Midterm elections 2022 latest: Brutal exit polls show voters turning on Biden

Joe Biden - AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

America has turned on Joe Biden, a new exit poll shows tonight, with 73 per cent of voters dissatisfied or angry about "the way things are going" in the US.

The brutal poll from CNN found that 54 per cent of voters disapprove of Mr Biden as President, while 46 per cent of voters think that his policies are hurting the country.

Some 32 per cent of voters explicitly used their House vote to oppose Joe Biden, which may signify that a red wave could sweep America tonight.

Particular attention was paid to the economy. Some 32 per cent of voters said the most important issue was inflation, while 78 per cent of people said that the rise in prices has caused their family moderate or severe hardship.

Nearly half of voters (46 per cent) say that their financial situation is worse than two years ago, when Mr Biden became President.

Follow latest updates

11:29 PM

Young people turning out in Texas

This video taken from the University of Texas shows dozens of young people in line to vote with two hours left until the polls close in this part of the country.

With 2 hours left till polls close in Texas (stay in line when they do it you haven’t voted!) this is the line to Vote at the University of Texas, Austin.



Young Texans are absolutely showing out. pic.twitter.com/GHDeFSzBk4 — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) November 8, 2022

11:24 PM

Marijuana on the ballot

Voters in five states are deciding whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalisation in even the most conservative parts of the country.

Story continues

The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalising marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden's announcement may give a boost to their efforts.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalisation softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

11:18 PM

Biden pleads for people to stay in line

The early signs are already worrying for US President Joe Biden.

In the first tweet sent since the damning exit polls were released, he urges people on the East Coast to stay in line, even if the polling station has closed. They will be allowed to vote if they were in line before 6pm local time.

As polls begin to close in certain parts of the country, if you’re in line at your polling place before it closes—stay in line.



Make your voice heard. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2022

11:13 PM

Closer look at exit polls

The CNN exit poll also shows:

• Most important issue: 32 per cent of voters say it's inflation.

• 78 per cent say inflation has caused their family moderate or severe hardship.

• 46 per cent say their financial situation is worse than two years ago.

• 61 per cent say petrol prices have been a hardship.

Looking closer at what issues matter the most, for Republicans, inflation is by far the biggest issue, whereas Democrats are most concerned about abortion rights.

Which issues matter most to Republicans and Democrats?



Republicans overwhelmingly concerned about inflation.



Democrats care far more about abortion rights.



Via CNN pic.twitter.com/T3pakSgGpN — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) November 8, 2022

11:06 PM

More bad news for Biden in Pennsylvania

Josie Ensor writes: According to an exit poll from Pennsylvania, 69 per cent of voters said they would not like to see Joe Biden run again for president in 2024. Only 28 per cent said they would.

This is not a good sign for the Democrats if Pennsylvanians decide to make the midterm elections a referendum on the president. Pennsylvania has seen the highest campaign spending of any US state in a race that has tightened to a dead heat in recent days between Republican Dr Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman.

Three presidents and former presidents descended here over the weekend, in a sign of its importance. The Keystone State helped deliver a victory to Donald Trump in 2016, after a massive swing to the right.

US President Joe Biden (R) and Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman - Ed JONES / AFP

Frustratingly, Pennsylvania is unlikely to return its results tonight, the state's top election official said last month, because of a law limiting when mail votes can be processed.

That means voters may again have to wait to learn who wins key races in the battleground state, where the vote count in 2020's presidential election lasted for days. "We must again ask for patience," Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state, told reporters over Zoom.

11:01 PM

Polls begin to close on East coast

It has just gone 6pm on the East coast of America and polls have now shut in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

10:55 PM

Telegraph is also in Georgia

Democrats have pulled out all the stops in Georgia, where a close race could determine control of the Senate, Rozina Sabur writes from Atlanta.

The incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, has even turned to Stevie Wonder for help.

The musician has recorded a campaign advert for Mr Warnock, warning Georgians they faced heading to "a place of no return".

He said: "There's only one candidate who knows exactly what to do in Washington.

"A vote for Warnock is a vote for truth."

Wonder added: "This is not the time to play ball", a reference to the Republican challenger Herschel Walker's American football past.

The GOAT @StevieWonder himself knows the stakes of this election. Make your plan to vote this Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/jNoLzeDysg — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 6, 2022

10:38 PM

Telegraph in Pennsylvania tonight

The Telegraph's Josie Ensor is in Newtown in the battleground state of Pennsylvania for election night.

Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV surgeon, is running as a Republican for the Senate seat against John Fetterman in a tight and hotly contested race. Signs for Dr Oz are up all round the upmarket town, where Dr Oz is due to host his watch party later at the Newtown Athletic Club. The Donald Trump-backed Republican has kept his distance from the "stolen election" lie while running for Senate, but it was reported last week that several of his campaign staffers attended the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Newtown Athletic Club is owned by Jim Worthington, who has repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election, saying the results were “corrupted” by the Democrats,

Newtown is just across the border from New Jersey, where dual American-Turkish national Dr Oz long resided before running to represent Pennsylvania.

09:57 PM

Meghan Markle urges Americans to vote

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has urged Americans to "get out and vote".

A post on her Archewell foundation's website provided a hotline for voters to find their nearest polling location.

The Archewell Foundation published a voters’ checklist and opened a text service to help people find their local polling locations

09:38 PM

Celebrities cast their votes

Billie Eilish shared a photo of herself alongside her brother, Finneas, Claudia Sulewski and the musicians' parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connel - BILLIE EILISH/INSTAGRAM

Jack White and Olivia Jean shared that they had gone to vote early in Tennessee before leaving on tour - JACK WHITE/INSTAGRAM

Katy Perry shared several images on Instagram from her experience at the polls - katyperry/Instagram

09:21 PM

Voting machines hit by problems

Isolated problems with voting machines and absentee ballots on Tuesday left officials scrambling to reassure voters of the integrity of the US election.

Issues were reported with ballots not being received in Georgia, where a knife-edge Senate battle is being played out, and long queues were seen in Texas after some machines there broke down.

Meanwhile, a fifth of voting machines in one part of Arizona were not working, in a county that became ground zero for the election denialism driven by Donald Trump after his defeat in 2020.

Officials in Maricopa County, which includes the city of Phoenix, the fifth most populous US city, said a minority of the 223 polling stations were experiencing difficulties.

"We've got about 20 per cent of the locations out there where there's an issue with the tabulator," said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates.

Mr Gates said the broken-down machines would not affect the probity of the poll, with paper ballots to be transferred in a secure box to a central election facility for tabulation.

08:54 PM

The dominant issues for US voters

07:52 PM

In pictures, Democrat candidates cast their votes

John and Gisele Fetterman Cast their ballots in Braddock, Pennsylvania - Shutterstock

Beto O'Rourke spent Tuesday visiting polling places in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston and El Paso in Texas - Zuma Press

07:23 PM

US cyber official says no evidence of foreign influence on midterms

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has not seen any evidence of foreign influence in the ongoing congressional election, a senior US cybersecurity official has said.

The CISA official, who briefed journalists on condition of anonymity halfway into the first day of voting, said the agency had also not seen any specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure.

07:01 PM

Election Day fires in Mississippi investigated as possible arson

An arson investigation was underway on Tuesday after seven fires erupted overnight at two churches, a gas station and four other buildings near Mississippi's Jackson State University, officials told local media.

Video footage showed the worst of the seven fires near the historically Black college left Epiphany Church in ruins. There were no reports of any injuries and all the fires were extinguished by early Tuesday morning, with polling places open as usual, local media reported.

It was unclear if the fires were connected to the elections, which are taking place in a year when officials have warned of the potential for violence and intimidation of candidates and voters.

But Shuwaski Young, a Democratic candidate for the congressional district that includes Jackson, called the fires "cowardly actions".

"This morning several churches were burned in Jackson Mississippi on Election Day," he said in a statement.

"These cowardly actions invoke historical acts of terrorism when people are fighting for their right to vote and live peacefully as Americans and Mississippians. We will not be deterred or intimidated."

The NAACP civil rights group posted a picture of Epiphany Church burning with a post that read: "We are actively monitoring the situation. No intimidation. No distractions. Go vote."

06:38 PM

In pictures, Republican candidates cast their ballots

Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, wearing an 'I voted' sticker after casting his ballot in Fayetteville - AP

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance meets supporters after voting in Cincinnati - AP

Herschel Walker, the Trump-backed candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, speaks at a last-minute rally on Monday - Shutterstock

06:17 PM

Biden to stay in White House as results come in

President Joe Biden was not expected to make any public appearances as voters went to the polls on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the White House called a "lid" - meaning the president would spend the day in the executive mansion awaiting the results that will largely determine how the two years left in his term will play out.

Mr Biden's chief spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters that the president would have a full schedule, including prepping for an upcoming trip to international summits in North Africa and Asia and watching the election results come in.

"We expect the president will address the elections the day afterwards," Ms Jean-Pierre said.

05:56 PM

Louisiana polling station relocated after bomb threat

Authorities in Louisiana were forced to move a polling station after they received a bomb threat.

John Tobler, the deputy secretary of communications at the Louisiana Department of State, said the threat was made against the Kenner Discovery school near New Orleans.

The polling station was moved to another nearby elementary school.

05:17 PM

Donald Trump votes in Palm Beach

Donald Trump urged Americans to get out and vote as he cast his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida.

“This is going to be a very important election,” he told reporters.

America, he said, had "lost its way" and "lost its confidence" under President Joe Biden.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania voted near their Mar-a-Lago residence - AP

04:38 PM

Trump-backed J.D. Vance casts ballot in Ohio

J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate running against Tim Ryan in the Ohio senate race, has cast his vote in Cincinnati.

Mr Vance told US broadcaster ABC news he believed Donald Trump’s rally last night had boosted his campaign.

“The big thing we hope to get out of it is just to boost turnout. I think we're in a position where we'll win this race so long as people get out there and vote,” he said.

“The good thing about last night, or at least one good thing about last night, is that it really reinforced that we could take this country back - we just have to get people out there to vote.”

04:02 PM

Zelensky urges 'unwavering unity' in US until 'peace restored'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged Washington to remain united, as questions hover over American support for Kyiv following midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.

US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally of Ukraine and provided weapons and financial backing, has been encouraging voters to back Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

If both flip, Biden would be left as little more than a lame duck, calling into question continued robust US support for Kyiv.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of ... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored," Zelensky said in a recorded address, receiving the US Liberty Medal.

03:43 PM

Ohio polls open

Donald Trump made Ohio the last stop on his rally tour last night, coming out in support of J.D. Vance and teasing his own 2024 run.

Mr Vance is ahead in the polls by around five points over Democrat Tim Ryan, who has been out to vote with his family this morning.

I voted. Have you?



Make your plan to vote and find your polling place at https://t.co/ifQIOyOokB. pic.twitter.com/7wzX6Od1ED — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) November 8, 2022

03:19 PM

Fetterman and Oz cast their votes in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are up early and out to vote in this key swing state.

Mr Fetterman, Pennsylvania's towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off attacks by Mr Oz that questioned whether he was honest about its effects and fit to serve.

With two weeks to go in the race, Mr Fetterman turned in a rocky debate performance, struggling to complete sentences, jumbling words throughout the hourlong televised event and fuelling concern inside his party that it damaged his chances.

To underscore the importance of the race, President Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania for Mr Fetterman three times in the final three weeks, while former President Donald Trump came in to hold a rally for Mr Oz - his endorsed candidate.

02:59 PM

Herschel Walker: the sports star politician with Joe Biden's future in his hands

Here's a dispatch from Savannah, Georgia, on the former football star Herschel Walker who could deliver the Republican's biggest win tonight.

Mr Walker has lent on his celebrity status, and, much like his backer Donald Trump, he hopes his outsider status will count in his favour among an electorate weary of politicians.

He has espoused “pro-family” values and criticised absentee fathers to gain the support of conservatives.

But his campaign has been overshadowed by scandals. He has been forced to publicly acknowledge he fathered three more children.

And two ex-girlfriends have claimed he forced him to have abortions. Mr Walker is running against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, a pastor at Martin Luther King's famed Atlanta church. He was born into humble circumstances, raised in public housing in Savannah, the second youngest of 12 children, before earning a doctorate and becoming ordained.

Mr Warnock's victory in a special election last year tipped the scales of the US Senate. But polls suggest this year he will struggle to fend off his celebrity opponent.

Read more here.

02:42 PM

Voters in five states decide whether to legalise marijuana

Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalisation in even the most conservative parts of the country.

The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalising marijuana.

Mr Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalisation softening.

All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

02:29 PM

'No specific or credible threat' to disrupt election infrastructure during vote

A senior US cybersecurity official said there is "no specific or credible threat" to disrupt election infrastructure during the midterm elections.

The official was speaking to journalists during a scheduled briefing just as the vote was kicking off nationwide.

Election security has emerged as a key issue in the United States after officials found Russia interfered in the 2016 US election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda intended to hurt Hillary Clinton's chances of winning against Donald Trump.

02:04 PM

Tory MP offers support to Republicans

Scott Benton, the Conservative MP for Blackpool South, took to Twitter to share his support for Republican candidates in the election.

“Good luck to all @GOP candidates on the ballot today. #VoteRepublican,” he wrote.

🇺🇸🐘 Good luck to all @GOP candidates on the ballot today. #VoteRepublican https://t.co/8QVKY96AAH — Scott Benton MP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🍊 (@ScottBentonMP) November 8, 2022

Mr Benton also shared a post from Ted Budd, Republican candidate for North Carolina, urging locals to "help get Republicans up and down the ballot elected".

01:40 PM

In pictures: Midterms heat up

Here is a round-up of the best pictures from the election so far:

Ezekiel McCauley, 9, attends a campaign rally with his mother for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

US President Joe Biden participates in a Democratic Party rally on eve of election day, Bowie, USA - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Audience members applaud while Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake - REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor Doug Mastriano and his wife Rebbie stand next to an image of former U.S. President Donald Trump - REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican U.S. representative candidate Max Miller - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

01:21 PM

Meet the Republican women fighting to secure Hispanic vote

A trio of Republican candidates for Congress, all with Latin American roots, hope to lead the party to its largest gains among Hispanic voters in years in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The three conservatives – Mayra Flores, Monica De La Cruz and Cassy Garcia – share common ideals: strong faith in God, support for strict immigration laws and abortion bans.

It has led Republicans to refer to them as the “Triple Threat”, a conservative counter to the all-female group of progressive Democratic congressmen nicknamed “The Squad”.

Monica De La Cruz, Mayra Flores and Cassy Garcia all hope to turn true blue congressional districts red by targeting the Hispanic vote - Monica De La Cruz/Handout/Reuters, Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images / Reuters/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

The Hispanic conservatives hope to make history by flipping three traditionally blue congressional districts on the US-Mexican border.

If successful, they said it would reflect the “seismic shift” they believe is driving Hispanic voters towards the Republican Party.

Meet the candidates here.

12:58 PM

Biden tells black students they are 'just as smart' as white counterparts

Joe Biden told a crowd at a traditionally black college that they were “just as bright” and “just as smart” as students at other schools.

He drew attention to his $5.8 billion commitment to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“HBCUs don’t have the endowments others have, but guess what? You’re just as smart, you’re just as bright, you’re just as good as any college in America,” he said.

Mr Biden’s remarks have been likened to a gaffe he made during a campaign event in Iowa, where he told the crowd that “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids”.

12:33 PM

John Thune looks for decisive election win in bid for 4th term

Republican US Senator John Thune of South Dakota sought a decisive reelection win Tuesday over his Democratic challenger for a fourth term that could feature a bid to eventually become his party's leader in the Senate.

The 61-year-old Republican held a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and university professor. Mr Thune is the second-ranking Senate Republican and is seen as a potential pick to succeed Senator Mitch McConnell once he steps down from leadership.

The most dramatic moment of the campaign for Mr Thune came before it began, when he contemplated retiring rather than running for reelection. He had shown signs of weariness after navigating a Republican Party dominated by former President Donald Trump, who at one point called for a primary challenger to unseat him.

Once he chose to run, Mr Thune easily fended off a pair of primary challengers in June and has ridden out the campaign season in the heavily Republican state by avoiding most engagements with Bengs.

The quiet election year allowed Mr Thune to amass over $17 million in campaign funds _ money that could help line up allies if he moves to become Senate leader.

12:03 PM

In pictures: Americans begin voting

The polls have started to open and Americans have begun voting.

Voters who need to make corrections to their mail-in ballots line up at Philadelphia's City Hall - RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images

A woman casts her ballot at The San Diego County Registrar of Voters - SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Poll challengers watch as election workers pre-sort election ballots - REUTERS

Voters cast their early ballots ahead of the Michgan midterm election in Lansing - REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

11:44 AM

Republicans sue to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots in key states

Republican officials and candidates in at least three key states are fighting to disqualify thousands of mail ballots in a move that has been condemned as partisan voter suppression.

The state Supreme Court in Pennsylvania has sided with the Republican National Committee in stating that mail-in votes on which the voter neglected to put a date on the outer envelope should not be counted.

This has meant that thousands of ballots - even if they arrive before election day - will not be counted. It could be enough to swing a key race.

Kristina Karamo, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Michigan, brought legal action against the top election official in Detroit last month. She sought to discount absentee ballots not cast in person with an ID, despite this going against state requirements.

In Wisconsin, Republicans won a court ruling that will ultimately mean some mail-in ballots will not be counted when the required witness address is not complete.

11:21 AM

Polls open

Americans began voting Tuesday in midterm elections, with Republicans chasing a congressional majority that would paralyse President Joe Biden's agenda for the next two years and pave the way for Donald Trump to return to the White House.

Polling stations on the east coast started opening at 6 am EST (11 am GMT). With control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate up for grabs, more than 40 million people have already cast their ballots in pre-poll voting across the country.

11:05 AM

The secret of how Donald Trump plans to win in 2024

Following his defeat in 2020 the key question for Donald Trump is what he can do differently this time to win.

The answer is already becoming clear. He plans to be less belligerent, more forward-looking, with an increased focus on policy rather than rhetoric. It will be a more restrained Mr Trump in 2024.

Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters - REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rages that alienated many suburban women voters last time, and ultimately lost him the election, will be contained. For the same reason, he will not rejoin Twitter.

Instead, he will seek to explain the America First agenda in more depth, and why it would make independent voters better off than they are now.

Read more here.

10:44 AM

Oklahoma's Mullin could be first Native in Senate since 2005

Oklahoma Republican US Representative Markwayne Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, would become the first Native American in the US Senate in nearly 20 years if he is elected on Tuesday.

Both of Oklahoma's Senate seats will be on the ballot today as Senator Jim Inhofe announced this year that he planned to step down before his term was finished.

In the race for Mr Inhofe's seat, Mr Mullin, 45, faces former Democratic US Representative Kendra Horn, 46, an Oklahoma City attorney who in 2018 ousted a two-term GOP incumbent from a seat that had been in Republican hands for four decades.

But winning a congressional seat in an increasingly diverse and progressive city is different than winning a statewide race in Oklahoma, where registered Republicans now make up more than 50 per cent of registered voters, compared to less than 30 per cent for Democrats.

Most polls show Mr Mullin winning comfortably over Ms Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods.

If elected, Mr Mullin would be the first Native American in the US Senate since former Democratic US Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado left the Senate in 2005, according to records.

10:21 AM

Joe Biden appears to forget name of Democrat he was rallying for

Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of one of the Maryland Democrats he was rallying for on Monday night.

“And, of course, you got that next governor. What’s his name? Wes… Wes…,” Mr Biden said as numerous people in the crowd waved “Wes Moore” signs that the president saw.

“Wes Moore!” Mr Biden said as he spotted the signs in front of him. “The guy’s the real deal, man.”

“He’s a combat veteran and a Rhodes Scholar. I’ve always worried about Rhodes scholars, though. They’re so damn smart. I wonder about it, you know?” Mr Biden added.

09:49 AM

Joe Biden tells hecklers ‘you look crazy’

President Joe Biden fended off hecklers at a rally for candidate Wes Moore just outside Washington on Monday night.

Mr Biden told the group "you look crazy" as they shouted "you're a disgrace" from the crowd.

“I tell you what, let him sing! Let the man sing,” Mr Biden added.

The president told the second heckler, who was wearing a US flag hat: “Hey man, don’t jump. You look crazy enough to jump."

The three hecklers were removed from the event, a reporter said.

09:30 AM

Reproductive rights banner issue ahead of polls opening

Hours before polls open in the elections, Americans remain deeply polarised on the issue of abortion.

Reproductive rights are a banner issue for many after the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion earlier this year and states began imposing restrictions or banning the procedure altogether.

Some saw the elections as a chance to act.

"I feel like it's a good opportunity now for Georgia to also put some restrictions on abortion," said university student Meron Kiros in Atlanta.

Michigan Jaelynn Smith, a freshman at Michigan State University, holds a sign in support of Proposal 3, a ballot measure which would codify abortion rights - REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Others were fearful. Chemical engineer Robin Thomas expressed concerns over bodily rights.

"I think overall, as a woman, I want to make sure that I have rights over my own body and I don't think that local politicians should be getting involved in that," she said in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

08:57 AM

Donald Trump sets date for 'very big announcement'

Donald Trump on Monday night said he would make a “very big announcement” next week as the US took to the polls for the midterm election, trailing what is widely expected to be a run for president in 2024.

Mr Trump, speaking at a rally in Ohio on the eve of the November 8 vote, said he was “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15th in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," to cheers from the crowd in Dayton.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio - REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

"But we want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow... We want nothing to detract from that, you understand that JD?,” he said, addressing JD Vance, the Republican Ohio Senate hopeful the former president endorsed and was there to support.

Read more here.

08:27 AM

What role will mail-in ballots play?

The earliest vote tallies will be skewed by how quickly states count mail ballots.

Because Democrats vote by mail more often than Republicans, states that let officials get an early jump on counting mail ballots could report big Democratic leads early on that evaporate as vote counters work through piles of Republican-leaning ballots that were cast on election day.

In these "blue mirage" states - which include Florida and North Carolina - election officials are allowed to remove mail ballots from their envelopes before Election Day and load them in vote counting machines, allowing for speedy counting.

States including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin do not allow officials to open the envelopes until Election Day, leading to a possible "red mirage" in which Republican-leaning Election Day ballots are reported earlier, with many Democratic-leaning mail ballots counted later.

07:58 AM

When can we expect results?

The first wave of vote tallies are expected on the East Coast between 7 pm and 8 pm EST (12 am and 1 am GMT). An early indication of Republican success could come if the races expected to be close - like Virginia's 7th congressional district or a US Senate seat in North Carolina - turn out to be Democratic.

By around 10 pm or 11 pm EST, when polls in the Midwest will be closed for an hour or more, it is possible Republicans will have enough momentum for experts at US media organisations to project control of the House.

If the fight for the House still looks close as vote tallies start coming in from the West Coast it could be days before control of the chamber is known.

California typically takes weeks to count all its ballots, partly because it counts ballots postmarked by Election Day even if they arrive days afterwards. Nevada and Washington state also allow late ballots if postmarked by Nov 8.

It may take longer to know which party will control the Senate, with close contests in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia likely to determine final control.

If Georgia's Senate race is as close as expected and no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, a run-off election would be scheduled for Dec 6, possibly meaning it will be unclear who will control the chamber until then.