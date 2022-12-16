‘In midlife a hangover is less chuckles over breakfast and more total mental collapse’

'I’m intrigued by the raft of products now available to apparently soothe the head-pounding horrors of a hangover'

Ah, the hangover. Once upon a time they were almost fun. Especially in December when every day (and night) felt like Christmas. But now we’re deep into the festive party season, it’s time to start thinking how we can avert the worst hangovers of Christmas past.

I admit I used to love nursing mine while lazing about with friends, sipping gallons of coffee, eating bacon sandwiches dripping with ketchup and giggling over the antics of the night before. However, we are older now and a hangover is less chuckles-over-breakfast and more complete mental collapse.

At least that’s what happens to me, and I’m 58. Old enough to know better, you might think. Sadly not. Although I no longer wake up in an unfamiliar Walthamstow flat with my jacket lost and a heel snapped off my shoe, I do still overindulge on occasion. So I’m intrigued by the raft of products now available to apparently soothe the head-pounding horrors of a hangover.

Do they actually work? I kick off with Myrkl, a supplement from Sweden (£30 for 30 tablets, myrkl.co.uk) that’s designed to be taken before drinking. Its manufacturers claim to have “invented the first formula (AB001™) in human history that showed promising results to break-down alcohol effectively before it reaches the liver.”

It contains a mix of “high performing bacteria enriched with L-cysteine”, the latter being an amino acid associated with detoxification. I pop a couple of pills but I can’t say I’m testing it against the drinking standards of yore. Back when a night out could easily end up with a kebab and some incoherent rambling on the phone to an ex boyfriend - until my flatmate wrote DON’T DIAL PAIN on a Post-it note and stuck it to our telephone.

These days we’re talking a few cocktails after Christmas shopping with friends - which would still be enough to trigger mild self loathing next morning. This time I wake up feeling reasonably perky and able to function throughout the day, rather than praying for it to be over. Is it possible that the pills magicked away the worst effects?

“I suspect it’s a bit of a stretch to imply that consuming amino acids or vitamins will prevent - or even protect against - a hangover,” says Dr Tamer Rezk, a consultant nephrologist with a special interest in holistic care. However, he adds, “They are all small components of a balanced diet and nutrition, which is key to maintaining balanced human physiology, and affects your ability to tolerate alcohol and other stressors. So this will play a part in your ability to cope with the subsequent hangover.”

I try another before-drinking supplement, LVDY (lvdy.co.uk, currently on offer at £19.99 for 20 tablets - but you can try a sample for shipping costs only at £3.49). Two tablets, combining vitamins and antioxidants, are supposed to be taken one hour before drinking. In recent years I’ve battled exhaustion the next day, even after a moderate night out. This morning, after dinner and drinks that ended at 2am, I can function pretty normally. Admittedly, as it’s the weekend I do have a lie in. But I’m confident that, were I still to travel to a central London office by tube, I wouldn’t be waking up with a jolt at the end of the line.

Another product, AWKN, comes in liquid sachets and contains “Eastern-inspired” ingredients such as Korean Curcumin and prickly pear, plus a raft of other inflammatory goodies which claim to soothe and repair (£18.95 for 5 sachets, theawkn.com). Tasting pleasantly of honey and herbs, it can be downed in one. As with the others, I think I’m slighter perkier in the morning than I might have been - but with so many variables it’s hard to tell.

However, I’m enjoying this “taking precautions before the event” approach as opposed to trying to rescue myself when the damage is done. It suggests maturity and forward planning in the manner of purchasing adequate travel insurance before a holiday. But we shouldn’t expect miracles, according to Wilma MacDonald, nutritional therapist and founder at Maverick Motherhood.

“As a population we are getting more into supplements,” she says. “Dropping our hard-earned money on something that isn't shown to work and may encourage us to drink more isn't something that's recommended. Some of the pills work because they claim that less alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream, which means you get less drunk. But if the person wants to get drunk, then they'll have to drink more. If you're considering taking a pill to lessen hangovers, it might be time to look at your alcohol consumption.”

I can see her point - although on the nights I’ve popped pre-drinking supplements I have actually been more mindful of my drinking. Having words like “anti-inflammatory” and “detoxification” on their packaging has brought home just how inflammatory and toxic those margaritas really are - especially in my fifties. I’ve always liked to think I have a “strong constitution”, and imagined my internal organs to be made from reinforced steel - but maybe it’s time to treat them more tenderly?

Dr Rezk agrees that alcohol hammers us so much harder when we’re beyond the flush of youth: “Our physical resilience, metabolism and muscle recovery tend to be better the younger we are. Additionally, people can develop a habit-based tolerance for alcohol over years of drinking. So, they may find the overall quantity of alcohol they’re subjecting their body to increases over time, whilst the body’s ability to effectively process the toxins in the alcohol decreases.”

I’m starting to think I should have quit drinking at around 27. Back then, I regarded health food shops as meccas for fans of tie dye. Of course, nowadays Holland & Barrett is a global empire and, it turns out, offers plenty of morning-after soothers. In Glasgow, where I live, Irn Bru is the hangover tipple of choice. As a more sophisticated alternative, the sales assistant recommends Remedy Raspberry Lemonade Kombucha (£1.99).

‘It’s excellent for gut health,’ he tells me. He also suggests a Zinger Golden Turmeric Shot (£1.69) and Holland & Barrett’s own brand Over Indulgence Milk Thistle Capsules (£11.99 for 30). Obviously, neither can promise to wipe away the hangover - but turmeric is well known for anti-inflammatory effects, “And milk thistle is a herbal supplement that supports phase 2 liver detox,” adds MacDonald.

Still in Holland & Barrett, I also grab a berry-flavoured High5 Zero Electrolyte Sports Drink (£6.99). An effervescent tablet is dropped into 750ml of water. If nothing else, I am at least rehydrating - and electrolytes support the body’s regulation of fluid balance. In fact, Dr Rezk suggests that fluid plus electrolytes are the way to go: “Ethanol [the form of alcohol in beverages] suppresses a hormone called ADH that is produced in the brain and acts in the kidneys, which leads to an increase in urine output.

This leads to loss of water but also electrolytes, which contributes to people feeling lethargic, thirsty and prone to headaches. The reality is a large part of a hangover is both dehydration but also electrolyte imbalance,” he adds. Hence the craze for hydrating IV drips as a supposed cure for over indulgence at around £350 a pop. “While there’s no question that a couple of litres of fluid IV will quickly improve dehydration, drips that promise the world are normally loaded with supraphysiological - more than needed - doses of electrolytes, that you end up excreting in your urine anyway,” warns Dr Rezk.

Less trendy but actually effective is “drinking coconut water before bed and in the morning,” says MacDonald. “This is rehydrating and helps replace electrolytes.” Along similar lines I try Revival Rehydration & Recovery electrolyte drink mix (approx £9.99 for 6 sticks, amazon.co.uk). Marketed for sports hydration as well as for “social”, a sachet is mixed with 500ml water and drunk before bed, if you’re aiming to minimise a hangover. It tastes like synthetic cherry and as I have bothered to make it up, I end up downing the lot. This can only help to set me up for a hearty breakfast, which MacDonald recommends: “Go for protein, fat and fibre. Eggs, bacon, sausages, omelette and beans.”

With that in mind I go old-school and pop out for the ultimate breakfast at Singl-end in Glasgow's Garnethill. Here, perfectly cooked poached eggs, streaky bacon, sausage and Stornoway black pudding seem to miraculously cure my malaise. In fact, for a moment I’m propelled back to 1987 and someone is asking, “So, what are we doing tonight?”

* Supplements may interact with medications and shouldn’t be used without consultation with a qualified practitioner

* Thanks to Singl-end, 263 Renfrew St, Glasgow G3 6TT thesingl-end.co.uk/garnethill