A Midlands Japanese hibachi restaurant has closed its doors. Here’s what we know

A Japanese restaurant along a busy corridor in Lexington has closed its doors.

Ichiban Japanese Express, located at 5341 Sunset Blvd. suite C in Topspin Plaza, has shuttered. It is listed as “permanently closed” on Google, and its Facebook page also notes it is closed. The sign on the front of the business has been removed, and a note to customers on the front door indicates it closed on Oct. 29.

It was a fairly short run for Japanese food in the Sunset Boulevard spot. In February, Taipo Ramen House opened at that location, focusing heavily on ramen noodle dishes. Then, in May, the business announced the name was changing to Ichiban Japanese Express and that the focus of the main entree menu would switch to hibachi offerings such as teriyaki chicken, hibachi steak and more.

The Ichiban closing was first noted in the Lexington County Chronicle.

Ichiban Japanese Express was located along a bustling Sunset Boulevard corridor that is packed with retail businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, big box stores and more. It is about a mile east of the Target store in Lexington. Nearly 44,000 cars per day pass down the boulevard in that stretch, per the S.C. Department of Transportation.