Midlands student brought gun to school, police say

Calhoun County School District officials on Friday confiscated a firearm from a student who brought the weapon to school, the district said in a statement.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, which was called to investigate the incident at Sandy Run K8 School in Swansea, said in a Facebook post that no one was threatened or harmed, and that the situation was under control.

The child was removed from the school and will face disciplinary action, according to the sheriff’s office, which has opened a criminal investigation and plans to pursue criminal charges.

A preliminary investigation determined that the weapon was “intended for after school activities” and “was in no way a threat to any students,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.