This Midlands town council candidate was disqualified. Why is he still on the ballot?

One candidate will still have his name listed on a local ballot next week, even though he’s not eligible to be elected.

George Frazier is running for a seat on Irmo Town Council, but just as early voting was beginning for two open seats on the council, his campaign hit a snag.

The Lexington County Election Commission ruled that Frazier is not eligible to run in the race, the town of Irmo announced in an email on Oct. 23.

Frazier’s name is listed on the ballot that absentee and early voters are already using to vote and on ballots for Election Day next Tuesday. But no matter how many votes he receives, he can’t be elected to the five-member town council.

County elections director Lenice Shoemaker said the election commission had determined Frazier had moved into Lexington County from Richland County, which together split the town of Irmo down the middle. But Frazier had failed to update his voter registration to his new county before the 30-day deadline ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

“Mr. Frazier was disqualified as a candidate as he was ineligible to vote in the election,” Shoemaker said in a statement to The State.

Frazier has been informed of the commission’s decision, Shoemaker said. He did not respond to a call from The State seeking comment on the decision.

Four candidates remain in the running for two seats on Irmo Town Council, including Councilman Erik Sickinger; retired public safety officer Jeff Allen; IT manager Phyllis Coleman; and financial adviser Gabriel Penfield. Another incumbent councilman, Kelly Bush, did not file to run for another term. Council members are elected at-large, so the top two vote-getters will join the council for the next four years.

Mayor Barry Walker is also running for another term against councilman and mayor pro tempore Bill Danielson.