In the midst of a tough 24 hours, Miami Hurricanes get great news on recruiting trail

In the middle of an extremely tough day for University of Miami football, the Hurricanes got some excellent recruiting news.

Ny Carr, a 5-11, 168-pound wide receiver who decommitted from Georgia within the past two weeks, committed to the Hurricanes class of 2024.

“Committed,’’ was all the four-star receiver had to post to perhaps make UM fans a bit happier after their stunning 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Carr was there with dozens of top recruits.

Carr, from Moultrie (Georgia) Colquitt County High, is listed as the 12th best receiver in the nation by On3.com and and 11th best by the 247Sports composite. On3 also has him as the 62nd best player in the nation, regardless of position, while the 247 composite has him as No. 53.

He joins UM fellow four-star wideout commits Joshisa Trader of Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna and Chance Robinson of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

“They can use me everywhere because I’m a player that can take control of the field, all the space, create separation, good matchups, stuff like that,’’ he told InsidetheU on Friday. “Really, they feel like I can come in and be dominant all around.’’

UM’s 2024 recruiting class, with 23 commits, is now ranked No. 17 by On3 and No. 11 by 247.