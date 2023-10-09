Midplates, carbon-fibre rods and stiffened midsoles the secrets behind a running ‘super shoe’

Kelvin Kiptum broke the marathon world record in Chicago wearing the latest prototype of Nike's carbon-plated trainers - Getty Images /Michael Reaves

World Athletics has no plans to clampdown on the latest ‘super shoe’ after both the men’s and the women’s marathon world records were shattered by new carbon-boosted designs in the space of a fortnight.

The rules for innovation were most recently updated at the start of 2022 and, with Adidas and now Nike seeing athletes break world records in their super-light new designs, there is concern that rapid innovation has devalued world records.

Swimming’s world governing body intervened in 2009 after competitors in high-tech polyurethane suits broke almost 200 world records in less than two years but World Athletics is satisfied that its stringent checking procedures have ensured that the playing field is fair.

The arrival of ‘super shoes’ has correlated since 2020 with world records in every distance from the 5,000 metres upwards and, in the thicker road shoes, energy savings have been found to be around four per cent depending on the individual athletes.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa took more than two minutes off the women’s world record in Berlin last month in their £400 Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 version, which have subsequently sold out. That was followed on Sunday by Kelvin Kiptum becoming the first man under 2hr 1min in a pair of Nike prototype shoes, which will go on general sale next year. They went by the name ‘Nike Dev 163’ when they were registered with World Athletics, but these will be formally released as the new ‘Alphafly 3’. The first prototype of the Alphafly was worn by Eliud Kipchoge in 2019 when, in an event with pacers that did not count as an official world record, he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.

The Alphafly 2s are currently on sale for £279.95 but it is not known how much Nike will charge for the shoes that were worn on Sunday for Kiptum’s record-breaking run.

The first ‘super shoe’ was innovated by Nike back in 2016 but the other main manufacturers have now all produced their own versions, which must conform to World Athletics 40mm maximum stack height rules on the road and 25mm on the track.

Story continues

Shoes should also be generally available, although special dispensation can be granted for a year to ‘developmental’ shoes provided that they meet the guidelines and have been checked by World Athletics.

Kiptum wore a pair of the developmental shoes in Chicago on Sunday and the governing body says that it has been focused on balancing both innovation and fairness in an area that has generated additional interest in the sport as well as enormous revenues for the shoe manufacturing companies.

Experts believe that future developments could see athletes – and potentially even the general public – being tested and then having custom-made ‘super shoes’ so that the geometry and placement of the carbon plate is specific to their running style. This sort of bespoke approach is already common in other sports such as golf and cycling.

“We could be scratching the surface in terms of what is possible with customising these shoes and what works for each individual runner,” said Dr Thomas Allen at the Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport.

What makes a shoe super?

Carbon reinforcement

Most super shoes have some sort or curved carbon plate or rods inserted in the foam midsole to help maintain the shape of the trainer and promote an optimum rocking motion, which has been called the “teeter totter” effect. The geometry here is critical and it is believed to make the foot roll more efficiently off the toes.

“There are a couple of proposed ways that having a curved plate helps,” explains Dr Aimee Mears, senior lecturer at Loughborough University’s Sports Technology Institute. “One is that it alters and possibly improves the mechanics of the muscles at the ankle to produce force. The other is that the plate can act as a lever to then push your heel and help to propel you forward as well.”

Special responsive midsole foam

Most super shoe models have used a midsole material called Pebax and, although people assume that the carbon element is crucial, most of the energy is actually optimised in this foam.

“I would say the biggest technological breakthrough has been making these foams lighter,” says Allen. “By making it lighter you can make it thick and it returns much more of the energy.”

Scientists believe that it is not a question of these shoes generating new energy but being much more efficient in utilising what the athlete is producing. “When you load the material and unload it, very little energy is lost,” said Mears.

Super light uppers and outsoles

Research has found that a saving in weight of 100 grams can equate to one per cent of energy. In the latest shoes, this has meant focusing on reductions to both the outsoles which strike the ground and the ‘upper’ material around the foot. Adidas, for example, have virtually removed the rubber outsole on their Adios Pro Evo 1 and, while Nike have not yet released their new Alphafly 3 to the wider public, it appears also to have reduced this part of the shoe.

“They have made some pretty substantial savings to the outsoles,” says Mears. “That’s the main difference between previous prototypes and where we are now.” The upper around the foot is also made from a super thin material designed for its low weight rather than durability.

Increased stack height

The limit on road shoes is 40mm and most of the newest designs go up to or close to these limits.

“With an increased stack height, the theory is that you are increasing your lower limb length and that potentially your stride length which could contribute to fast running place,” said Mears.

Experts, however, believe that there is a limit to what that stack height should optimally be due to issues of stability and comfort which could have a detrimental impact on performance.

Researchers are now trying to assess which specific characteristics of the super shoe are most important, although experts currently believe that it is an entire combination of the carbon, foam, height and reduced weight which makes the shoes so much faster.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.