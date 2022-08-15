Midlands man charged with attempted murder after stabbing attack, SC deputies say

A Midlands man was charged with attempted murder Sunday after he stabbed another person multiple times, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Killijah Herbert is being held at the Saluda County Detention Center after the wanted man was found hiding in the woods, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on Sunday afternoon, according to the release. When deputies arrived to a home on John J Rushton Road they found a male who had been stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they learned that Herbert ran off into the woods behind the home after the assault.

The Sheriff’s Office Blood Hound Tracking Team responded to the scene, and about a half mile into the woods they located Herbert and took him into custody, according to the release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. Further information about the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the attack, or any previous relationship between Herbert and the victim.

