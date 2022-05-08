Midlands soccer, baseball and softball teams keep championship hopes alive

Lou Bezjak
·5 min read
Lou Bezjak/The State

The Chapin girls and boys soccer teams punched their tickets to the state semifinals on Saturday.

The Chapin girls defeated St. James, 2-1 while the boys defeated Fort Dorchester, 4-0 to move on to the Class 5A Lower State championship matches.

Borth Chapin teams will play Wando with the winners advance to the state championship on Saturday at Irmo High School. On Monday, Chapin boys will host Wando while the girls are at Wando on Tuesday.

Chapin won’t be the only Midlands soccer team in the state semifinals. Defending Class 3A champion Brookland-Cayce, top-ranked Gray Collegiate and Saluda boys teams also will play on Monday night.

B-C defeated Hanahan, 1-0, on Saturday and will host Waccamaw on Monday in Class 3A Lower State championship.

On Friday, the Gray Collegiate boys defeated Buford, 3-0, behind two goals from JT Gardner. The War Eagles will host Andrew Jackson or St. Joseph’s in the Class 2A semifinals at West Columbia Soccer Complex.

Saluda defeated Greenville Tech on Friday and will travel to Christ Church.

Other highlights from Friday and Saturday:

Lexington, Chapin and White Knoll softball teams all stayed in the winners bracket in the Class 5A playoffs and will host district championship games Wednesday.

River Bluff, Dutch Fork, Dreher, Gilbert and Mid-Carolina baseball teams won elimination games and advanced to Monday’s district championships. They join Blythewood, Lexington, Chapin, AC Flora, Airport, Brookland-Cayce and Gray Collegiate who will host district title games.

In River Bluff’s win, South Carolina commit Thomas Powell hit a pair of homers in the 14-3 victory over Socastee.

Dreher won its game over York, 5-4, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jack Painter had the game-winning single.

Gilbert girls softball defeated Camden on Saturday to advance to the district championship.

Westwood softball won its first playoff game in school history with an 11-0 win over Laurens.

On Friday, Ben Lippen and Richard Winn baseball teams stayed in winner’s bracket in SCISA Class 3A and Class A playoffs and each are a win away from making it to state championship.

Saturday’s Results

Baseball

Class 5A

River Bluff 14, Socastee 3

WP: Todd Hudson. Hitters: RB: Thomas Powell 2-4 2 RH, 5 RBI; Beau Hollins 3-4 3 RBI; Zach Cowart 1-1 HR, RBI; Todd Hudson 1-2 3 RBI

Dutch Fork 4, St. James 0

WP: George Schodowski Hitters: DF: Brennan Ottone 1-4 RBI; Landon Kahl 1-4 RBI; Blake Martin 1-4 RBI; Clark Hubbard 1-3 RBI

Class 4A

Dreher 5, York 4

WP: Shane Keup Hitters: Keup 2-3; Micah Elliott 1-2 RBI; Caleb Gipson 1-3 2 RBI; Jack Painter 1-2 RBI (Walk-off RBI); Sheldon Coffman 1-3 RBI

Indian Land 5, Lugoff-Elgin 3

Class 3A

Pendleton 12, Fairfield Central 0

Mid-Carolina 4, Wren 3

Gilbert 1, Georgetown 0

WP: Jake Tolbert, CG, 3 H. Cooper Burkett 1-3; Connor Shumpert 1-3

Class 2A

Chesnee 4, Batesburg-Leesville

Marion 4, North Central 1

Pelion 6, Edisto 5 (8)

Liberty 9, Newberry 6

Girls Soccer

Class 5A

Chapin 2, St. James 1

Wando 5, Lexington 0

Class 4A

Indian Land 0, AC Flora 0 (Indian Land wins 3-2 in PKs)

Class 3A

Bishop England 2, Camden 1 (2 OT)

C:Joyce Edwards

Class 2A

Southside Christian 3, Gray Collegiate 0

Boys Soccer

Class 5A

Chapin 4, Fort Dorchester 0

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce 1, Hanahan 0

BC: Andy Rivera

Class 2A

Christ Church 7, Columbia 0

Softball

Class 5A

Dorman 13, Blythewood 3

Spring Valley 18, JL Mann 17

Lexington 10, Cane Bay 0

WP: Riley Ford Hitters: L: Sarah Gordon 3-3 HR, 2 RBI; Riley Ford 3-3 2 RBI; MacKenzie Mathis 1-2 HR, 5 RBI;

River Bluff 9, Ashley Ridge 4

Chapin 4, Berkeley 2

WP: Leah Cabe Hitters: Andee Dircks 1-3 HR, 2 RBI; Leah Cabe 2-4 RBI; Taylor Palfrey 2-4

White Knoll 3, Summerville 2

WP: Marlena Perez Hitters: WK: G. Porterfield 2-3 HR, 3 RBI

Woodmont 14, Ridge View 5

Class 4A

Greenwood 4, Lugoff-Elgin 2

AC Flora 11, Greenville 1

WP: Lanford Hitters: ACF: Nostrant 2-2 RBI; Masinsky 3-3 2 RBI; Anderson 2-3 3 RBI

Westwood 11, Laurens 0

Pickens 9, Irmo 6

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina 8, Powdersville 2

Gilbert 14, Camden 1

WP: Lakyn Swinfordl. Hitters: G: Taylor Dreher 3-4, RBI; Emma Melinauskas 2-3, HR, 3 RBI’ Payton Melinauskas 3-4, RBI; Carley Melton 2-3; Ayden Leaphart 1-3, 3 RBI; Abbie Marlowe 1-3, RBI; Izabella Adams 1-3, RBI

Lakewood 5, Brookland-Cayce 4

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate 9, Landrum 1

WP: Corley Hitters: GC: Tranum 2-2 HR, 5 RBI; Anderson 1-3 2 RBI; Corley 2-3 HR, RBI

Marion 7, Pelion 1

Friday’s Results

Boys Soccer

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate 3, Buford 0

Goals: JT Gardner 2, Guillermo Cely

Saluda 1, Greenville Tech 0

Baseball

SCISA 3A

Ben Lippen 18, Wilson Hall 3

Hitters: BL: Suber 3-4; Whitener 4-5 6 RBI; Austin 2-3 2 RBI; Rabon 3-3 6 RBI;

Laurence Manning 6, Hammond 1

SCISA 2A

Pee Dee Academy 12, Northside Christian 2

SCISA A

Richard Winn 16, Holly Hill 11

WP: Caulder Hitters: RW: Baker 1-3 2 RBI; Lancaster 1-3 2 RBI; Wilson 2-5 2 RBI; King 2-5 RBI; Wade 2-3 RBI

Softball

Class 4A

May River 14, Airport 4

Class 2A

Crescent 14, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Chesterfield 6, Saluda 0

Boys Lacrosse

SCISA Championship

Porter-Gaud 13, Heathwood Hall 2

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Leafs must build on statement game, Tampa will bite back

    The Maple Leafs sent a clear message to the rest of the NHL with their 5-0 rout of Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series but the defending champions are unlikely to be rolled over as easy in Game 2.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Lindholm scores, Markstrom gets shutout in Flames' 1-0 win over Stars to start series

    CALGARY — One goal and a Jacob Markstrom shutout was enough for the Calgary Flames to take an early lead in their playoff series with the Dallas Stars. Lindholm scored a power-play goal in the first period and Markstrom stopped 16 shots Tuesday in Calgary's 1-0 win over Dallas. Game 2 in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal is Thursday in Calgary before heading to American Airlines Center for Saturday's Game 3 and Monday's Game 4. Markstrom earned his second career playoff shutout in front

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Former LPGA player Salimah Mussani named Golf Canada's new women's head coach

    OAKVILLE, Ont. — Salimah Mussani was named Golf Canada's new women’s head coach on Friday and will oversee the development of Canada’s top female amateur and professional golfers. Mussani assumes the role after serving as Team Canada's assistant coach under Tristan Mullally, who transitioned into the role of national talent identification director as part of Golf Canada's changes to its player development program. "I am extremely honoured and grateful to have this opportunity to lead our women’s

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Malkin's tip lifts Penguins past Rangers in 3OTs in Game 1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Domingue didn't know what to think when he saw teammate and starting goalie Casey DeSmith skate to the bench midway through the second overtime period. Domingue stepped in and made 17 saves, and Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. “I saw him go to the bench and I wasn't sure why they blew the whistle,” Domingue

  • Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville's backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich was stepping in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andre

  • Ex-world champ Spencer says Boxing Canada boss should've been fired "a long time ago"

    Three-time world boxing champion Mary Spencer is surprised that Daniel Trepanier still has his job. "He should have been fired a long time ago," Spencer said. "A long time ago." The eight-time national middleweight champion — and one of Canada's most recognizable boxers — was among the 121 athletes and coaches who signed Wednesday's letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Trepanier, Boxing Canada's high performance director, plus an independent report into what they say is a toxic