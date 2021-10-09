Midlands results: Spring Valley holds off Ridge View. Lower Richland wins region title

Spring Valley used a second-half comeback to keep its region title hopes alive Friday night.

Quarterback DQ Smith scored the go-ahead touchdown and the Vikings used a late defensive stand to beat Ridge View 30-27. Spring Valley improved to 2-0 in Region 4-5A and will host Northwestern for the region championship next week.

The Vikings trailed 27-14 going into the fourth quarter. Smith threw his third TD of the night, a 4-yarder to cut the lead to 27-21 with 11:54 left.

Spring Valley got within 27-23 on a safety after a bad snap on a punt went out of the end zone. The Vikings marched for the go-ahead score on the next possession as Smith scored on a 3-yard run to make it 30-27 with 5:23 left.

Ridge View drove it inside Spring Valley territory on its next possession but turned it over on downs. It looked like the Blazers would get the ball back as they recovered a fumble when Spring Valley was trying to kneel down and run the clock out. The referees called Ridge View for a false start, and the Vikings ran out the clock.

Ridge View quarterback Andre Washington threw two touchdowns to Zion Agnew and also ran for two scores in the loss.

More scores and results from the Midlands

Dutch Fork 69, Chapin 21: Jarvis Green ran for five touchdowns and Antonio Williams returned two punts for scores as the Silver Foxes extended their unbeaten streak to 56 games. Green finished with 149 yards on 12 carries. Williams caught seven passes and had 358 all-purpose yards. Quarterback Davis Patterson threw for 219 yards and a TD.

Lexington 31, White Knoll 13: Tyler Walker ran for two scores and Taiden Mines had a TD pass as the Wildcats won their sixth straight game.

Lower Richland 35, Mid-Carolina 0: Robert Adams ran for two touchdowns and threw for one, and the Diamond Hornets clinched the Region 4-3A championship. Jeremy Barney rushed for two scores for LR.

Northwestern 28, Blythewood 0: Will Mattison threw for 202 yards and a TD and Turbo Richard added 111 yards on the ground as the Trojans pulled away in the second half.

Story continues

Camden 40, Marlboro County 20: Quarterback Grayson White ran for three touchdowns and threw for one as Camden clinched its third straight region title. The Bulldogs trailed 14-10 at halftime.

AC Flora 39, Richland Northeast 3: Markel Townsend ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass in AC Flora’s win. Quarterback Phillips Daniels added two touchdown passes for the Falcons, who improved to 5-0 on the season.

Irmo 48, Dreher 0: Quarterback Izyah Whiteside had a big night in the air as the Yellow Jackets moved to 2-0 in Region 4-4A.

Gray Collegiate 50, Columbia 0: KZ Adams and Caleb Ford each rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for four touchdowns in Gray’s victory. Adams finished with 153 yards and Ford had 130. Quarterback Riley Staton threw for 223 yards and three TDs.

Hammond 48, First Baptist 0: Omari Bennett had three catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns as the Skyhawks stayed unbeaten. It was Hammond’s third straight shutout.

Heathwood Hall 21, Florence Christian 14: Donald Tomlin threw two touchdowns to Will Morris, including one with 13 seconds left to give the Highlanders a win Thursday night. Rondarius Porter also blocked a punt and returned for a touchdown.

South Aiken 27, River Bluff 14: Jevon Edwards rushed for 238 yards and a TD as South Aiken handed River Bluff its second straight loss. South Aiken had 545 yards of offense, 395 on the ground. Cooper Johns rushed for 161 yards and two scores for River Bluff.