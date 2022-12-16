‘In midlife a hangover is less chuckles over breakfast and more total mental collapse’

Fiona Gibson
·8 min read
'I’m intrigued by the raft of products now available to apparently soothe the head-pounding horrors of a hangover'
'I’m intrigued by the raft of products now available to apparently soothe the head-pounding horrors of a hangover'

Ah, the hangover. Once upon a time they were almost fun. Especially in December when every day (and night) felt like Christmas. But now we’re deep into the festive party season, it’s time to start thinking how we can avert the worst hangovers of Christmas past.

I admit I used to love nursing mine while lazing about with friends, sipping gallons of coffee, eating bacon sandwiches dripping with ketchup and giggling over the antics of the night before. However, we are older now and a hangover is less chuckles-over-breakfast and more complete mental collapse.

At least that’s what happens to me, and I’m 58. Old enough to know better, you might think. Sadly not. Although I no longer wake up in an unfamiliar Walthamstow flat with my jacket lost and a heel snapped off my shoe, I do still overindulge on occasion. So I’m intrigued by the raft of products now available to apparently soothe the head-pounding horrors of a hangover.

Do they actually work? I kick off with Myrkl, a supplement from Sweden (£30 for 30 tablets, myrkl.co.uk) that’s designed to be taken before drinking. Its manufacturers claim to have “invented the first formula (AB001™) in human history that showed promising results to break-down alcohol effectively before it reaches the liver.”

Now we’re deep into the festive party season, it’s time to start thinking how we can avert the worst hangovers of Christmas past - Chris Watt
Now we’re deep into the festive party season, it’s time to start thinking how we can avert the worst hangovers of Christmas past - Chris Watt

It contains a mix of “high performing bacteria enriched with L-cysteine”, the latter being an amino acid associated with detoxification. I pop a couple of pills but I can’t say I’m testing it against the drinking standards of yore. Back when a night out could easily end up with a kebab and some incoherent rambling on the phone to an ex boyfriend - until my flatmate wrote DON’T DIAL PAIN on a Post-it note and stuck it to our telephone.

These days we’re talking a few cocktails after Christmas shopping with friends - which would still be enough to trigger mild self loathing next morning. This time I wake up feeling reasonably perky and able to function throughout the day, rather than praying for it to be over. Is it possible that the pills magicked away the worst effects?

“I suspect it’s a bit of a stretch to imply that consuming amino acids or vitamins will prevent - or even protect against - a hangover,” says Dr Tamer Rezk, a consultant nephrologist with a special interest in holistic care. However, he adds, “They are all small components of a balanced diet and nutrition, which is key to maintaining balanced human physiology, and affects your ability to tolerate alcohol and other stressors. So this will play a part in your ability to cope with the subsequent hangover.”

I try another before-drinking supplement, LVDY (lvdy.co.uk, currently on offer at £19.99 for 20 tablets - but you can try a sample for shipping costs only at £3.49). Two tablets, combining vitamins and antioxidants, are supposed to be taken one hour before drinking. In recent years I’ve battled exhaustion the next day, even after a moderate night out. This morning, after dinner and drinks that ended at 2am, I can function pretty normally. Admittedly, as it’s the weekend I do have a lie in. But I’m confident that, were I still to travel to a central London office by tube, I wouldn’t be waking up with a jolt at the end of the line.

Another product, AWKN, comes in liquid sachets and contains “Eastern-inspired” ingredients such as Korean Curcumin and prickly pear, plus a raft of other inflammatory goodies which claim to soothe and repair (£18.95 for 5 sachets, theawkn.com). Tasting pleasantly of honey and herbs, it can be downed in one. As with the others, I think I’m slighter perkier in the morning than I might have been - but with so many variables it’s hard to tell.

However, I’m enjoying this “taking precautions before the event” approach as opposed to trying to rescue myself when the damage is done. It suggests maturity and forward planning in the manner of purchasing adequate travel insurance before a holiday. But we shouldn’t expect miracles, according to Wilma MacDonald, nutritional therapist and founder at Maverick Motherhood.

“As a population we are getting more into supplements,” she says. “Dropping our hard-earned money on something that isn't shown to work and may encourage us to drink more isn't something that's recommended. Some of the pills work because they claim that less alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream, which means you get less drunk. But if the person wants to get drunk, then they'll have to drink more. If you're considering taking a pill to lessen hangovers, it might be time to look at your alcohol consumption.”

Is a fry-up really an effective hangover remedy? - Chris Watt
Is a fry-up really an effective hangover remedy? - Chris Watt

I can see her point - although on the nights I’ve popped pre-drinking supplements I have actually been more mindful of my drinking. Having words like “anti-inflammatory” and “detoxification” on their packaging has brought home just how inflammatory and toxic those margaritas really are - especially in my fifties. I’ve always liked to think I have a “strong constitution”, and imagined my internal organs to be made from reinforced steel - but maybe it’s time to treat them more tenderly?

Dr Rezk agrees that alcohol hammers us so much harder when we’re beyond the flush of youth: “Our physical resilience, metabolism and muscle recovery tend to be better the younger we are. Additionally, people can develop a habit-based tolerance for alcohol over years of drinking. So, they may find the overall quantity of alcohol they’re subjecting their body to increases over time, whilst the body’s ability to effectively process the toxins in the alcohol decreases.”

I’m starting to think I should have quit drinking at around 27. Back then, I regarded health food shops as meccas for fans of tie dye. Of course, nowadays Holland & Barrett is a global empire and, it turns out, offers plenty of morning-after soothers. In Glasgow, where I live, Irn Bru is the hangover tipple of choice. As a more sophisticated alternative, the sales assistant recommends Remedy Raspberry Lemonade Kombucha (£1.99).

‘It’s excellent for gut health,’ he tells me. He also suggests a Zinger Golden Turmeric Shot (£1.69) and Holland & Barrett’s own brand Over Indulgence Milk Thistle Capsules (£11.99 for 30). Obviously, neither can promise to wipe away the hangover - but turmeric is well known for anti-inflammatory effects, “And milk thistle is a herbal supplement that supports phase 2 liver detox,” adds MacDonald.

Wilma MacDonald and Andrew Ness - Chris Watt
Wilma MacDonald and Andrew Ness - Chris Watt

Still in Holland & Barrett, I also grab a berry-flavoured High5 Zero Electrolyte Sports Drink (£6.99). An effervescent tablet is dropped into 750ml of water. If nothing else, I am at least rehydrating - and electrolytes support the body’s regulation of fluid balance. In fact, Dr Rezk suggests that fluid plus electrolytes are the way to go: “Ethanol [the form of alcohol in beverages] suppresses a hormone called ADH that is produced in the brain and acts in the kidneys, which leads to an increase in urine output.

This leads to loss of water but also electrolytes, which contributes to people feeling lethargic, thirsty and prone to headaches. The reality is a large part of a hangover is both dehydration but also electrolyte imbalance,” he adds. Hence the craze for hydrating IV drips as a supposed cure for over indulgence at around £350 a pop. “While there’s no question that a couple of litres of fluid IV will quickly improve dehydration, drips that promise the world are normally loaded with supraphysiological - more than needed - doses of electrolytes, that you end up excreting in your urine anyway,” warns Dr Rezk.

Less trendy but actually effective is “drinking coconut water before bed and in the morning,” says MacDonald. “This is rehydrating and helps replace electrolytes.” Along similar lines I try Revival Rehydration & Recovery electrolyte drink mix (approx £9.99 for 6 sticks, amazon.co.uk). Marketed for sports hydration as well as for “social”, a sachet is mixed with 500ml water and drunk before bed, if you’re aiming to minimise a hangover. It tastes like synthetic cherry and as I have bothered to make it up, I end up downing the lot. This can only help to set me up for a hearty breakfast, which MacDonald recommends: “Go for protein, fat and fibre. Eggs, bacon, sausages, omelette and beans.”

With that in mind I go old-school and pop out for the ultimate breakfast at Singl-end in Glasgow's Garnethill. Here, perfectly cooked poached eggs, streaky bacon, sausage and Stornoway black pudding seem to miraculously cure my malaise. In fact, for a moment I’m propelled back to 1987 and someone is asking, “So, what are we doing tonight?”

* Supplements may interact with medications and shouldn’t be used without consultation with a qualified practitioner
* Thanks to Singl-end, 263 Renfrew St, Glasgow G3 6TT thesingl-end.co.uk/garnethill

Latest Stories

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • A friendly shawarma shop unwittingly serves up comfort during a difficult World Cup

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. People who spend a lot of time on the road develop coping strategies. One of the lessons I've learned — from astronauts, actually — is that you can't fight your environment. You need to accept the new rules, new rhythms, of your temporary home and adapt to them. It's never the other way around. This has been a strange World Cup for a host of reasons. Normally, the tournament is held across an entire country, so you're constantl

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Falcons' Ridder has 4-game audition at QB with Mariota on IR

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter on Sunday at New Orleans. That game is the start of a four-week audition for Ridder that could help determine the Falcons' long-term plan at quarterback. Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith on Monday. On Wednesday, the Falcons lost their only experienced quarterback when they announced that form

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?