Midlands-area man dies in Christmas Eve car fire, coroner says

Sumter County authorities are investigating a Christmas Eve car fire that resulted in one death.

Coroner Robbie Baker said in a release Thursday afternoon that authorities responded to a car fire on the 300 block of Arbella Drive in Wedgefield at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person, Michael Richardson, 21, of Sumter, was found inside the car and pronounced dead on scene, the coroner’s office said. Richardson’s family has been notified, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be done Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.