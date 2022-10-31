Midterm elections 2022: Senate control hangs in the balance with one week to go, new poll suggests

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is currently tied with Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto - AP Photo/John Locher, left, Jacquelyn Martin

Control of the US Senate will be decided by razor thin margins, a new survey has found, with Republicans and Democrats neck-and-neck in the key states of Georgia and Nevada, while Joe Biden's party holds a slim lead in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

In an ominous sign for Donald Trump - who has endorsed some of the more controversial nominees - more people said that they wanted Republicans to gain control of the senate, but they preferred the Democrat candidates in their state.

The new poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that in Arizona, Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters by 51 per cent to 45 per cent.

In Georgia, Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock leads former NFL star Herschel Walker by 49 per cent to 46 per cent.

In Pennsylvania, voters were evenly split on which party they wanted to control the Senate, but slightly favoured Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman over TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz, 49 per cent to 44 per cent. Pollsters were keen to point out that much of the survey was done before their debate, where Mr Fetterman struggled, having suffered a stroke earlier in the campaign.

Nevada is currently the closest race, with Democratic incumbent, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, locked in a dead-heat at 47 per cent.

03:06 PM

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack expected to be charged

Criminal charges were expected to be filed on Monday against a man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home three days ago.

The San Francisco district attorney's office said it planned to file formal charges against the suspect David DePape, 42, sometime during the day. An arraignment hearing is expected on Tuesday.

DePape was being held in a San Francisco jail after he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, battery, burglary, threatening a public official or family member and other felonies.

Story continues

David DePape is expected to be charged today - Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Police have not offered a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.

The incident stoked fears about political violence less than two weeks ahead of midterm elections that will decide control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

02:40 PM

Abbott still up in Texas

Republican Governor Greg Abbott is still six points ahead of Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, leading 50pc to 44pc according to the University of Texas at Tyler.

Republicans are also ahead in the race for for lieutenant governor and Attorney General.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

02:08 PM

Michigan poll puts Dems ahead

In Michigan, where Barack Obama helped campaign for the Democrats last week, Cygnal’s latest tracking poll has found that their incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer is leading Tudor Dixon by 51 per cent to 44 per cent.

The Democrats are also leading in the race for secretary of state and Attorney General, too.

01:39 PM

Kemp and Abrams quarrel on abortion in Georgia governor debate

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks over abortion during the pair's final debate ahead of the November 8 election.

Mr Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying: "it's not my desire to go move the needle any further," but he acknowledged that more restrictions might be passed by a Republican legislature, saying: "we'll look at those when the time comes."

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams - AP Photo/Ben Gray

Ms Abrams pointed out that equivocation, saying, "Let's be clear, he did not say he wouldn't."

When challenged, Ms Abrams said she would support legal abortion until a foetus is viable outside the womb.

In a surprise moment, the governor revealed that his wife had miscarried one of what had been twins, while the other survived to become his eldest daughter, calling it a "tragic, traumatic situation."