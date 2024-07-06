Midfielder Dobson signs for Wrexham

George Dobson made 144 appearances for Charlton over three seasons [Getty Images]

Wrexham have signed former Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson on a three-year deal.

Midfielder Dobson, 26, opted to leave Charlton this summer and had been expected to complete a move to Hungarian club Fehérvár, but he pulled out due to personal circumstances.

Dobson previously played under Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson at Sunderland.

“I’m genuinely delighted. It’s the club in the EFL that everyone wants to come to and when I got the opportunity to join it was exciting," Dobson said.

“When I spoke to the gaffer, and he showed his interest it felt like an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I can’t wait to meet all the supporters and hopefully carry on the success of the club and have an enjoyable season.”

Dobson began his youth career with Arsenal and West Ham and spent time at Sparta Rotterdam before an 18-month spell at Walsall, where he had previously been on loan.

Dobson moved to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in July 2019 and had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon in 2021 before his move to Charlton.

He was Charlton’s Player of the Year in 2021-22 and was named captain the following season.

“George is a great signing for us. He’s developed really well as a player and is someone we have known about for a while," Parkinson said.

“He plays with real personality; he is a great character to have in the building and he has captained Charlton before.

“Leadership quality in the group is so important and George will certainly bring that.”