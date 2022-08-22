Midlands woman killed in shooting that led to lockdown at SC State, officials say

A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus.

Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in an apparent shooting, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release.

The shooting happened on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, according to the release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus.

Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

An incident report from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said at least three other people were injured in the shooting that caused a “chaotic scene,” WLTX reported.

Information on the conditions of the other shooting victims was not available.

Messages left with the department of public safety were not immediately returned.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire, nor was there any information if any students were involved.

No arrests have been reported.

Following the shooting, Orangeburg County authorities advised S.C. State to shut down its campus.

The lockdown went into effect about midnight, and it was lifted at 2 a.m., officials said. During the lockdown no vehicles were permitted to enter or exit the campus and students were advised to remain inside their residence halls.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.