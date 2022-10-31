Midterm elections 2022: Senate control hangs in the balance with one week to go, new poll suggests

Jamie Johnson
·4 min read
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is currently tied with Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto - AP Photo/John Locher, left, Jacquelyn Martin
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is currently tied with Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto - AP Photo/John Locher, left, Jacquelyn Martin

Control of the US Senate will be decided by razor thin margins, a new survey has found, with Republicans and Democrats neck-and-neck in the key states of Georgia and Nevada, while Joe Biden's party holds a slim lead in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

In an ominous sign for Donald Trump - who has endorsed some of the more controversial nominees - more people said that they wanted Republicans to gain control of the senate, but they preferred the Democrat candidates in their state.

The new poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that in Arizona,  Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters by 51 per cent to 45 per cent.

In Georgia, Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock leads former NFL star Herschel Walker by 49 per cent to 46 per cent.

In Pennsylvania, voters were evenly split on which party they wanted to control the Senate, but slightly favoured Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman over TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz, 49 per cent to 44 per cent. Pollsters were keen to point out that much of the survey was done before their debate, where Mr Fetterman struggled, having suffered a stroke earlier in the campaign.

Nevada is currently the closest race, with Democratic incumbent, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, locked in a dead-heat at 47 per cent.

03:06 PM

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack expected to be charged

Criminal charges were expected to be filed on Monday against a man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home three days ago.

The San Francisco district attorney's office said it planned to file formal charges against the suspect David DePape, 42, sometime during the day. An arraignment hearing is expected on Tuesday.

DePape was being held in a San Francisco jail after he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, battery, burglary, threatening a public official or family member and other felonies.

David DePape is expected to be charged today - Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
David DePape is expected to be charged today - Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Police have not offered a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.

The incident stoked fears about political violence less than two weeks ahead of midterm elections that will decide control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

02:40 PM

Abbott still up in Texas

Republican Governor Greg Abbott is still six points ahead of Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, leading 50pc to 44pc according to the University of Texas at Tyler.

Republicans are also ahead in the race for for lieutenant governor and Attorney General.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott - &nbsp;Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

02:08 PM

Michigan poll puts Dems ahead

In Michigan, where Barack Obama helped campaign for the Democrats last week, Cygnal’s latest tracking poll has found that their incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer is leading Tudor Dixon by 51 per cent to 44 per cent.

The Democrats are also leading in the race for secretary of state and Attorney General, too.

01:39 PM

Kemp and Abrams quarrel on abortion in Georgia governor debate

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks over abortion during the pair's final debate ahead of the November 8 election.

Mr Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further abortion restrictions, saying: "it's not my desire to go move the needle any further," but he acknowledged that more restrictions might be passed by a Republican legislature, saying: "we'll look at those when the time comes."

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams&nbsp; - AP Photo/Ben Gray
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams - AP Photo/Ben Gray

Ms Abrams pointed out that equivocation, saying, "Let's be clear, he did not say he wouldn't."

When challenged, Ms Abrams said she would support legal abortion until a foetus is viable outside the womb.

In a surprise moment, the governor revealed that his wife had miscarried one of what had been twins, while the other survived to become his eldest daughter, calling it a "tragic, traumatic situation."

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says he doesn't need 'hoorah moment' at McMahon

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell is guaranteed one more run onto McMahon Stadium turf as a Stampeder. The suspense in Saturday's otherwise meaningless game against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders is whether Calgary's all-time leading passer will get reps in likely his last home game for the CFL franchise. Jake Maier has started every game for Calgary since mid-August and signed a two-year contract extension last month. Mitchell in the final year of his contract led the Stampeders to a pair of Gr