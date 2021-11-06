Midlands football scores: Spring Valley, local teams earn first-round playoff wins

DQ Smith ran for four touchdowns Friday and Spring Valley came up with a late defensive stand to defeat Nation Ford 32-24 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Harry Parone Stadium.

The Vikings will travel to Spartanburg next week in the second round.

Smith was 12-of-19 passing for 119 yards and also rushed 20 times for 175 yards. The senior’s fourth TD run, a 1-yarder, put the Vikings up 26-17 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Nation Ford rallied behind the arm of quarterback Carson Black. The junior hit Donaven Pittman on a touchdown pass to cut Spring Valley’s lead to 26-24 with 9:32 left.

Spring Valley scored on its next possession. After big runs by KJ Jefferson, Evan Javis scored on a 21-yard TD run to make it 32-24.. After a celebration penalty moved the conversion try back, the Vikings failed to convert.

Nation Ford drove to the Vikings 26-yard line late in the fourth, but Black was incomplete on a fourth-down attempt. Black was 17-of-32 for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Dutch Fork 56, Socastee 0: Davin Patterson threw for 267 yards as Dutch Fork extended its unbeaten streak to 58 games in winning its playoff opener. The Silver Foxes will host Cane Bay next week. Receiver Antonio Williams had five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, ran for a TD and returned a punt for a score. Jarvis Green rushed for 132 yards and two scores.

Chapin 50, Carolina Forest 14: Bennett Galloway ran for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Jayden Bradford in the Eagles’ win on the road. Chapin will travel to Fort Dorchester next week. Bradford had two TD passes and a run.

Lexington 24, Conway 0: Keshawn Gladden ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns and the Wildcats defense held Conway to 97 yards of total offense. Lexington will travel to Goose Creek next week.

Ridge View 46, Clover 14: Andre Washington threw three touchdown passes as the Blazers won on the road. Ridge View travels to Hillcrest in the second round next week.

Story continues

Sumter 28, White Knoll 8: Zyeir Gamble ran for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Sumter’s win.

SC high school football scores: Friday’s statewide playoff results

Class 4A

Catawba Ridge 28, Westwood 20: Jadyn Davis threw three touchdowns, two to Tyler Davis, as Catawba Ridge eliminated Westwood. Cam Brown had two TD passes for Westwood, and Julian Milligan had a TD run.

A.C. Flora 34, Indian Land 10: The Falcons outscored Indian Land 28-0 in the second half to advance. A.C. Flora will host Greenville next week. Markel Townsend rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Phillips Daniels threw two TDs.

Irmo 21, York 10: DeAree Rogers caught a TD pass and ran for a score in the Yellow Jacks’ road playoff win. Irmo heads to Westside next week in the second round.

Class 3A

Camden 56, Bishop England 0: Avaree Hickman ran for two touchdowns and Katrez Bracey returned a punt for a score in Camden’s playoff win. The Bulldogs held the Bishops to three first downs in their third shutout of the year. Camden hosts Aynor in the second round.

Wren 46, Fairfield Central 13: Gavin Owens threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns as Wren eliminated Fairfield Central. Stephon Gadsen threw two touchdowns to Trent Boyd for the Griffins.

Gilbert 53, Loris 13: Quarterback Chance Jennings threw two touchdowns to Gage Gunter in Gilbert’s playoff opener. The Indians travel to Oceanside Collegiate next week. Jaden Allen Hendrix and Alias Graham-Woodberry each rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for four touchdowns for the Indians.

Lower Richland 27, Seneca 21: Quarterback Robert Adams threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score as the Diamond Hornets won their playoff opener. LR hosts Clinton in the second round next week. Nate Branch, Mekhi Campfield and Jurnii Lucas had TD catches for the Diamond Hornets.

Brookland-Cayce 33, Waccamaw 0: The Bearcats recorded a shutout to win its playoff opener. B-C will host Hanahan in the second round next week.

Class 2A

Saluda 38, Andrew Jackson 14: Jonah McCary threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Tigers’ first-round win. Saluda will travel to defending state champion Abbeville next week.

Newberry 43, Landrum 7: KJ Robinson ran for two touchdowns and JaQuan Davis returned an interception for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win. Newberry travels to Chesterfield in the second round next week.

Gray Collegiate 63, North Central 0: The War Eagles rolled into the second round with a shutout of the Knights. Gray will host Crescent in the second round next week. KZ Adams rushed for 254 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. Riley Staton threw for two touchdowns and Devin Johnson had two TDs.

Class A

CA Johnson 39, Wagener Salley 8: Isom Harris threw two touchdowns and Dawan Rice ran for two as the Green Hornets won their first home playoff game in 36 years.

SCISA 3A

Trinity Collegiate 57, Ben Lippen 42: Reggion Bennett went over 2,000 yards rushing for the season as the Titans defeated Ben Lippen.

Hammond 31, First Baptist 0: Quarterback Dylan Richardson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores as the Skyhawks advanced in the SCISA playoffs. Richardson finished with 232 yards of total offense. Hammond will host Porter-Gaud in the second round.

SCISA 8-man

Clarendon Hall 54, Richard Winn 40: South Carolina commit Kylic Horton had a TD catch as Clarendon handed Richard Winn its first loss of the year.