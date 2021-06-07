Midlands woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash, SC Highway Patrol says

A woman was arrested hours after she was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on a Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday.

Amanda Sandin turned herself in to law enforcement officers about three hours after the deadly collision happened late Sunday night, according to Highway Patrol.

The 27-year-old Leesville resident was charged with leaving scene of a collision involving death, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

At about 10:25 p.m., Sandin was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan north on U.S. 1, in the Hibernia area of Saluda County, Bolt said. When she was near the intersection with Topaz Road — about 5 miles west of Shealy’s Bar-B-Que — the minivan hit the rear of a 2020 Sanmen moped traveling in the same direction, according to Bolt.

The crash caused the moped to run off the right side of the road and the rider was ejected, Bolt said.

Sandin did not stop and drove away from the wreck, according to Bolt.

The moped rider, who was wearing a reflective vest but not a helmet, died at the scene, Bolt said.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the moped rider after notifying the next of kin.

At about 1:45 a.m., Sandin turned herself in and was charged, according to Bolt. She was wearing a seat belt during the wreck and was not hurt, Bolt said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Sandin is being held at the Saluda County Detention Center where she is awaiting a bond hearing, Bolt said.

If convicted on the felony charge, Sandin could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

Information on what caused the minivan to hit the moped was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 419 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least three people have been killed in Saluda County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.