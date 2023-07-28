Midlands man arrested in fatal shooting in Columbia

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in Columbia Thursday. The Columbia Police Department has charged Franklin James with murder following an “argument over a parking dispute” on North Main Street, according to a statement released by police.

James has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, and auto tampering.

The shooting took place at 5582 North Main Street. That’s near Columbia College.

Investigators say that James was served with arrest warrants after they conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance video of the shooting.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office had not released the name of the victim at the time of this report.

Jones listed an address in Elgin on court records. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Friday.

