatment and public defenders.

07:44 AM

Associated Press calls more races

More races have been called by the Associated Press in favour of the Democrats.

Hillary Scholten defeated former Trump administration housing official and far-right election denier John Gibbs in Michigan.

In Ohio, Republican representative Steve Chabot was beaten by Democrat Greg Landsman.

In New York, Democratic representative Joseph Morelle managed to bat away Republican La’Ron Singletary.

07:30 AM

In pictures: Fetterman wins

Democrat John Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz for a crucial Pennsylvania Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

John Fetterman - REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki

Supporters of John Fetterman - JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

John Fetterman speaks alongside his wife Gisele Fetterman and children - REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki

John Fetterman - Justin Merriman/Bloomberg

07:19 AM

25-year-old candidate becomes first from Gen Z to be elected to Congress

A 25-year-old candidate has won the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, according to CNN, becoming the first from his Gen Z to be elected to Congress.

“I didn’t run to be the first Gen Z member of Congress, I so happen to be 25 years old,” Mr Frost told CNN on Wednesday. “My age gives me a different perspective, but we need different perspectives in Congress so that it can really work for everybody.”

Maxwell Frost beat candidates state Sen. Randolph Bracy, former US Rep. Corrine Brown and former US Rep. Alan Grayson to replace Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

Maxwell Frost

Mr Maxwell is known for his anti-gun stance.

He said on CNN that he will move to be a “vocal champion on ending gun violence in Congress”.

The US “needs folks who are going to be bold leaders on it and I intend to join the group of great advocates in Congress to work to build a world that we deserve to live in and that’s one that we’re safe in,” he added.

Former presidential contenders Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren backed Mr Maxwell.

07:04 AM

Nancy Pelosi hails Democrat's performance

Nancy Pelosi has released a statement hailing the Democrat's performance in the elections.

"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country. "As states continue to tabulate the final results, every vote must be counted as cast. "Many thanks to our grassroots volunteers for enabling every voter to have their say in our Democracy."

06:56 AM

AP confirms Fetterman win

The Associated Press has called Democrat John Fetterman as the winner of the election for Senate in Pennsylvania.

The Telegraph follows the Associated Press for official race calls.

06:55 AM

Tony Evers wins second term as Wisconsin governor, CNN reports

Democratic governor Tony Evers has won a second term in office as Wisconsin’s governor, according to CNN.

The result has not yet been confirmed by Associated Press, which the Telegraph follows for official race calls.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Mr Evers has vetoed many Republican proposals in the state legislature.

Republicans had banked on gaining a supermajority.

06:40 AM

Reporters leave Dr Oz's election night party

Reporters began filing out early from Dr Oz’s election night party in Newtown, Pennsylvania, after early polling appeared to show a sensational win by Democratic rival John Fetterman, Josie Ensor reports.

The Trump-backed celebrity doctor briefly appeared on stage with his family before saying he would not contest the results of the Senate race once they were confirmed.

Mehmet Oz, US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, center, waves while speaking during an election night rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania

Mr Fetterman suffered a serious stroke only a few months ago. His win means the Democrats have taken a seat from the Republicans, a huge victory here tonight.

06:31 AM

John Fetterman gives a victory speech

Senator-elect John Fetterman has given his victory speech to “Back in Black".

06:12 AM

Final polls of the night close

Alaska's polls have closed, meaning the final polls of the night are finished.

Voters in the state are choosing their representatives in the House and Senate, as well as their governor.

05:56 AM

Biden hangs up the phone for the night

The President has completed congratulatory calls to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Representative Marcy Kaptur, Representative Mikie Sherrill, Representative Josh Gottheimer, and Representative-elect Greg Landsman, the White House has said.

He's done making calls for this evening.

Mr Biden will go to bed much happier than he was expecting tonight, as the ominous red wave has so far failed to materialise.

His party could, however, still lose control of the House and Senate, which would make the next two years of his Presidency much more difficult.

05:50 AM

'Just hang in there' Democrats tell Georgia

One of the Democrats most vulnerable senators, Raphael Warnock, has taken the stage, Rozina Sabur writes from his results night party in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Just hang in there,” he told the crowd, as both the Democrat and his Republican rival Herschel Walker hovered around 49 per cent.

US Senator Raphael Warnock thanks supporters for being at his election night party in Atlanta

“We always knew this race would be close”, he added. One woman in the crowd shot back: “We don’t know why!” The audience laughed in apparent agreement. Mr Warnock indicated he would be back to speak later, saying: "I'll say more later so I'm going to try to defy Baptist preacher gravity and not talk too long.

"If you can just hang in here for just a little while longer, we'll come back and say some more. "But in the meantime, I'm going to say what I say to my church every Sunday: keep the faith, keep looking up."

05:43 AM

Democrat Joy in New Hampshire

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won a second term in office in a race that Republican strategists had targeted as ripe for flipping.

New Hampshire has a mixed political history, with both Republicans and Democrats capturing the governor's office in recent years.

Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan Holds Election Night Gathering In Manchester, New Hampshire

Currently, Democrats control both Senate seats and all four seats in the House of Representatives, and New Hampshire has gone Democratic in the last five presidential elections. But the state legislature and the governor's office are in Republican hands.

Hassan defeated Donald Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and embraced the discredited belief that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

05:34 AM

Biden makes congratulatory calls

President Joe Biden has made several "congratulatory" calls to fellow Democrats tonight.

The White House said Mr Biden has already reached out to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

05:29 AM

Winning at a cost

The 2022 elections are on track to cost $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.

For perspective: The contests will nearly double the cost of the 2010 midterm elections, more than double the 2014 midterms and are on pace to roughly equal the 2022 gross domestic product of Mongolia

05:23 AM

Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins in Ohio

Donald Trump made Ohio the last stop on his rally tour on Monday night, coming out in support of J.D. Vance and teasing his own 2024 run.

Vance has beaten Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the campaign for an Ohio Senate seat.

The seat is currently held by Rob Portman, a Republican who is retiring.

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump together on Monday night

05:16 AM

North Dakota Republican defeats former Miss America

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong won re-election to a third term, defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a race that was shaken up by Mund's late entry as an independent.

Armstrong ran unopposed in the Republican primary in June and was poised for an easy win in the highly conservative state against a little-known Democrat, Mark Haugen, who opposes abortion rights. Then, Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Haugen soon dropped out, citing pressure from his own party. That cleared the field for Mund, who drew media attention but ran her race on a shoestring budget without any significant funding from abortion rights groups.

Former Miss America Cara Mund was defeated

Mund, 28, drew attention at the Miss America pageant in 2017 by saying Trump was wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords, which seek to rein in greenhouse gas emissions. She stood by those remarks even as Republicans played them up during this year's campaign.

She also rejected Republicans' efforts to paint her as a Democrat in all but name, portraying herself as an outsider beholden to neither party. She also said she would likely caucus with Republicans if elected.

05:08 AM

Abbott wins third term as Texas governor, beats O'Rourke

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has decisively won a third term, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersised red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

The victory underlined Abbott's durability. Despite record spending in the race that topped more than $200 million combined, O'Rourke was in danger of losing by double-digits just four years after his narrow US Senate loss that was the closest by a Texas Democrat in decades.

Greg Abbott shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives to speak during an election night party

"Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message," Abbott said during a victory speech in the southern border city of McAllen.

Abbott, 64, strengthened his position as a potential 2024 presidential contender and secured his place as the state's second-longest serving governor.

04:41 AM

What is being served at watch parties?

In Utah, supporters of Senator Mike Lee are drinking non-alcoholic ginger beers. Lee served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which teaches abstinence from alcohol.

At Senator John Kennedy's election watch party, his featured cocktail was named the "Old Fashioned Weed Killer," an ode to his catchphrase "I'll never stop fighting . I'd rather drink weed killer,"

Senator John Kennedy, joined by his wife, Becky, addresses supporters during his election night party

John Fetterman's campaign party in Pittsburgh had crudites on offer to guests. That's an apparent reference to a much-mocked effort by his rival for Pennsylvania's Senate seat, Mehmet Oz, to spotlight inflation by shopping for raw vegetables cut up and served as an hors d'oeuvre.

04:32 AM

New York Democrat Kathy Hochul projected to win over pro-life Lee Zeldin

It had been in question for a few weeks, but incumbent Ms Hochul pulled it out the bag on the night in blue-than-blue New York, Josie Ensor reports.

"I'm deeply honoured," she tweeted.

Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday

Ms Hochul’s victory – marking the first woman elected New York’s governor – came after Republican Mr Zeldin’s relentless anti-crime message boosted his poll numbers, which at one point showed him trailing by 24 percentage points, and sparked panic among Democrats.

She was leading 59.6 per cent to Mr Zeldin's 40.3 per cent with over 54 per cent of the vote counted.

04:21 AM

Georgia's Democrats brace for a runoff

Georgia's senior senator, Democrat Jon Ossoff, has come on stage to rally the crowd at the Warnock watch party, Rozina Sabur reports from Atlanta.

With polls showing neither Raphael Warnock nor his Republican challenger Herschel Walker touching 50 per cent so far, Mr Ossoff appears upbeat that Democrats can carry the race. But Mr Ossoff appears to suggest the odds are this race will go to a runoff on December 6. "

Whether we win it all tonight or we fight on until December we will send senator Rev Warnock back to the Senate again," he told the crowd who clapped their hands and cheered. Mr Ossoff knows just how gruelling a runoff race can be. He was in the same position, alongside Raphael Warnock, last January. It was these races that handed Democrats the Senate, and Mr Ossoff is eager to remind Georgia's Democratic voters that the chamber's control may fall to them again.

"The whole nation looked to Georgia. The whole nation turned its eyes on you," he said. He added: "The state of Georgia, and y'all know this, our complicated history. The heart of the old confederacy.

The cradle of the civil rights movement, sent to the US senate the young Jewish son of an immigrant and a black pastor who holds Dr King's pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church. That's what y'all did." There were huge cheers from the large crowd as Mr Ossoff urged them to keep fighting on.

04:12 AM

89-year-old Iowa Republican elected to 8th US Senate term

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Michael Franken and putting himself in position to be the Senate's most senior member.

Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral after a race that had been seen as more competitive than the typically easy victories the veteran Republican had achieved since first being elected to the Senate in 1980.

Franken had cast Grassley, 89, as an entrenched politician who has served too long and contributed to Washington partisanship. Although Grassley's approval in Iowa has declined in the past decades, he won while portraying his lengthy career as an asset and by portraying Franken as too liberal for Iowa.

Chuck Grassley at a rally for Donald Trump last Thursday

As a retired three-star admiral, Franken, 64, of Sioux City, would have been the highest-ranking military officer elected to the Senate.

Grassley had cruised to six crushing victories since he beat Democratic Sen. John Culver by eight percentage points in 1980, never winning by fewer than 20 percentage points.

04:05 AM

Noem wins re-election in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win re-election, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024.

The Republican governor eased past state Representative Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network.

Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference

Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if re-elected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her fundraising haul was a historic amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.

Noem's campaign centred largely on her handling of the state's economy as well as her record of forgoing most government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after deriding those government mandates.

03:58 AM

Josh Shapiro beats Trump candidate in Pennsylvania

Democrat Josh Shapiro has just been projected to become the next Pennsylvania governor, writes Josie Ensor.

Mr Shapiro has long-eyed the Governor’s Mansion, and ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. He has been widely expected to defeat Doug Mastriano, a pro-Trump, far-right conservative who campaigned on election denial and Christian nationalism.

It’s one of the most consequential gubernatorial races in the country. Whoever won here could determine the direction of abortion access and voting rights in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Throughout his campaign, Mr Shapiro touted his record as attorney general and pledged to protect abortion rights in the state, which were front-and-centre in the campaign because the party that controls the governor’s mansion will play an outsize role in the future of abortion policy in the state.

Just after 10:30 pm ET, Mr Shapiro held a lead of more than 13 points over Mastriano - some 400,000 votes.

Jewish Mr Shapiro, 49, has drawn comparisons to Barack Obama for his oration style.

03:50 AM

Dems make progress in four key races

Although still in the early stages of vote counting, there is some positive news for Democrats, who look to be in the lead in four key Governor races.

In Michigan, with 30 per cent of the votes counted, Gretchen Whitmer is leading Tudor Dixon.

In Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro looks to have defeated Trump-backed Doug Mastriano with 62 per cent of the votes counted.

In Arizona, Katie Hobbs is on 57 per cent to Kari Lake's 42.9 per cent, with half the votes counted.

And in New York, Incumbent Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul looks to be holding off her strong Republican challenger Lee Zeldin with 42 per cent of the votes counted.

03:45 AM

Biden working from home

The President has just tweeted this picture of him in the White House this evening. He may not look so cheery when the full picture emerges.

Just got off the phone with some of tonight’s winners — including some folks I saw on the road this year.



03:40 AM

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds re-elected over Democrat DeJear

Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state's economy to defeat Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term a year later, but her run for re-election never seemed in doubt as she has raised nearly $7.5 million and campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Polling for months had shown that Reynolds was strongly favoured over DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner who even after months of campaigning had low name recognition. That likely was due in part to DeJear's inability to air TV ads until recently because of the relatively small $1.3 million she has raised for her campaign.

03:34 AM

NBC calls Texas governor's race for Republican Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott was first elected in 2014 to the position that Republicans have held in the state since 1995.

He has also previously served as Attorney General of Texas, a Texas Supreme Court justice and a state district judge in Harris County.

The governor’s race highlighted issues like school safety, gun laws, border security and abortion.

Mr Abbott also doubled down on the current Texas ban on nearly all abortions.

He won considerable support over the summer for his "bussing" of illegal migrants from the Texas border town of San Antonio to Democrat-run cities in the Northeast.

A Texas Governor Greg Abbott sign

03:23 AM

Democrat Abigail Spanberger clings on in key bellwether race in Virginia

The closely watched early results of two key seats in Virginia suggest Republicans will take back the House, but that it won't be a blow out, Nick Allen writes.

In Virginia's second district, which Republicans had to win, their candidate Jen Kiggans toppled Democrat Elaine Luria. But in Virginia's seventh district, which was a top target for Republicans, the Democrat former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger clung on narrowly.

Ms Spangerer, a moderate Democrat, had been critical of the left-wing of the party. Democrat strategists feared that if she had lost, they faced a terrible night.

03:20 AM

Texas town hit by school shooting pulls right

The Uvalde primary shooting in May - the deadliest in US history - sparked calls for gun reform and a change in top state leadership. Tonight, with 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Uvalde county voters are resoundingly supporting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over Beto O'Rourke, 57-41 per cent.

Mr Abbott has called for teachers to be armed and schools to be guarded, while Mr O'Rourke has pushed for tighter gun controls.

Beto O'Rourke, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, addresses supporters at a campaign stop in Dallas

03:00 AM

Split ballots could help Democrats hold Georgia's senate seat

Rozina Sabur reports from Atlanta: The first tranche of results from Georgia appears to confirm what pundits had speculated - Republicans unenthused by Herschel Walker could split their ballots by voting Democrat in the state’s senate race and Republican in the governor’s race.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faces Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, a rematch of the state's last governor's race.

Mr Kemp faced sustained attacks from Donald Trump over his refusal to pursue his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, but he survived a Republican Party challenge.

Strategists had speculated that some Georgia Republicans would split their tickets between Mr Kemp and Mr Warnock. Early returns suggest some are doing just that.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams following a televised debate, in Atlanta

In the first results Mr Kemp was around four points higher than his Republican colleague Mr Walker. Meanwhile, Mr Warnock was outpacing Ms Abrams by around three points.

Speaking to The Telegraph earlier, one Kemp-Warnock voter, Tony, a 34-year-old shift worker explained his rationale for splitting his vote. “I think Kemp’s done a good job as governor,” he said. “But Walker can’t even speak in full sentences. He’s an embarrassment to the party”.

It is still early but if this trend holds, Democrats hope they can avoid a runoff for the senate here.

02:55 AM

Left-wing darling AOC cruises to re-election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive firebrand that represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, easily cruised to victory Tuesday night, defeating her Republican challenger Tina Forte.

The race was called early for the Democrat with 52 per cent of the votes tallied. Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 33, had garnered 71.5 per cent of the vote compared to 26.6 per cent for Ms Forte.

02:53 AM

A lot of firsts in this year's midterms

Democrat Maura Healey will be the first out lesbian governor in US history, CNN projects, winning an open-seat race for the governorship of Massachusetts. Ms Healey, the current attorney general of Massachusetts, will also be the commonwealth’s first elected female governor.

Governor-elect Maura Healey arrives ahead of delivering a victory speech at the Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts

Republican Markwayne Mullin will be the first Native American senator from Oklahoma in almost 100 years, CNN projects, winning the special election to succeed GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is resigning in January. Mullin, a member of the Cherokee Nation, currently represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Democrat Robert Owen, also a member of the Cherokee Nation, represented Oklahoma in the Senate from 1907 to 1925.

02:46 AM

Promising early signs for Pennslyvania's Democrats, but early doors

The exit poll data from Pennsylvania, which we humbly remind you again is the best chance the Democrats have of picking up a Senate seat from the Republicans, is looking more positive for the former's candidate John Fetterman than for the latter's, Dr Mehmet Oz.

On the question, “which one of these issues mattered most to your vote?” This is how Pennsylvanians responded:

Abortion 36%

Inflation 28%

Crime 11%

Gun policy 10%

Immigration 8%

Mr Fetterman, who has been dubbed “Fetterwoman” for his pro-choice platform, has really hammered Dr Oz on the issue of abortion and particularly on a comment he made about the decision being up to “a woman, her doctor, and local politicians," Josie Ensor in Newtown writes.

John and Gisele Fetterman Cast Ballots in Braddock, PA, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Meanwhile, 48 per cent said Mr Fetterman’s health was an issue, compared to 49 per cent who did not think it was. The lieutenant governor struggled at the debate last month with Dr Oz after suffering a serious stroke in May and having to rely on closed captioning.

A higher percentage of voters, however, said it was a problem that until recently Dr Oz’s main residence was in neighbouring New Jersey, not Pennsylvania.

A reminder that the latest polls show the two candidates virtually neck-and-neck after Mr Fetterman enjoyed a double-digit lead through the summer.

02:38 AM

Schumer wins in New York, but waiting on other results

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer has been elected to a fifth term, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he'll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

At an election night gathering for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, awaiting news on her own campaign results, Schumer promised the crowd, "I will keep this fight up for as long as it takes to win."

Chuck Schumer celebrates his result in New York

On social media, he said, "Representing New York in the US Senate is the honour of a lifetime. Thank you, New York, for putting your faith in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to serve and deliver for you!"

While Schumer's race lacked suspense, he'll likely be on the edge of his seat throughout the night, closely monitoring race returns elsewhere that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

If Republicans win, Schumer's tenure as majority leader will come to an end.

02:25 AM

McMaster to be South Carolina's longest-serving executive

If South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster serves his full second term, which he has won tonight, he will be the longest-serving executive in state history with a 10-year tenure.

McMaster, 75, finished the final two years of Nikki Haley's term before being re-elected twice.

Henry McMaster

He defeated Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic congressman. Democrats have steadily lost ground in the state, having race in 16 years. A Democrat has not won the governor's race since 1998.

02:04 AM

History made in Governor races

Two gubernatorial firsts tonight: In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore becomes the state's first Black governor. And in Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey's win makes her the state's first elected woman and openly gay governor.

Moore is a bestselling author in his first run for public office.

Healey is currently Massachusetts' attorney general and has broken a peculiar jinx in the state. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general sought the governor's office and all failed.

01:50 AM

Sarah Huckabee Sanders first woman to be Arkansas Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, is the first woman elected Arkansas governor.

She defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones to nab the seat that her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her former role as White House Press Secretary

01:26 AM

Rand Paul keeps his senate seat

Incumbent US Senator Rand Paul has defeated challenger Charles Booker, a progressive Democrat, to secure a third term from Kentucky.

Booker, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, previously sought to challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020, but lost a close race in the Democratic primary.

Sen. Rand Paul raises his arms up after casting his vote with his wife Kelley at Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Paul, 59, capitalised on his massive fundraising advantage to run a series of TV ads, while Booker, 38, relied mostly on social media and grassroots campaigning. Paul paid little public attention to Booker, refusing to debate his challenger.

Democrats haven't won a Senate election in Kentucky since 1992, when then-incumbent Wendell Ford won his last election.

01:18 AM

Gen-Z's first Congress member

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first Gen Z member to win a seat in Congress, winning a Florida House seat.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organiser seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

He ran against Calvin Wimbish, a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a "Christian, conservative, constitutionalist" candidate for office.

01:08 AM

CNN predicts Republican wins in Senate races

CNN is out of the traps early and predicting big wins for Republicans in a number of Senate races.

Marco Rubio is well ahead of Val Demings in Florida.

Katie Britt has been declared the winner over Will Boyd by CNN in Alabama.

Republican US Senate candidate Katie Britt

In Oklahoma, incumbent Senator James Lankford looks to be keeping his seat after a challenge from Madison Horn.

And in Oklahoma's special election, Markwayne Mullin has defeated Kendra Horn, CNN says.

They also say that Ron DeSantis is well ahead of Charlie Crist in the Florida Governor race.

12:59 AM

Former CIA agent in key race told Telegraph she ran because of Donald Trump

The Telegraph interviewed Abigail Spanberger in 2018 when she first won Virginia's 7th district, Nick Allen writes. Before that the seat had been Republican for 50 years.

The former undercover CIA agent described how she had settled down in a Virginia suburb to raise her three children.

But then, Donald Trump's 2016 election victory spurred her to run for Congress. She told the Telegraph: "I felt like I had moved past my time of CIA excitement. "But in 2016 there was so much division and anger in our political system.

"Trump brought it to a fever pitch. It motivated me to get back involved. Let's focus on bringing back decency and civility."

Four years later Ms Spanbegrer now finds herself in a fight for her political life in one of the most watched battles in the country.

12:47 AM

Keep an eye on Virginia

Everyone is watching two key close House races in Virginia, Nick Allen writes.

The two districts are expected to be early results and will give a good indication of the eventual makeup of the House of Representatives.

They are Virginia's 2nd and 7th districts, both of which are just outside Washington DC. Both are held by Democrats and top of the Republican target list.

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) during a press conference

The second district is near the world's largest Navy base and both candidates - Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans - are Navy veterans.

In the seventh district Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, is trying to cling on against Republican Yesli Vega, a former police officer.

Analysts have predicted that if Republicans take Virginia's second district, they will win control of the House. If they also take Virginia's seventh district, then Republicans will be in for a very good night.

12:31 AM

'Polls don't vote, people do!'

The mood is buoyant at Democrat Raphael Warnock's results watch party from the Marriott hotel in downtown Atlanta, Rozina Sabur writes.

With polls closed, a litany of spiritual leaders have come on stage to share their support for Mr Warnock, a longtime pastor in the city.

Pollsters have forecast the possibility that neither Mr Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker secure the majority needed to win the state.

In such a scenario, the race will head to a runoff in early December.

One pastor tells the crowd: "This is a celebration. This is a victory party. We didn't come here for a runoff." He added: "Polls don't vote, people do! Don't let these polls change your mind". The crowd cheered: "Yes! Yes!"

12:27 AM

First races called

Right as polls closed in South Carolina and Vermont, AP made its first calls in US Senate races. Republican Tim Scott won re-election in South Carolina, while Democrat Peter Welch was elected from Vermont.

Tim Scott is cheery this evening in South Carolina

In defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Gerald Malloy, Welch - who has served in the House of Representatives for 16 years - becomes the junior senator from Vermont while independent Bernie Sanders becomes the state's senior senator. Longtime US Senator Patrick Leahy is retiring after serving 48 years, AP's Wilson Ring reports.

12:23 AM

Good morning and welcome to the live blog

It has just gone 7pm on America's East Coast, where polling stations are closing in this year's crucial midterm elections.

All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 Governorships up for grabs.

I'm Jamie Johnson, US Correspondent for The Telegraph, bringing you all the major news and results through the night.

