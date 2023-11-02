The Midlands comprehensive that’s fighting Britain’s music problem

Game changer: pupils are inspired by visits from professional musicians - Gary Williams photography

Imagine a school where music, instead of being an afterthought, is at the heart of everything. A school where in the corridors you bump into players from a world-class orchestra, en route to giving a masterclass for the pupils, in purpose-built rooms all kitted out with their own digital pianos. A school where after hours the pupils can hear performances from those same musicians, and even take a trip to hear them for free at the orchestra’s shining concert hall.

In these straitened times, such a school seems like a dream from an earlier, more hopeful age. Yet it actually exists right now, in Smethwick in the West Midlands. It is the Shireland CBSO Academy, and as the name tells you it is an alliance between an educational trust, the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, and one of the country’s great orchestras, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

It’s early days at the school, which opened only a few weeks ago, and so far it has only a small cohort of around 140 pupils in Year 7. It sits in a leafy square in an area that’s clearly not privileged; in fact, as the school’s principal Dave Green tells me, Sandwell (the borough in which Smethwick is located) is among the dozen most deprived in the country. This year, the number of pupils eligible for free school meals has soared to a record 31 per cent, around a third higher than the national average, and Sandwell Council is offering meal vouchers to the poorest families over the school holidays.

But the school building itself, cleverly repurposed from an old industrial site once owned by BT, is architecturally impressive with plenty of light everywhere. Much of it lies empty, waiting for the Year 8 to 11 pupils that will arrive in stages over the coming years. Green shows me round, pointing out details such as the walls set deliberately skew-whiff to improve the acoustics, the very impressive auditorium with its raked seats, and the recording studio. Funding, as with all academies, comes directly from the Department for Education, with additional fundraising from the CBSO.

“It’s our aspiration every child who comes here will study GCSE music, or a music tech equivalent,” he tells me, “though a lot of the children here at the moment won’t necessarily have a musical background. We can award 10 per cent of our places each year based on musical aptitude, but for 90 per cent of the children, there are no entry requirements. We just make it clear that if they have a passion or talent for music that would be really helpful, and if they don’t then this is probably not the school for them.”

Trailblazing: principal Dave Green with Shireland CBSO Academy pupils

The result is what you’d expect: a bunch of kids who all seem to be mad keen on music. One of them is Esther, who tells me: “I like the school because we have all these different musical genres like pop and classical, and I’ve learned from the players that you have to keep going to be good, you should never give up.”

The range of musical activities is impressive, but can it really be true that music is embedded everywhere in the curriculum, as the school claims? That would be an astonishing achievement. Although the national curriculum includes music up to the age of 14, the obsession with STEM subjects encouraged by education ministers such as Gavin Williamson means that in practice it is constantly sidelined. In deprived areas such as Sandwell, a quarter of schools offer no music lessons. Entries for GCSE music have declined by 36 per cent since the EBacc (English Baccalaureate) was introduced in 2010, and a fifth of schools don’t even offer it.

At the Shireland Academy, they’ve taken the bold decision to go the other way. Instead of squeezing music into an ever-shrinking space in the curriculum, they weave it into other subjects such as history and science.

All very impressive; but what has all this to do with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra? And why would an orchestra want to get involved with running a school? Tom Spurgin, the orchestra’s director of learning and engagement, says that part of its mission is to go to an area like Smethwick to ensure that classical music doesn’t remain the preserve of the middle classes. He says it is about making classical music “open and accessible to people from all backgrounds across the West Midlands. It’s about developing audiences and the creative pool for the art form in the long term.”

Shireland CBSO Academy - Gary Williams photography

The CBSO isn’t responsible for everything musical in the school. Sandwell’s Music and Arts Service provides the one-to-one music lessons, and the school’s head of music Dave Harris is at the coal-face of music lessons in the classroom. Nor does the CBSO actually run the school on a day-to-day basis. Its role is to present a number of workshops and masterclasses (as well as fundraising).

They also have “inspiration” sessions. Emma Stenning, the orchestra’s chief executive, explains: “Whenever we have a distinguished soloist visiting the orchestra, we take them to the school. For instance, the pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason was our soloist in Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto, and she came to talk to the whole school and play for them.”

One young singer, Rosabella, speaks of the experience. “We saw the orchestra players in the first week – they really inspired me even though I’m a singer. And that pianist [Kanneh-Mason] taught us to never give up on learning the instrument. She does inspire me because it’s so nice how she’s been learning that instrument for many years, and she still keeps on learning now. I would love to do that with my voice.”

Catherine Arlidge MBE leading a masterclass with other CBSO musicians at the school - Beki Smith

But surely classical pianists and orchestral musicians are bound to appear desperately uncool to a cohort of 11-year-olds? Catherine Arlidge, a violinist with the CBSO, says not. “The kids are actually incredibly enthusiastic about hearing us play. We put on a ‘musical fair’ at the beginning of term with the local music service, where 20 CBSO musicians showed off their instruments, and I also led a string quartet session. The kids had a chance to try out different instruments before they decided which one they wanted to play.” It clearly worked, with many pupils opting for instruments often thought to be “at risk” in schools, such as the viola and bassoon, though the most popular choices were drums and violin.

Mark Grundy, CEO of the Shireland Academy Trust, runs five secondary and five primary schools. He has attracted many impressive partners to help run his free schools, including Microsoft, but for him CBSO is way out in front. “The capacity that CBSO has added is a game changer. There are people in school from the CBSO every week, in some cases every day. We’ve got players from a world-class orchestra, coaching our children, performing with our children, producing resources for the children. Nobody else does that anywhere in the country, for any other free school programme.”

Clearly, the CBSO has brought fun and joy to the school, and a sense of why discipline and hard work matter. And they’ve brought a curiosity and enthusiasm about classical music, to an area where previously it had barely penetrated – Symphony Hall in Birmingham may be only a half-hour drive away but it is out of reach for many. At a time when all the news about this art form seems to be bad, it offers a real beacon of hope.

For more details: cbso.co.uk/stories/shireland-cbso-academy