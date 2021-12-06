Midland's Mark Wystrach and Wife Ty Haney Welcome Second Baby, a Son: 'Overwhelmed with Joy'

Mark Wystrach and Ty Haney are officially parents of two!

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday, Dec. 5, Wystrach announced on Instagram Monday. The Midland singer, 41, shared a photo of his newborn son, whom he calls "Champie," sleeping on his chest and wearing an adorable cactus onesie.

"I present to you, our lil hombre… 'Champie' born happy and healthy yesterday at precisely 5 o'clock 🍻!" he captioned the post. "Thanks for all of your prayers and positive thoughts for Ty and our son…They're doing great and Im overwhelmed with joy! Btw, he was 8lbs 13 oz!"

On his Instagram Story, Wystrach shared a photo of Haney as she holds their baby boy and gives him a sweet kiss on the forehead.

Haney also shared the same photo on her Instagram Story along with a video of her husband posing in hospital scrubs as he gave a thumbs up to the camera.

The couple is also parents to daughter Sundance "Sunny" Leon, 2, who was born in November 2019, just over a month after Wystrach and the Outdoor Voices founder got married following a year and a half of dating.

Haney first announced in October that she and Wystrach were expecting their second child.

The post included a video of Haney bowling a strike and celebrating with Sunny while Midland's song "Make a Little" played in the background.

"Sunny manifested a baby brother like I did this STRIKEEEE!" she wrote in the caption. "Been busy making eyeballs….and a new biz, both coming down the lane December! 💥💥💥."

In his own post, Wystrach added, "Greatest joy and thrill to announce that my incredible wife @ty_haney is pregnant and we're having a baby boy in December! Sunny is very pumped to be a big sis as you can tell!"