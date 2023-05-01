Midlands baseball team disqualified from SC high school playoffs. Here’s what we know

Airport High School baseball’s postseason chances are over just as the playoffs in South Carolina are set to begin.

The Eagles have been disqualified from the Class 4A playoffs because of an “inadvertent” rules violation, according to a Lexington 2 school district spokesperson.

Lexington 2 released a statement on the matter: “An Airport player believed cleared for eligibility to play baseball was found ineligible by the SCHSL. The mistake was inadvertent, and while there will be no fines or penalties for next season, Airport’s baseball team will not be able to participate in the upcoming playoffs. We know this is not the way this outstanding team of players, coaches, and staff hoped to finish the season, but we remain proud of all they’ve accomplished.”

As the No. 2 seed from Region 4 in Class 4A, Airport was scheduled to open the playoffs Monday night at home against Easley. With the Eagles out of the postseason, South Aiken slides to the second seed and will host Easley, with the game being moved to Tuesday.

Aiken is now the third seed will play at Greenville on Monday. Midland Valley, which thought its season was over after Friday’s win over White Knoll, fills the vacancy left by Airport and heads to Greenwood on Tuesday.

The State reached out to Airport coach Casey Bradwell, who declined to comment.

Airport went 19-7 on the season and defeated South Aiken on Thursday 5-4 in a tiebreaker game to determine the second seed from Region 4-4A. The Eagles were ranked in the top 10 of the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association poll at one point this season.