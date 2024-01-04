After Midnight Late-Night Series, Hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, Gets Premiere Date at CBS — and It’s Soon!

New Year’s Eve may have come and gone, but another countdown to After Midnight is underway.

CBS’ forthcoming late-night series, hosted by stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson, will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the network announced Thursday. New episodes will air at 12:37 am ET, following broadcasts of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Filling the void left by The Late Late Show With James Corden, which wrapped last April, After Midnight is described as “the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the Internet.” Each night, Tomlinson and a panel of TBD guests will unpack “what set the Internet abuzz that day, with a game show feel.”

The series is inspired by Comedy Central’s @midnight, which ran from 2013 to 2017 and similarly featured special guests coming up with funny responses to online memes and trending topics. Chris Hardwick presided over that iteration of the show.

New host Tomlinson, meanwhile, was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing before rising to fame with her first Netflix stand-up special, Quarter-Life Crisis, which debuted in 2020. She followed that up with a second Netflix special, Look at You, which released in 2022. Tomlinson has also made appearances on The Tonight Show and Conan and boasts a considerable following on TikTok, with 2.6 million followers at last count.

Will you give After Midnight a try later this month? Tell us below!

