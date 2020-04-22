‘Midsommar,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ and More A24 Props Auctioned Off for Charity

Click here to read the full article.

Wear the real-life May Queen dress donned by Florence Pugh in Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” speed in the racecar bed from the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” and wear Rue’s hoodie from “Euphoria” — all for a good cause! A24 is auctioning off a plethora of props from their indie offerings, and all the proceeds are going to charities directly benefiting coronavirus relief.

These one-of-a-kind objects were put up for auction by A24 with the intent of offering help to those most in need. “As a company founded and based in New York City, we want to give back to the city as it weathers the COVID-19 crisis and begins to rebuild,” A24 said in a statement. “That’s why 100% of each auction’s proceeds will benefit four charities helping New York’s hardest-hit communities and frontline workers: FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for New York City, NYC Health + Hospitals, and Queens Community House.”

Let the bidding war for the “Uncut Gems” furby commence! Highlights include the bear suit from “Midsommar,” things Robert Pattinson held in his very hands on the set of “The Lighthouse” and one bat mitzha dress for Idina Menzel. But clearly, the real jewel of this collection is the shoebox time capsule created by Kayla Day (Elsie Fisher) for the Bo Burnham feature “Eighth Grade.” We’re just glad it survived the fire.

All bids can be placed on the A24 auction website here. Different items have different auction dates so be sure to check back.

