Midlands men arrested after violent crime spree, sheriff’s deputies say

Two Midlands men are in jail after a violent crime spree, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Travis Pollock, a 31-year-old Sumter resident, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, a 41-year-old Manning resident, were each charged with multiple crimes from two separate incidents earlier this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, Pollock and Scurry were involved in a robbery on Browning Ridge Drive in Sumter, the sheriff’s office said. A victim was held at gunpoint and the men stole a pressure washer, customized bicycle, and cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

While Pollock was charged with robbery, Scurry is facing possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery, and armed robbery charges, the sheriff’s office said. Scurry hit the victim on the side of the face with a handgun, and shot over the victim’s head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Pollock and Scurry threatened to kill the victim if he contacted law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word on the victim’s condition, or if he needed to be treated at a hospital.

In a separate incident the next day, Pollock and Scurry carjacked two good Samaritans, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, Pollock and Scurry were near the area of Nazarene Church Road and Winston Road in Sumter County where their truck was stuck in the mud, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the people helped them remove the truck from the mud, the male victim was disconnecting the tow rope when Scurry got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s truck and pointed a handgun at a female passenger, ordering her to get out, and she jumped from the moving vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Pollock sped away in the truck that the victims had just helped them to free from the mud, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Both Pollock and Scurry were charged with carjacking, while Scurry is also facing a pointing and presenting a firearm charge from Monday’s incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how deputies connected Pollock and Scurry to the incidents was not available.

Both men are being held without bond in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.