New Midlands burger restaurant damaged in Tuesday kitchen fire

A Midlands burger joint is closed for the moment after a Tuesday night kitchen fire.

Chubby’s Burgers and Brewhouse, located at 420 McNulty St. in Blythewood, posted about the fire on social media late Tuesday night.

“We are so sad and absolutely heartbroken to report that tonight as we were closing the restaurant a fire broke out in the kitchen when some equipment was moved for cleaning and a gas line broke,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “Thankfully and most importantly everyone got out safely and the fire department responded quickly.”

The restaurant noted there has been “some significant damage to the kitchen,” but said it wouldn’t know the full extent until it spoke with insurance officials. The restaurant asked for customers’ “prayers and good vibes.”

“We will be closed until further notice but will be back and better than ever as soon as we are able to,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Chubby’s Burgers and Brewhouse opened its brick-and-mortar location in Blythewood in February. The business previously made a name for itself as a food truck in the Columbia area, having set up shop at a host of locations through the years, including the BullStreet District, Steel Hands Brewing, WECO Bottle and Biergarten and elsewhere.