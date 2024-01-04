‘After Midnight’ With Taylor Tomlinson Lands CBS Premiere Date

Nearly nine months after James Corden said goodbye to The Late Late Show, CBS has finally dated his replacement.

After Midnight, a reboot of the old Comedy Central game show @midnight, starring rising comedian Taylor Tomlinson, will premiere on Tuesday January 16.

The show will, of course, air in The Late Late Show’s former spot at 12:37am, following The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It comes almost a year after Deadline revealed that a reboot of @midnight, which ran for 600 episodes on the sibling Paramount-owned network, would replace Corden.

Tomlinson, who has recorded a number of Netflix specials, won the hosting job at the end of last year, beating X Mayo and Ricky Velez for the gig.

Jack Martin, who was the showrunner of all four seasons of @midnight, will serve as co-showrunner alongside Eric Pierce, who has exec produced series including CBS’ The Challenge: USA and The Wheel.

The duo will exec produce alongside Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, president of Colbert’s Spartina Industries, Tom Purcell, an exec producer on The Late Show, Colbert’s wife Evelyn McGee Colbert and his manager James Dixon of Dixon Talent as well as Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III from Funny Or Die and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business, who co-created @midnight, is also an executive producer.

Jo Firestone is co-executive producer and head writer while Alexx Wells will also serve as co-executive producer. Sharon Everitt will direct.

It is produced by CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die.

