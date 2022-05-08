Midlands soccer, baseball and softball teams keep championship hopes alive

The Chapin girls and boys soccer teams punched their tickets to the state semifinals on Saturday.

The Chapin girls defeated St. James, 2-1 while the boys defeated Fort Dorchester, 4-0 to move on to the Class 5A Lower State championship matches.

Borth Chapin teams will play Wando with the winners advance to the state championship on Saturday at Irmo High School. On Monday, Chapin boys will host Wando while the girls are at Wando on Tuesday.

Chapin won’t be the only Midlands soccer team in the state semifinals. Defending Class 3A champion Brookland-Cayce, top-ranked Gray Collegiate and Saluda boys teams also will play on Monday night.

B-C defeated Hanahan, 1-0, on Saturday and will host Waccamaw on Monday in Class 3A Lower State championship.

On Friday, the Gray Collegiate boys defeated Buford, 3-0, behind two goals from JT Gardner. The War Eagles will host Andrew Jackson or St. Joseph’s in the Class 2A semifinals at West Columbia Soccer Complex.

Saluda defeated Greenville Tech on Friday and will travel to Christ Church.

Other highlights from Friday and Saturday:

▪ Lexington, Chapin and White Knoll softball teams all stayed in the winners bracket in the Class 5A playoffs and will host district championship games Wednesday.

▪ River Bluff, Dutch Fork, Dreher, Gilbert and Mid-Carolina baseball teams won elimination games and advanced to Monday’s district championships. They join Blythewood, Lexington, Chapin, AC Flora, Airport, Brookland-Cayce and Gray Collegiate who will host district title games.

▪ In River Bluff’s win, South Carolina commit Thomas Powell hit a pair of homers in the 14-3 victory over Socastee.

▪ Dreher won its game over York, 5-4, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jack Painter had the game-winning single.

▪ Gilbert girls softball defeated Camden on Saturday to advance to the district championship.

▪ Westwood softball won its first playoff game in school history with an 11-0 win over Laurens.

▪ On Friday, Ben Lippen and Richard Winn baseball teams stayed in winner’s bracket in SCISA Class 3A and Class A playoffs and each are a win away from making it to state championship.

Story continues

Saturday’s Results

Baseball

Class 5A

River Bluff 14, Socastee 3

WP: Todd Hudson. Hitters: RB: Thomas Powell 2-4 2 RH, 5 RBI; Beau Hollins 3-4 3 RBI; Zach Cowart 1-1 HR, RBI; Todd Hudson 1-2 3 RBI

Dutch Fork 4, St. James 0

WP: George Schodowski Hitters: DF: Brennan Ottone 1-4 RBI; Landon Kahl 1-4 RBI; Blake Martin 1-4 RBI; Clark Hubbard 1-3 RBI

Class 4A

Dreher 5, York 4

WP: Shane Keup Hitters: Keup 2-3; Micah Elliott 1-2 RBI; Caleb Gipson 1-3 2 RBI; Jack Painter 1-2 RBI (Walk-off RBI); Sheldon Coffman 1-3 RBI

Indian Land 5, Lugoff-Elgin 3

Class 3A

Pendleton 12, Fairfield Central 0

Mid-Carolina 4, Wren 3

Gilbert 1, Georgetown 0

WP: Jake Tolbert, CG, 3 H. Cooper Burkett 1-3; Connor Shumpert 1-3

Class 2A

Chesnee 4, Batesburg-Leesville

Marion 4, North Central 1

Pelion 6, Edisto 5 (8)

Liberty 9, Newberry 6

Girls Soccer

Class 5A

Chapin 2, St. James 1

Wando 5, Lexington 0

Class 4A

Indian Land 0, AC Flora 0 (Indian Land wins 3-2 in PKs)

Class 3A

Bishop England 2, Camden 1 (2 OT)

C:Joyce Edwards

Class 2A

Southside Christian 3, Gray Collegiate 0

Boys Soccer

Class 5A

Chapin 4, Fort Dorchester 0

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce 1, Hanahan 0

BC: Andy Rivera

Class 2A

Christ Church 7, Columbia 0

Softball

Class 5A

Dorman 13, Blythewood 3

Spring Valley 18, JL Mann 17

Lexington 10, Cane Bay 0

WP: Riley Ford Hitters: L: Sarah Gordon 3-3 HR, 2 RBI; Riley Ford 3-3 2 RBI; MacKenzie Mathis 1-2 HR, 5 RBI;

River Bluff 9, Ashley Ridge 4

Chapin 4, Berkeley 2

WP: Leah Cabe Hitters: Andee Dircks 1-3 HR, 2 RBI; Leah Cabe 2-4 RBI; Taylor Palfrey 2-4

White Knoll 3, Summerville 2

WP: Marlena Perez Hitters: WK: G. Porterfield 2-3 HR, 3 RBI

Woodmont 14, Ridge View 5

Class 4A

Greenwood 4, Lugoff-Elgin 2

AC Flora 11, Greenville 1

WP: Lanford Hitters: ACF: Nostrant 2-2 RBI; Masinsky 3-3 2 RBI; Anderson 2-3 3 RBI

Westwood 11, Laurens 0

Pickens 9, Irmo 6

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina 8, Powdersville 2

Gilbert 14, Camden 1

WP: Lakyn Swinfordl. Hitters: G: Taylor Dreher 3-4, RBI; Emma Melinauskas 2-3, HR, 3 RBI’ Payton Melinauskas 3-4, RBI; Carley Melton 2-3; Ayden Leaphart 1-3, 3 RBI; Abbie Marlowe 1-3, RBI; Izabella Adams 1-3, RBI

Lakewood 5, Brookland-Cayce 4

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate 9, Landrum 1

WP: Corley Hitters: GC: Tranum 2-2 HR, 5 RBI; Anderson 1-3 2 RBI; Corley 2-3 HR, RBI

Marion 7, Pelion 1

Friday’s Results

Boys Soccer

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate 3, Buford 0

Goals: JT Gardner 2, Guillermo Cely

Saluda 1, Greenville Tech 0

Baseball

SCISA 3A

Ben Lippen 18, Wilson Hall 3

Hitters: BL: Suber 3-4; Whitener 4-5 6 RBI; Austin 2-3 2 RBI; Rabon 3-3 6 RBI;

Laurence Manning 6, Hammond 1

SCISA 2A

Pee Dee Academy 12, Northside Christian 2

SCISA A

Richard Winn 16, Holly Hill 11

WP: Caulder Hitters: RW: Baker 1-3 2 RBI; Lancaster 1-3 2 RBI; Wilson 2-5 2 RBI; King 2-5 RBI; Wade 2-3 RBI

Softball

Class 4A

May River 14, Airport 4

Class 2A

Crescent 14, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Chesterfield 6, Saluda 0

Boys Lacrosse

SCISA Championship

Porter-Gaud 13, Heathwood Hall 2