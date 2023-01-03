Midlands man’s body found after fire is extinguished, SC coroner says

An autopsy has been scheduled for a Midlands man whose body was found by firefighters inside a car that was on fire, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

On Dec. 29, Charles Burns was discovered after the fire was extinguished, Coroner Chris Hill said in a news release. The burning car was on the 68-year-old Winnsboro resident’s property, according to the release.

In addition to the coroner’s office, both the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to the scene to investigate the death.

“There appears to be no foul play involved in the death,” Hill said in the release.

The autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, according to Hill.

Information about how the car fire started was not available, but the death continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office.

This was at least the fourth deadly fire on private property in South Carolina in as many days.

The Aiken County Coroner said a man’s body was found the morning of Dec. 26 after a fire at a home in Wagener was extinguished.

A 54-year-old woman died at the scene of a Monday night fire, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

On Dec. 27, a 79-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Columbia where another person was injured.