Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.29

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.29 per share on the 26th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Midland States Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Midland States Bancorp has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 6 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Midland States Bancorp's payout ratio of 30% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.6%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 30% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Midland States Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3% a year over that time. Midland States Bancorp has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Midland States Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Midland States Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Midland States Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is Midland States Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

