A new Midlands restaurant for pizza, ice cream and beer has opened. Check out where

There’s a new spot for pizza, ice cream and more in Lexington.

BOHO Pizza and Brew has opened at 2514 Augusta Highway, across the road from Lexington High School. The new spot features brick oven pizza, beer and hand-scooped ice cream, among other offerings.

BOHO had a number of soft opening events in recent weeks, with live music, football on TVs in the restaurant and more. On Friday, Nov. 3, it had its official ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, according to posts on BOHO’s social media channels.

The restaurant is located in the building that formerly was home to the Farmer’s Shed restaurant and produce business, which closed several years ago. It has plentiful, covered outdoor seating, with space heaters for those cooler nights.

BOHO is in a spot along a four-lane road that sees plenty of traffic, especially with Lexington High across the street and scores of other businesses and residential subdivisions in the general area. About 16,000 cars per day pass down that stretch of Augusta Highway, per state transportation statistics. Other nearby businesses include a Lowes Foods grocery store, a Sonic Drive-in, a McDonald’s and an Arby’s, among others.